Film is a visual medium, sure, but very few movies succeed without also having something by way of great music. If bold visuals capture your eyes while striking music appeals to your ears, then you’ve probably got something at hand that you can get swept up in. After all, music has arguably been vital to cinema longer than dialogue, given live music tended to accompany screenings of movies that were otherwise silent.

So, to look at some of the best scores of all time and sing their praises is a monumental task. For the following, these scores are essential to the success of the movies they’re attached to, and most of them are genuinely great enough to enjoy independently of the film, too. To keep things a little varied, there’s a limit of one score per composer, with the exception of John Williams and Ennio Morricone, because they're John Williams and Ennio Morricone (they get two each).

25 'Braveheart' (1995)

Composer: James Horner

James Horner was perhaps best known for his collaborations with James Cameron, scoring music for blockbuster classics like Aliens, Titanic, and Avatar. Yet Horner’s best work as a composer was debatably for Braveheart, the epic historical drama/war film that won Best Picture for the year 1995, and told the story of a Scottish warrior fighting for both revenge and independence against English forces.

Braveheart is a broad and bombastic movie; the kind that wears its heart on its sleeve and is not at all subtle about who the bad guys are, what’s heroic, and what is at stake. The unabashed and unapologetic approach to everything ultimately makes Braveheart work; it’s hard not to get swept up in it all, and Horner’s grand score is stirring and moving, and just as much of an emotional sledgehammer as the rest of the film is. Plus, those bagpipes are something else.

24 'Godzilla' (1954)

Composer: Akira Ifukube

It’s a testament to how good the original Godzilla theme is that it continues showing up in various films in the series, even now, 70 years on from the point at which it was first used. When it starts booming in Godzilla Minus One, it has just the same power it had in the original film. It’s music that can somehow inspire dread and a little excitement at the same time, mostly depending on the type of Godzilla film and how it’s utilized.

With 1954’s Godzilla, it’s mostly about the dread, because the original film is more of a horror/disaster movie than a sci-fi romp with spectacular action. For its longevity and timelessness, the music Akira Ifukube composed for this first movie is undeniably legendary, and his work on subsequent Godzilla films (his final one being in 1995, with the brilliantly scored Godzilla vs. Destoroyah) shouldn’t be overlooked either.

23 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Composer: Daniel Pemberton

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a very good score by Daniel Pemberton, though it was perhaps overshadowed a little by some of the more traditional songs used in that film, which comprised the “soundtrack,” rather than the score. Of particular note were the songs "What's Up Danger" by Blackway and Black Caviar, and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, the latter of which was seemingly everywhere in late 2018 and early 2019.

But then with the film’s excellent sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Pemberton completely outdid himself, taking some themes and the overall style of his first Spider-Verse score and just revolutionizing it. Honestly, it’s easy to listen to it front to back, completely divorced from the film (and its spectacular visuals), and still get a wholly satisfying experience, with tracks like "Nueva York Train Chase" and "Across the Spider-Verse (Start a Band)" being especially dizzying. And the leitmotifs/themes created for characters like Gwen, Miguel, and the Spot are all phenomenal. With Across the Spider-Verse, the score ended up overshadowing the soundtrack’s songs.

22 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' (1983)

Composer: Ryuichi Sakamoto

Though Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence stars David Bowie, he wasn’t involved with the music of the film, and his character even says “I wish I could sing” at one point, somewhat amusingly. He plays a prisoner of war inside a prison camp run by Japanese forces during World War II, quietly rebelling against the Japanese soldiers and gaining the attention of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Captain Yonoi.

In contrast to Bowie, Sakamoto did work on the music for Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and it’s one of the best parts of the movie. Sakamoto composed more often than he acted, and was also well-known for being a member of the ahead-of-its-time Japanese band, Yellow Magic Orchestra. As for Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, the whole film has a strange tone; not quite dreamy, not quite peaceful, and not quite suspenseful, but not entirely distanced from such feelings, either. It’s a movie with a certain haunting and uneasy quality to it, and the music – while sometimes beautiful and serene – captures this strange feeling exceedingly well.

21 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Composer: Alan Silvestri

Alan Silvestri might not quite be a household name (not many film composers are, sadly), but he’s worked on a ridiculously large number of movies over the past few decades. His body of work includes The Avengers, Predator, The Abyss, and a great many movies directed by Ron Howard and Robert Zemeckis. Speaking of Zemeckis, it was for one of that director’s best movies that Silvestri did arguably his greatest work to date.

