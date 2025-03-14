One of the hardest things to do in Hollwyood is being able to write and produce a good sequel—both to good and bad films. So, when a sequel film is phenomenal, it's even more impressive. Trying to follow up a movie people didn't like or simply thought was "mid" isn't easy, as people won't be going in with the best opinions on it, as it is.

Even harder, though, is making an exceptional sequel to a just as exceptional first film is even more difficult, because expectations are already going to be very high. A good second entry in any movie franchise typically does everything the debut project did well and enhances them, adds new elements to improve the film, new conflicts to keep things interesting, and expands on the character growth for the protagonists.

10 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

Most people actually had no idea that the first Puss in Boots movie was ever even released back in 2011, despite it doing well at the box office and getting middle ground to good reviews. It wasn't bad, but it certainly was nothing impressive. This is made especially apparent given the fact that, at the time, it was spinning off of the groundbreaking Shrek franchise.

11 years later, when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish released, no one was expecting it. Not only were they not expecting a release, though, they weren't expecting it to be as absolutely astonishing as it was. With a wonderfully stylized animation style—most likely inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—the movie not only drew viewers in with some great visuals, but with a plot about accepting one's inevitable death that was profound (especially through what became one Dreamworks' best villains, Death (Wagner Moura) itself).