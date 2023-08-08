Film remasters use cutting-edge technology to improve a movie's visual and audio quality. In particular, this process can help older films look more pleasing to modern eyes. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which remasters they consider to be the finest of all. Their responses varied from older masterpieces to some recent hits.

These remastered versions feature enhanced imagery and improved details, often alongside bonus features like outtakes and directors' commentaries. In other words, fans of these classic films are in for a treat.

10 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image Via TriStar Pictures

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the reprogrammed Terminator, now tasked with protecting John (Edward Furlong) and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) from the advanced T-1000 (Robert Patrick), sent to kill them. The impressive performances and James Cameron's visionary direction cement Terminator 2 as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. The 4K digital remaster was released in 2017, and it makes the groundbreaking visual effects and action sequences even more spectacular.

"High-quality remaster and it looks incredible! The part where they meet Enrique (Cástulo Guerra) in the desert just suddenly hit me. It's always crazy seeing how good pre-digital movies can look. Gives you a whole new appreciation for how well they were made" said user Tehnoxas.

9 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

Set in an isolated Antarctic research station, this John Carpenter classic centers on a group of scientists who encounter a shape-shifting alien. As paranoia and distrust escalate, they must figure out who is human and who is the deadly creature in disguise. Easily one of the finest horrors of its time, The Thing serves up gruesome practical effects aplenty alongside a gripping atmosphere.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment released the restored and remastered 4K Ultra HD edition in 2021. It also includes a ton of bonus features, like deleted scenes and commentary by Carpenter and Kurt Russell. "The opening [scene] looks incredible," said user Tehnoxas.

8 'Suspiria' (1977)

Image via Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

Dario Argento's Suspiria is an influential horror known for its vivid color palette, unsettling visuals, and the soundtrack by prog-rock band Goblin. Set in a prestigious German ballet academy, the plot follows American student Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper), who arrives at the school only to discover sinister and supernatural occurrences. As Suzy delves deeper into the academy's secrets, she uncovers a terrifying coven of witches.

"The 4K release of [...] Suspiria [is] simply stunning," said Redditor MovieMike007. "Suspiria on 4K is beautiful. That disc is one of my prized possessions!" agreed user pierrebrassau. In addition to the lush remastered visuals, this release also features a video essay on Argento's work, an interview with one of the actresses, and commentary from the director.

7 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Lawrence of Arabia is David Lean's epic take on the life of T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole), a British officer during World War I who becomes a key figure in the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire.

User kiwi-66 praised "the 4K remaster", released in 2022 for the film's 60th anniversary. The remaster makes Freddie A. Young's breathtaking cinematography, especially of the vast desert landscapes, even more striking. The touch-ups are subtle but effective, bringing out the details and colors without making them look unnatural or oversaturated.

6 'True Romance' (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, is a zany crime film about Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette), who fall in love and embark on a wild journey after a drug deal gone wrong. As with Natural Born Killers, it's intriguing to see another director's take on QT's vision.

Fans can now enjoy the film in 4K Ultra HD thanks to the Arrow Video edition released last year. "Arrow's 4K transfer looks great and is way better than the old Blu-ray release," said Redditor Maximum_Debt7001.

5 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This movie, the first in the Star Trek franchise, sees the Enterprise crew reunite to intercept a massive, mysterious energy cloud heading toward Earth. The Director's Edition 4K Ultra release from 2022 uses modern remastering tools to make the visuals look fresh and vibrant.

"The commentary for the Director’s Edition confirms that it looks even better now than when it was first released at the cinema because they were able to recompose some of the original film elements as well as (re)create some new FX. Watching it in 4K HDR is a moving experience," said user silverbolt2000.

4 'Alien 3' (1992)

After crash-landing on a desolate prison planet, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), finds herself facing a new nightmare as a xenomorph stalks the facility. Alien 3 maintains the tension of the previous movies but filtered through David Fincher's unique perspective. One Redditor praised the Blu-Ray Director's Cut Extended Edition release, in particular.

"This is the closest thing to a director's cut from David Fincher that we will ever get," said Redditor prooveit1701. "For the Blu-ray release, they remastered the film but more importantly recorded ADR with most of the original actors. The sound mix is now spot on. For me, it is the definitive and superior version of an unfairly overlooked classic."

3 'Jaws' (1975)

Steven Spielberg's Jaws blew every creature feature that had gone before straight out of the water. This lean, mean flick about a great white terrorizing the island community of Amity fires on all cylinders, from the performances to the animatronics to the menacing score by John Williams.

The 45th anniversary 4K Ultra HD edition, released in 2020, is a must-watch for fans of the film. "Jaws looks so sharp in 4K," said user HM9719. "I got to see the Blu-ray print of Jaws in a theater and it was beautiful," added Redditor NGNSteveTheSamurai.

2 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's superhero masterpiece got the 4K Ultra HD treatment back in 2017 and it still looks fantastic. This version is a vast improvement over the earlier 1080p editions. It brings out the textures and fine details, especially the subtle gradations between different shades of darker colors.

"The leap in quality from the oldDark Knight Blu-ray to the 4K UHD is insane," said user homecinemad. "Apparently the cinematographer Wally Pfister was shocked with the weird color grading and needless edge enhancement applied to the Blu-ray."

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola's harrowing war epic received a 4K Ultra HD overhaul in 2019 for the film's 40th anniversary. It's a mammoth six-disc release, including various special features and the Hearts of Darkness documentary about Apocalypse Now's torturous production process.

Coppola himself oversaw this restoration, which made use of state-of-the-art tools and techniques. The release received rave reviews, with particular praise for the clarity and vivid colors. According to Redditor ardiento, the remastered version is "beautiful yet terrifying."

