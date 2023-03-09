The Scream franchise continues with Scream VI, as it brings back the legendary Ghostface and his creepy appearance. Scream is more than just Ghostface, though, as its very name symbolizes what horror is all about – screams. Some downright iconic screams have happened across film history so far.

Many of these film screams could be deemed very well-known, but some are downright iconic. Most deserve praise for being over the top just enough to cause unease, and see the release of emotion and tension. Others are iconic because of their movies, or have otherwise defined the very feature they were in. Ahead of Scream VI, check out some other, iconic screams in film history.

10 Chris Tucker – 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Chris Tucker as Ruby Rhod in The Fifth Element served. His performance was signed, sealed, and delivered, but also considered the most annoying in what was among the best action movies of the 90s. Why is he iconic? It's not just the looks or the demeanor – he literally screams every time he's on-screen, and that's what makes it great.

Not sure who told Tucker the screams should increase in pitch every next time his character's terrified, but he was dedicated to that throughout. People can talk, but the fact is, his screams are among the most memorable in sci-fi, action, or any other genre of film.

9 Keanu Reeves – 'Point Break' (1991)

Keanu Reeves's famous gun shooting scene in Point Break is among the most recreated in action movies and beyond. Even Nick Frost paid homage to Keanu Reeves shooting and screaming into the air when he portrayed PC Danny Butterman in Hot Fuzz. Although, again, not horror-related, this scream buzzed around the world and became iconic.

Point Break has it all - the waves, the surfers, the action, the drama, and Keanu Reeves screaming. There may be better and bigger screams in film history, but this one's pretty relevant all on its own.

8 Marilyn Burns – 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is among the bloodiest, goriest slasher horrors in history; although it's been remade and revived several times, nothing can match the terror the original brings to the screen. The 1970s were the best era for memorable, bone-chilling horror, despite the fact there were so many out at the time.

Marilyn Burns fights for her life and screams almost throughout the entire movie. It's not only an iconic 70s slasher, but it's totally disturbing, from how all the deaths happen to Leatherface's terrifying appearance and demeanor. Texas Chainsaw Massacre was given a nod of appreciation in Ti West's slasher horrors X and Pearl, proving its iconic, scream-worthy status.

7 Jamie Lee Curtis – 'Halloween' (1978)

A scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis is, besides the creepy masked killer named Mike Myers, the symbol of Halloween – the movie, and even the holiday, for a long while. Mike Myers stalks a neighborhood, adamantly pursuing Laurie fifteen years after brutally killing her sister.

This psychological slasher was an instant classic when it came out; its horror influence and relevance grow with each new slasher horror. As recently as 2018, Curtis returned to the holiday-based horror flick to portray Laurie again. Although reviving classics has been trendy for a while, the latest feature is pretty far from the original Halloween and Laurie's iconic screams.

6 Shelley Duvall – 'The Shining' (1980)

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

After learning about Stanley Kubrick's treatment of Shelley Duvall on the set of The Shining, it could be safe to assume her agonizing screams of terror are somewhat real. The expression of fear and panic on her face is unlike anything seen before; her expressions and demeanor show just how much she's terrified of the man her husband has become.

Although the movie version of The Shining places emphasis on Jack Torrance's deteriorating psyche, the book puts The Overlook Hotel as the main evil influence. Still, Jack Nicholson portrayed Torrance in such a terrifying way that there's no turning back from how iconically creepy the entire movie is. Shelley Duvall's screams have certainly contributed to the eeriness.

5 Isabelle Adjani – 'Possession' (1981)

Image via Gaumont

Sam Neill tried his best, but being noticed alongside Isabelle Adjani in Possession was nearly impossible. One of the most famous and legendary scream scenes in horror and film in general stars this tour de force French actor in what might be her greatest performance.

In Possession, Adjani's character increasingly goes mad, but the cathartic subway scene in which she screams, cries, laughs, and dances around like a thrown puppet is her defining moment. Besides this, Possession is overall among the best horror movies ever made, filled with unease and tension from start to finish. There are some like it, although few can match its energy.

4 Florence Pugh – 'Midsommar' (2019)

The multilayered psychological horror Midsommar stars one of this year's busiest actors, Florence Pugh. This feature is likely what propelled her to stardom, despite having more projects beforehand. Her subtle acting here carries the story and shows viewers that grief can be processed in various ways, as well as the importance of allowing it to happen.

In the specific, iconic scream scene, Pugh's character Dani can't hold her pain and sorrow anymore. She weeps, screams, and takes deep, disturbing breaths. It's painfully obvious that she didn't have the space to mourn and grieve before this moment, and the women from the Hårga community help her by sharing the pain with her.

3 Arnold Schwarzenegger – 'Predator' (1987)

This is a bit away from horror territory, but not too far. Predator isn't technically horror, but it has scary and tense elements in the pursuit and cat-and-mouse game that the alien entity plays with the soldiers. Why this scream belongs on the iconic list is Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

His character Dutch prepares to take on the Predator; he's covered himself in mud to be stealthy and to cover his body heat, which is the Predator's way of finding new victims. Dutch's strong, lung-filled battle scream signifies he's ready for battle. It's iconic, cinematically brilliant and... oddly motivational? Try doing this before heading into the office.

2 Drew Barrymore – 'Scream' (1996)

Image via Dimension Films

Of course, this list would be heavily incomplete if it didn't reference the very franchise it anticipates – Scream. Drew Barrymore appears for the first fifteen minutes of the first movie, but it's the most famous scream scene in recent horror history. Modern horror was for a while defined by masked killers, and Ghostface truly followed suit.

Additionally, this scene with Barrymore might be considered a sort of "cold open" for the remainder of the movie, but it fantastically summarizes what Scream is all about. It's tense, creepy, and truly makes people want to go to their windows and doors to double-check on those locks. It influenced a bunch of other slasher movies during the 90s and gave fans a thrilling run.

1 Janet Leigh – 'Psycho' (1960)

Source: Universal Pictures

Janet Leigh's high-pitched, terror-filled scream in Psycho is perhaps the most well-known scream on film. It's followed by a sharp, stabbing soundtrack (pun intended, probably from the composer's side, too) that fills the viewer with terror and unease while watching.

This scene and the entire movie were likely the reason people started seeing roadside motels as creepy places filled with even creepier hosts. However, Alfred Hitchcock did make lots of mundane things terrifying for viewers, from birds and showers to windows. The master of the craft propelled Janet Leigh into the very exclusive scream queen club.

NEXT: Classic Horror Movies That Have Surprisingly Never Been Remade