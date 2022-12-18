Need something epic and cinematic to accompany a gym session? Movie scores could be the answer. Some people prefer to have music from their favorite movies when they exercise. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Woman King) confessed in an issue of Men's Health that he does not listen to music with lyrics at the gym. Instead, he listens to film composers like Hans Zimmer or Harry Gregson-Williams. To motivate his routine, he cited epic, orchestral soundtracks from Gladiator, Inception, and The Dark Knight (all Zimmer music, by the way) as his go-to tracks.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Movie Scores That Are Instantly Recognizable

Film scores offer the perfect atmosphere to elevate anyone's workout session: they're uplifting and motivating enough to make each of your sets memorable. Composers like Zimmer tend to be bombastic, while composers such as Ludwig Goransson or Daniel Pemberton love to experiment with their sounds. They create iconic music that is not only perfect for the screen but also for audiences. From action flick scores to superhero themes, these tracks are guaranteed to elevate your time at the gym.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017) — Michael Giacchino

Spider-Man: Homecoming is composer Michael Giacchino's second stint at Marvel after Doctor Strange. He brings recognizable themes that have been lacking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His work in Tom Holland's first solo film is unique from the previous Spider-Man themes composed by Danny Elfman or Hans Zimmer, making Spidey fresh once again.

Giacchino's energetic score is suitable for workouts, especially if you prefer something equally epic and whimsical to keep your session light but fruitful. The track that should be added to the playlist is "Monumental Meltdown," a 5-minute track that increases its intensity as it goes along. It would surely be motivating. Also, check out "Lift Off" and the full suite of Giacchino's theme, "Spider-Man: Homecoming Suite."

RELATED: 10 Coolest Alternate Versions Of Spider-Man, According to Reddit

'Transformers' (2007) — Steve Jablonsky

Needed something explosive for your exercise? Look no further to the king of explosions, Michael Bay. While there are many to choose from, his filmography, the first Transformers film has such a unique sound. The score, composed by Steve Jablonsky, brings an equal measure of bombast and inspiration to its listeners.

The track "Scorponok" should accompany you whether you're lifting or running. The track starts with a moody, brooding percussion before shifting to an uplifting theme halfway through. It will definitely help you go through your last rep or your last mile. If full-on inspiring music is your jam, listen to "Arrival to Earth."

'Pacific Rim' (2013) — Ramin Djawadi

Image via Warner Bros.

Pacific Rim pits robots and kaiju monsters against the backdrop of Ramin Djawadi's epic, electric guitar-filled score. Having scored Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Iron Man, Djawadi is no stranger to huge spectacles on the big screen or small. Guillermo Del Toro's cult sci-fi actioner benefits from having his musical themes.

The title track, "Pacific Rim," which features guitar from Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave fame, is perfect for exercises and to get you warmed up. In the film, this track plays when the pilots are getting ready to board their Jaegers. Listening to this may give you "drift compatibility" during your session.

RELATED: Ramin Djawadi: 10 Underrated Soundtracks From The 'House of the Dragon' Composer

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021) — Junkie XL

Image via WarnerMedia

Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg returned to the composer chair for Zack Snyder's Justice League after being replaced in the 2017 cut. He reportedly scrapped the music he made for the previous cut and composed entirely new themes for the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder's sole request for Holkenborg was to create a national anthem for the superhero team.

With a runtime of over four hours, Holkenborg included tracks for each hero and their menacing adversary. The Justice League theme in "The Crew at Warpower" should fit any workout routine. If you are in for a long, intense run, have The Flash accompany you with the 11-minute epic "Flash, the Space to Win / Our Legacy is Now." Need more? There are plenty to choose from, such as "Wonder Woman Defending," "Batman, A Duty to Fight / To See," and "At the Speed of the Force."

'Tron: Legacy' (2010) — Daft Punk

Tron: Legacy has gone down the history books as the only film to be scored by the enigmatic duo Daft Punk. Their Academy Awards snub is still one of the mind-boggling snubs for many audiences. But fans can still revel in the fact that Daft Punk has made one of the best film scores of all time.

