Playing Cards is a short 1896 film by Georges Méliès, one of the earliest pioneers in cinema and the man likely responsible for the science fiction genre as audiences know it today. Like all films of the era Playing Cards is simplistic, lacking in. narrative, and basic in cinematography. What sets it apart, however is its status as a remake. Méliès was inspired by a similar film created years earlier by the very inventors of the film camera, the Lumiere Brothers, and intentionally sought to reimagine their film in his own light. In taking this action, Méliès pioneered yet another trend that would quickly become a staple in film history, the practice of reimagining and reinventing the works of others.

Being around since nearly the dawn of the medium itself, remakes are neither inherently good nor bad. Some of film's greatest stories, such as Ben-Hur, Seven Samurai, and A Star is Born have not only been best recognized for their remade versions, but have each been remade several times over, allowing for these classic tales to remain fresh for each generation. Meanwhile, other classics such as The Lion King and Psycho have had remakes which damage the value of the originals, exposing flaws in the initial story to an audience that otherwise would have never noticed them in their original form. The best remakes exist for a reason other than nostalgia. Ben Hur was brought into the 50's because of the revolution in the scale and prowess of film-making. A Star is Born was brought into the 2010s because of how social media had changed a generation's views on fame. When given a proper reason for existing, a remake can not only be a great film but potentially surpass its inspiration.

10 'War of the Worlds' (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via BBC

Originally a novel by H.G. Wells and famously performed on the radio by Orson Welles in 1938, War of the Worlds is one of the first science fiction stories to bring the concept of alien creatures into the mainstream. Due to the stories' long-lasting impact and influence, it has been adapted for film and television numerous times over, the first of these big screen invasions came out in 1953, but it is the 2005 big-budget remake that is most often remembered today, for better and for worse. Utilizing the film-making prowess of notorious sci-fi filmmaker Steven Spielberg and one of the world's largest movie stars, Tom Cruise, 2005's rendition of War of the Worlds takes on a decidedly darker and more grounded tone than its previous versions, one which has polarized audiences but has nonetheless allowed the film to stand out as a unique adaptation of Wells' story.

By 2005, the sheer concept of aliens was no longer enough to carry a story like War of the Worlds and so Spielberg wisely placed greater importance on the mental states of the human characters in his story and the trauma that an unstoppable event such as an alien invasion places on its bystanders. War of the worlds has always been a story composed of many themes, colonization, social darwinism, battles between religion and science are all ideas which can be found within Wells' classic story. Coming out in 2005, however, Spielberg's rendition is undoubtedly colored by themes of war and uncertainty. The film is filled with dust, crumbled buildings and other images that are highly indicative of early 21st century disasters, and while these new themes and ideas don't always map seamlessly onto the story, they undoubtedly make the film an interesting time capsule for American culture during its era.