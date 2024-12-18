Film fans can often be quite critical when it comes to analyzing the release of sequels, as there tends to be a lot of anticipation for films that are part of significant blockbuster franchises. These films tend to be scrutinized to death due to the stakes they have for the future of their characters; if they do not satisfy what fans immediately want, they may be perceived as disappointments.

Time has proven that fans aren’t really the best of judges when it comes to quality, as they often seek something familiar rather than a film that challenges their perceptions and forces them to think more critically. Many of these supposedly “disappointing” sequels have been gradually met with more favorable responses in the years following their release. Here are ten of the best movie sequels that have become more acclaimed throughout the passing of time.

10 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was initially met with critical reviews from lifelong fans of the James Bond franchise, as it was the first entry in the series that did not star Sean Connery. Although George Lazenby was giving an amazing performance, some did not like that On Her Majesty’s Secret Service showed a softer, more vulnerable side of Bond who is able to have his heart broken after he falls in love with Tracy (Diana Rigg).

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is now considered to be one of the best Bond films ever, as it increased the emotional complexity of the character and delivered some of the greatest action sequences that 007 has ever been involved in. Due to its twisty plot and surrealist elements, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has been cited as a favorite by legendary directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh.

9 ‘Wes Craven’s New Nightmare’ (1994)

Directed by Wes Craven

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare allowed the legendary horror master Wes Craven to take ownership of the franchise he had helped to create, as he felt that the sequels to A Nightmare on Elm Street had fundamentally missed the point that he was trying to make. In order to ensure that Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) felt truly scary again, Craven inserted a meta-storyline where the character was inserted into the real world, and began tracking down the stars of the original film.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare was ahead of its time, as fans too preoccupied with “canon” were unable to see the brilliance of the concept. Although Wes Craven’s New Nightmare was not a success that led to more sequels, it did inspire a similarly tongue-in-cheek approach to the slasher genre that Craven perfected when he started making the Scream films.

8 ‘Scream 4’ (2011)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream 4 saw Craven returning to the franchise for the first time in over a decade to complete the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she returned to her home town to face off with a new villain that had taken on the identity of “Ghostface.” Although at the time Scream 4 may have been too focused on the younger characters for fans interested in seeing the original hero, the film actually did a great job at balancing the two ensembles.

Scream 4 is far more clever and packed with ideas than the subsequent sequels that have been made, as the fifth and sixth installments in the series did not have the same ingenuity that made the films directed by Craven to be so special. Scream 4 was also able to tackle topics like bullying and toxic masculinity in a way that was ahead of its time.

7 ‘Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome’ (1985)

Directed by George Miller

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome was met with tremendous expectations, as its two direct predecessors are considered to be among the best action films ever made. Although George Miller would eventually return to the Australian desert to make Mad Max: Fury Road three decades later, there was a time in which some fans thought that Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome would be the last installment in the series.

Although it may have gotten some backlash for being too heartfelt at the end, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome features some of the most innovative action filmmaking of all-time, and builds up to the moment in which Max (Mel Gibson) becomes a savior to the children. The films are so consistently excellent that even the “worst” installment in the Mad Max franchise is still better than a majority of what is released today by Hollywood studios.

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome was met with tremendous expectations, as its two direct predecessors are considered to be among the best action films ever made. Although George Miller would eventually return to the Australian desert to make Mad Max: Fury Road three decades later, there was a time in which some fans thought that Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome would be the last installment in the series.

6 ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ (2003)

Directed by the Wachowski sisters

The Matrix Reloaded was the first installment of a two-part follow up to The Matrix, and concluded with the release of The Matrix Revolutions the same year. The second installment in the epic science fiction trilogy by Lily and Lana Wachowski expanded the mythology of the franchise in order to create deeper allegories about religion and technology.

The Matrix Reloaded may have confused some viewers at the time, but those willing to go down the rabbit hole may be surprised to find how in-depth the trilogy is in terms of its relevance to philosophy and the development of artificial intelligence. The film also continued to push the medium forward with some of the greatest action cinematography that has ever been captured on film, including a breathtaking final car chase that puts every single installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise to shame.

The Matrix Reloaded was the first installment of a two-part follow up to The Matrix, and concluded with the release of The Matrix Revolutions the same year. The second installment in the epic science fiction trilogy by Lily and Lana Wachowski expanded the mythology of the franchise in order to create deeper allegories about religion and technology.

5 ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’ (1991)

Directed by Peter Hewitt

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey was a very different sequel compared to its predecessor, as it was not interested in being a remake of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure that simply sent Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) on another time travel adventure. Instead, the outrageous sequel took a dark turn when the two goofy stoners are killed off and replaced by robot clones; they are forced to fight their way out of hell in what turns out to be an extended tribute to the classic Ingmar Bergman film The Seventh Seal.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey was willing to take chances and do something different, which is something that cannot be said of the majority of comedy sequels that just feel completely derivative. Reactions to the film have tended to skew more positively when viewers got to see the conclusion of the story in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey was a very different sequel compared to its predecessor, as it was not interested in being a remake of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure that simply sent Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) on another time travel adventure. Instead, the outrageous sequel took a dark turn when the two goofy stoners are killed off and replaced by robot clones; they are forced to fight their way out of hell in what turns out to be an extended tribute to the classic Ingmar Bergman film The Seventh Seal.

4 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest had to face the expectations of being a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, a film that no one expected to be as good as it was. Although it would have been easy for Gore Verbinski to simply coast on the charisma of Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest became an epic that was not dissimilar in scale from The Lord of the Rings or The Matrix trilogies.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest proved just how important Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley were to the success of the franchise. The last two installments that did not feature them, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, felt like they were missing a lot of the heart and emotion that Bloom and Knightley had provided.

3 ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight Rises was met with tremendous expectations, as The Dark Knight is largely agreed upon to be the single greatest superhero movie of all-time. While there were some fans that simply were going to be disappointed because Heath Ledger was not around to play the Joker, The Dark Knight Rises was a highly ambitious film that showed how the city of Gotham came to rally around Batman in their time of need.

The Dark Knight Rises offers a definitive conclusion to the story that Christopher Nolan started, as it ties up all the loose threads from the previous films. In an era where no superhero franchises ever end and characters always seem to be spared of death, it is very impressive that Nolan and Christian Bale were able to tell a complete story that was able to end on their terms.

2 ‘Beverly Hill Cop II’ (1987)

Directed by Tony Scott

Beverly Hills Cop II is in many ways a baffling sequel, as it amped up the action compared to its predecessor. Although director Martin Brest had maintained a fairly equal balance of action and comedy in the first film, Tony Scott made the sequel far more intense, as it felt closer to the work that he did on Top Gun and True Romance.

Although some of his films were met with less favorable responses when they were first released, Scott has genuinely been accepted to be a great director who was able to make populist films that had a real sense of identity. Scott was willing to take a chance with Beverly Hills Cop II and turn it into a legitimately great thriller, and it even looks better in comparison to the terrible job that John Landis did with directing Beverly Hills Cop III a few years later.