The film in question is Back to the Future, which is the kind of classic that no one seems to hate. It’s an inherently likable spin on time travel, combining comedy and sci-fi within the confines of a great ticking clock narrative that’s both nostalgic for the 1950s and, when watched now, inspires nostalgia for the 1980s. And Silvestri’s booming score adds immensely to the film overall; once heard, it’s near-impossible to forget.

20 'Scarface' (1983)

Composer: Giorgio Moroder

Synth-heavy music gets a bad rap sometimes, perhaps feeling emblematic of a certain cheesiness or bombastic quality that was, for better or worse, prevalent in the 1980s. Synths evoke that decade sometimes, but synth-pop has remained popular since the 1980s ended (at least in some circles), and that style of music was by no means invented in the 1980s. Just ask Giorgio Moroder, who was doing a ton of work with synthesizers back in the 1970s.

Moroder has collaborated with various artists over the years, and has also worked as a film composer, perhaps reaching his zenith when he did the score for Scarface. Like with the aforementioned Braveheart, a big, in-your-face score was needed for a big, loud, flashy movie like Scarface, and Moroder more than delivered on that front. Giorgio Moroder’s instrumental tracks for the film are iconic, as are the original songs he produced and helped write for the film, like "Scarface (Push It to the Limit)" (Paul Engemann) and "Rush Rush" (Debbie Harry).

19 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Composer: Michael Nyman

Without a doubt, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is a disturbing and oftentimes horrific movie. It’s about a brutal gangster continually abusing everyone around him, with his wife – who gets it the worst – eventually snapping, and deciding to have an affair to effectively get back at him. This, in turn, makes him angrier, at which point violence, death, revenge, and even cannibalism suddenly all feel like inevitabilities.

But at the same time as all the horror’s going on, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover also proves to be a rather beautiful movie, in its own strange way. The costuming and production design are big factors in this, but so too is Michael Nyman’s spectacular score. The 12-minute-long "Memorial" is the centerpiece, and a masterpiece as far as minimalist compositions go; repetition that builds in intensity and layers in a way that’s hard to describe with words. It’s just got to be heard.

18 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Composers: Trevor Jones, Randy Edelman

The Last of the Mohicans has an immense scope considering it’s under two hours long, working as a grand period drama alongside also being a romance/adventure/action film. It’s set in colonial America with constant fighting between British and French forces occurring in either the background or – sometimes, and unfortunately for the main characters – more in the foreground.

Tying everything together is a propulsive score by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman, with “Promentory” deserving a shout-out as a highlight from said score. It backs much of the final act, which is when The Last of the Mohicans is at its best and most emotional. Dialogue sort of takes a backseat to sweeping action, beautiful landscapes, tragic death scenes, and unforgettable music, ending the entire film on an undeniable high.

The Last of the Mohicans Release Date September 25, 1992 Director Michael Mann Cast daniel day-lewis , Madeleine Stowe , Russell Means , Eric Schweig , Jodhi May , Steven Waddington Runtime 112 minutes

17 'Halloween' (1978)

Composer: John Carpenter

It’s impossible to overstate just how essential good music is for a horror movie to be effectively frightening. The most grotesque special effects imaginable help, as does knowing whether to make things burn slow or provoke jumps, but if there’s less-than-stellar music playing in the background throughout such things, the likelihood of a horror movie’s terror sticking with the viewer diminishes.

John Carpenter has always understood the importance of great horror movie scores, and has composed his own to great success over his years spent as a director. Most of his work’s very good, but nothing’s quite as iconic as Halloween, the score of which is so minimalist and simple, yet undeniably ear-wormy in execution. Few pieces of music suggest impending death and doom quite as effectively as the main theme from Halloween.

Halloween Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 27, 1978 Director John Carpenter Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles Runtime 91 minutes

16 'Babylon' (2022)

Composer: Justin Hurwitz

La La Land was a movie where a character named Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) talked at length about jazz and what it meant to him, and when you put that kind of dialogue alongside various scenes in Whiplash, it becomes apparent that Damien Chazelle likes that kind of music. And frequent Chazelle collaborator Justin Hurwitz seems to as well, though Whiplash’s jazz standards stood out the most, and then with La La Land, it was the bigger/poppier numbers that took center stage.

So it was ultimately Babylon that saw Hurwitz unleash as a composer and go full-bore with writing epic, energetic, uncomfortable, catchy, and kind of sinister jazz. And he had to write a lot of it, considering Babylon was more than three hours long. The film score ended up being about 97 minutes long, and just about all of it’s incredible to listen to, either with the film or just on its own. Hopefully time will be kind to it, because at this stage, the Babylon score feels like it could well be the best of the entire 2020s so far.