Daft Punk's electronic score will bring massive energy to your exercise session. The track "Derezzed" is probably the most listened track on the album, but check out "Tron Legacy (End Titles)," where the duo is unleashed to create a unique sound while also still incorporating the overture. Other tracks that would be superb to include are "The Game Has Changed," "Fall," and "Castor."

RELATED: 10 Amazing Movie Scores That Were Snubbed At the Oscars

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018) — Lorne Balfe

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise's fifth outing as the super spy Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout has been widely hailed as one of the best action films of all time. In this film, his death-defying stunts are often scored with exhilarating music from Lorne Balfe. Balfe himself has amassed an eclectic portfolio from action video games to romcoms.

One of Fallout's key action sequences features Cruise doing what he does best: running. Therefore, the track "Stairs and Rooftops" that scored that scene should be your go-to track when you go on a run, but remember to stretch and don't jump across buildings as Cruise did. Other tracks that would be perfect are the pulsating "The Exchange" and another chase scene score, "Escape Through Paris."

'Creed' (2015) — Ludwig Goransson

No cinematic workout playlist would be complete without music from the Rocky franchise. While the Rocky theme and its iconic soundtracks are still worthwhile additions to any exercise playlist, Ludwig Goransson's Creed score is equally motivational. Goransson has been Ryan Coogler's longtime collaborator and scored The Mandalorian and Tenet.

Join Michael B. Jordan's Adonis as he runs through Pennsylvania and trains with Rocky Balboa before his big fight with "If I Fight, You Fight (Training Montage)." The track is powerful and will get you pumped. Be sure to include "You're a Creed," which has the Rocky theme, and "Conlan Fight," as well.

RELATED: The Top 10 Film Scores of 2020

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015) — Junkie XL

George Miller's action extravaganza Mad Max: Fury Road enlisted Junkie XL/Tom Holkenborg as its composer. Holkenborg revved up his instruments and delivered heart-pounding tracks worthy of Valhalla. Miller was impressed as he brought him back for Three Thousand Years of Longing and the upcoming Furiosa.

Start your routine relatively quiet with "The Rig" and then continue with the epic "Brothers in Arms." Holkenborg weaved his trademark percussions with strings for a thrilling score to boost anyone's training. Listen to "Chapter Doof" as the cherry on top, which was the score used in the final showdown. This music will be the witness as you push yourself to your limit at the gym.

'Dunkirk' (2017) - Hans Zimmer

Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a relentless war film. It is in part because of Hans Zimmer's Oscar-nominated score. Nolan and Zimmer created an auditory illusion using the Shepard tone that made an increasingly intense atmosphere akin to what the soldiers on screen are experiencing.

A workout routine that would be suitable for Zimmer's Dunkirk score is an extended, intense one. Tracks like "Supermarine" and "The Oil" would be motivating when you have planned an extensive workout menu or a half-marathon. Include "Home" at the end of the long session as the track ends with a hopeful note to lift you up.

RELATED: 9 Movies You Forgot Were Scored by Hans Zimmer

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (2017) - Daniel Pemberton

Image via Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, unfortunately may never see a follow-up despite its hidden qualities. However, the film gifted audiences with one of the most energetic and unique-sounding scores ever, courtesy of Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton has scored diverse movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Molly's Game, and Amsterdam.

Guy Ritchie's take on the classic tale is action-packed, so there are plenty of tracks to get you pumped in the gym. Train like Arthur with "Growing Up Londinium" and run with him with "Run Londinium," which both feature exhilarating crescendos in the final minutes to ensure you give your all. Moreover, tune in to "Assassins Breathe" and "The Power of the Excalibur" to complete your playlist.

KEEP READING: From Danny Elfman to Hans Zimmer: Disney's 10 Best Composers and Lyricists Who Touched Our Hearts With Music