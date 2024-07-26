The 1990s was a significant period for movies. The decade saw massive advancements in computer technology, allowing for the generation of otherworldly images and special effects. Lower budget, independent filmmaking rose to prominence and generated hits that are regarded today as classics. The 1990s also birthed some of cinema's longest-running and most successful franchises and saw the rise of many of Hollywood's last movie stars.

Indeed, the decade had its fair share of classic movies, many of which were expanded upon with sequels. In some cases, these sequels waited years before premiering, making them even more beloved and special among eager fans. Whether they closely follow the original's tone and vibe or adopt a more modern approach to the material, these are the best sequels to '90s classics, cinematic triumphs that prove some stories truly are timeless.

10 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

Sequel to 'Home Alone' (1990)

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) once again finds himself without adult supervision. This time, however, his antics aren't confined to his house, but New York City instead. Meanwhile, the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), still licking their wounds from their last encounter with Kevin, are plotting a Christmastime heist that will find their paths crossing once again.

While not quite the instant classic that Home Alone was (and still is), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a charming, entertaining movie that allows Kevin countless new and creative ways to torment a crass couple of crooks. With virtually the same plot as the original, just with a change of scenery, Culkin's wisecracking and bantering with the bandits carries Home Alone 2: Lost in New York across the finish line.

9 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

Sequel to 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Shortly after the deadly failure of Jurassic Park, Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is made aware of a secondary island that was used to breed dinosaurs. Malcolm, along with a team including his wife Sarah (Julianne Moore), is tasked with documenting the natural state of the dinosaurs on the island before a militaristic force can reach and exploit them.

Following Jurassic Park was bound to be a difficult task; after all, it's one of the greatest adventure movies ever made. While The Lost World: Jurassic Park is not an improvement from the previous movie, it does benefit from some fantastic dinosaur action and the direction of Steven Spielberg. Goldblum is as charming as ever and proves a capable lead. The mark of quality left by the first isn't reached, but The Lost World: Jurassic Park gets by as a thrilling and entertaining follow-up.

8 'Twisters' (2024)

Sequel to 'Twister' (1996)

Twisters follows former storm chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) reeling from a personal tragedy. Despite their illusive scientific properties, she believes she has concocted a method to stop tornadoes, minimizing their damage and saving lives. With the help of a hot-shot social media star (Glen Powell) and his crew, Kate puts her theories to the test.

A sequel nearly 30 years detached from the original, Twisters delivers the spectacle and storm-chasing excitement of Twister with a modern flair. While the advancements in CGI allow for more visually impressive tornadoes, Twisters does more than enough to develop its characters in meaningful ways, similar to the original. Benefitting from Powell's volcanic charisma, Twisters embraces nostalgia to deliver a solid summer blockbuster and a worthy follow-up to the 1996 original.

7 'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

The second sequel to 'Bad Boys' (1995)

Miami detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) continue to protect and serve in this third entry to the Bad Boys movie series. When a ruthless crime syndicate operating in Miami makes their presence known, Mike and Marcus, now in their midlife, team up once again to take them down.

Ever-popular director Michael Bay struck gold with his debut feature film, Bad Boys. It was the perfect blend of action and comedy that had continued success with 2003's Bad Boys 2. More than two decades separated from their first on-screen partnership, Bad Boys for Life only further confirmed what was already known: Mike and Marcus are among the most iconic duos in movie history, and after all that time, they slipped back into their roles as if they had never left.

6 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

Sequel to 'The Matrix' (1999)

Following the events of The Matrix, Neo (Keanu Reeves) continues to lead the revolt against the machine army that has enslaved humanity, as well as the simulated agents that govern the Matrix. Alongside Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), Neo heads deeper into the Matrix than anyone before, continuing the prophecy and harnessing even more powerful abilities.

The Matrix is one of the most technologically groundbreaking and conceptually novel movies ever created. A foundation for a franchise was established, and The Matrix Reloaded expanded upon the dense sci-fi material in expressive ways, providing more jaw-dropping setpieces and mind-bending narrative twists. While it isn't quite as sleek of a package as the original, The Matrix Reloaded is imaginative and thoroughly exciting escapist entertainment.

5 'T2 Trainspotting' (2017)

Sequel to 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Twenty years separated from the events of Trainspotting, Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to Scotland. It's his first time back since he betrayed his closest friends by running off with the money they earned together. Renton hopes to make amends with the gang he once ran with while they struggle to make amends with themselves.

Not looking to match the high-energy chaos of the original, T2 Trainspotting is a more mature, reflective and downbeat experience. It feels like the natural evolution of the characters and themes developed in Trainspotting, elevated by the returning cast and director. It serves as a welcome companion piece to Trainspotting that does enough to satisfy fans of the original while also illustrating the importance of personal growth and reconciliation.

4 'Blade 2' (2002)

Sequel to 'Blade' (1998)

Blade (Wesley Snipes), the semi-mortal hunter of vampires, returns. Blade is forced into an uneasy alliance with the enemy as a new breed of mutated vampires begin to wreak havoc in both the underworld and the overworld. As the number of those he can trust dwindles, Blade must battle a constantly evolving threat while staying mindful of an inevitable betrayal.

Bigger is not always better, but it is in the case of Blade 2. It's an overall improvement on the already solid Blade, mostly thanks to the direction of Mexican horror maestro and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro. Fans of the original didn't have to wait too long for the sequel but were nonetheless treated to bigger action setpieces, improved production value and more vampire-slaying carnage.