The Big Picture Mark Watney in 'The Martian' is a highly intelligent and resilient botanist and mechanical engineer who becomes one of the most memorable film scientists of recent times.

Nathan Bateman in 'Ex-Machina' is a complex CEO who has created one of the most advanced artificial intelligence in film history, leaving a strong imprint on viewers.

The research team in 'The Thing' are a group of scientists studying magnetics and magnetism in subzero conditions, making them one of the most memorable groups of scientists in cinema.

The genre of science fiction has always been adored in the world of filmmaking thanks to its captivating narratives that prompt deep contemplation and hit too close home in our modern age of advanced technology. Furthermore, the intricate plotlines are frequently accompanied by sophisticated and brilliant characters who typically emerge victorious in the majority of films that fall under this umbrella.

From parapsychologists to linguists, there has been a wide range of on-point depictions of people who master one or more of the natural or physical sciences in movies over time. Some, however, have managed to stand out more than others, mostly due to incredible acting and writing. On Letterboxd, users shared which are the best scientists in movies, from Mark Watney to Doc Brown.

10 Mark Watney in 'The Martian' (2015)

Directed by Ridley Scott, the 2015 sci-fi movie tells the intriguing story of a group of astronauts who leave a team member behind after blasting off the planet Mars. The sharp character attempts to survive with nothing but his wits to hold on to while NASA finds a way to rescue him.

According to the majority of users who participated in Letterboxd's showdown, Matt Damon's on-screen counterpart in The Martian,a resourceful botanist and mechanical engineer, is one of the most memorable film scientists of recent times. It is not to wonder — Mark is not only highly intelligent but also resilient and optimistic, even in the face of the impossible.

9 Nathan Bateman in 'Ex-Machina' (2014)

Oscar Isaac's CEO of Bluebook, who has created one of the most advanced artificial intelligence in film history, is introduced to viewers in Alex Garland's mind-bending Ex-Machina. The movie that depicts a young programmer's (Domhnall Gleeson) bizarre experience evaluating the human qualities of an ultra-modern A.I. (Alicia Vikander).

Even though Nathan is the film's main antagonist (his complex relationship with his own creations plays a part in that), there is no way to deny his admirable capacities, and users on Letterboxd seem to agree. For better or for worse, the reclusive character has seemingly left a strong imprint on viewers that can not be dismissed.

8 The Biologists in 'Annihilation' (2018)

Combining genres of sci-fi, adventure, and slow-burn horror to interesting effects, Annihilation, also directed by Garland and starring Oscar Isaac, illustrates a dangerous and ultra-secret expedition into a mysterious land where the laws of nature don't apply.

Multiple biologists embark on this wild trip to the unknown, including Natalie Portman's Lena, Tessa Thompson's Jodie, and Jennifer Jason Leigh's Dr. Ventress. While it is perhaps not the most scientifically accurate film out there, it assuredly delivers a thoroughly riveting storyline.

7 The Parapsychologists in 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

At this point, everybody has at least heard about the original Ghostbusters. The iconic film follows a group of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) in the aftermath of losing their positions at a university and deciding to become "ghostbusters," battling the supernatural for cash.

Whether we're talking about Egon Spengler, who has two doctorates, one in microbiology and one in parapsychology, or Peter Venkman and Ray Stantz, who specialized in both psychology and parapsychology, the intellect of the Ghostbusters is surely impressive. On top of this, they get to fight the supernatural — it is not to wonder why these cool characters are fan favorites.

6 The Research Team in 'The Thing' (1982)

Widely regarded as one of the most terrifying horror flicks of the 1980s, John Carpenter's The Thing centers on a team of researchers who head to Antarctica only to be tormented by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

Starring Kurt Russell in the lead role, the 1982 classic horror film provides audiences with an interesting group of scientists that apparently goes down as one of the most memorable in cinema, including Joel Polis' biologist Fuchs. In the movie, they were all analyzing the dynamics of magnetics and magnetism in subzero conditions.

5 Murphy Cooper in 'Interstellar' (2014)

Christopher Nolan's prized space movie remains at the top of the game thanks to its immersive near-future narrative. When humanity is on the brink of extinction, a team of NASA scientists, engineers, and pilots are forced to embark on a dangerous mission to find a new habitable planet via, as the title suggests, interstellar travel.

Portrayed by Jessica Chastain, Murphy Cooper is the daughter of NASA pilot protagonist Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and unarguably the heart of Interstellar. Murphy becomes a NASA scientist herself as the story unfolds. Without her wits and extensive, otherwordly — no pun intended — knowledge, humanity would not have been saved.

4 Seth Brundle in 'The Fly' (1986)

In David Cronenberg's 1986 intriguing movie The Fly, which was based on a short story by George Langelaan that was published in Playboy magazine, a brilliant scientist transforms into a man/fly hybrid after a lab experiment goes awry.

Portrayed by JeffGoldblum in one of his most popular roles, this nerdy scientist — the second one that the actor has embodied throughout the years — owns a genius-level knowledge of molecular physics in the movie. Also known as Brundlefly, he is equal parts eccentric and wry.

3 Louise Banks in 'Arrival' (2016)

Denis Villeneuve's melancholic, sweet, and equal amounts devastating Arrival depicts the quest of a linguist and language professor (Amy Adams) to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve spacecraft appear on Earth.

Louise is a talented professional enlisted by the United States Army to discover how to communicate with extraterrestrials. Thanks to her determination and wit, Adams' character remains one of the most beloved scientists in the film industry (at least, according to Letterboxd).

2 Alan Grant in 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Jurassic Park's Alan Grant is undoubtedly a great addition to this list. Sam Neill's iconic character is introduced in the first movie of the franchise, which follows the paleontologist as he tours an almost complete dinosaur theme park in Central America.

On top of Neill's memorable scientist who studies the history of life on Earth through the fossil record, there is also Henry Wu (BDWong), the lead geneticist for the dinosaur theme parks. No doubt, the franchise is packed with terrific and intelligent fictional people that viewers can't help but admire.

1 Doc Brown in 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Ever since Back to the Future came out, Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown has become the blueprint for the "mad scientist" stereotype in movies. The 1985 film follows a young boy (played by Michael J. Fox) who is accidentally sent back in time and must find his way back to the present moment.

Whether it is the wide-eyed expression and wide gestures or merely his incredible mastermind, there is certainly a lot about Lloyd's personality that makes his character unique and undoubtedly an iconic one in film history. So, naturally, it is not to wonder why he is ranked so high on such a list.

