When looking at the greatest films of all time, it is hard to do so without considering the various amazing films that incorporated story continuations in the form of sequels. While sequels don't always live up to the originals, some manage to become the best films of all time.

Whether it is Star Wars making history with its amazing sequels, or animated favorites such as Toy Story that returned to our hearts with more stories to love, Letterboxd users have chosen the greatest sequels of all time. As we look at and digest their picks, it is easy to see why these films would have made the cut – they are truly more than simply great sequels – they are great overall films!

‘Paddington 2’ (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the beloved stories created by Michael Bond, Paddington 2 is the follow-up to the 2014 film, Paddington. It follows the adventures of our favorite raincoat-wearing teddy bear as he deals with being wrongly accused of a crime and working through how to deal with life in prison as his family tries to figure out how to prove his innocence.

The film brings Ben Whishaw back to voice the titular bear, as well as several notable actors returning for the franchise (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Peter Capaldi, Julie Walters, among others) to reprise their respective roles. This sequel took the already well-loved character and sent him on a journey of discovery and tribulation, and our hearts were stolen, yet again, by this snuggly little bear.

‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)

Tobey Maguire returns as Peter Parker and Spider-Man in this sequel that was cinematic magic. Directed again by Sam Raimi, this sequel brought Spider-Man back into action as he battled not only the villainous enemies, Harry Osborn (James Franco) and Doctor Octavius (Alfred Molina), but the emotional battle of losing his love, MJ Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and his powers.

Maguire's Peter Parker is truly an on-screen masterpiece. The way that he portrays the young man with such awkward charisma that is expected of the character is truly fantastic. His balance of Parker’s timid personality and Spider-Man's confident persona is married so well together that it is seamlessly perfect and engaging. This film is truly an amazing continuation of the superhero’s life and journey.

‘Toy Story 2’ (1999)

No matter how young or old you are, Toy Story is definitely a movie you have seen, or at the very least, heard of. It was that initial meeting of Woody, Buzz, Slink, Potato Head, Ham, and the rest of Andy’s toys that warmed the hearts of the world in 1995. Several years later, when Toy Story 2 came out, we were blessed with possibly the best animated sequel of all time.

With pop culture references all over the place, Toy Story 2 brought us an amazing plot twist that we never saw coming. This sequel helped to bring us deeper into the lives of these living toys and taught us a thing or two about how to love and care for those around us while also finding ways to enjoy life together as a community.

‘Before Sunset’ (2004)

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

The second film in an amazing trilogy by director Richard Linklater, Before Sunset picks up nine years after the original film, Before Sunrise. It follows the beloved characters of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Deply) as they serendipitously reunite after almost a decade apart. The story unfolds in such a way that not only furthers the original narrative, but elicits excitement and intrigue.

Having started his career with films such as Dazed and Confused to then more in-depth films such as Boyhood(which was filmed over the course of eleven years, utilizing the same actors, showing the natural progression of age), Linklater is a master of his craft, and the entire ‘Before’ trilogy is absolutely worth watching and enjoying.

‘Aliens’ (1986)

In 1979, the world was introduced to the terrifyingly wild Xenomorph in the film Alien. After an epic battle through space, and then several years of waiting, we were able to meet this creature yet again in this incredible sequel, Aliens, the second in the series. The film was so successful that it spawned another six films with these creatures.

With Sigourney Weaver at the helm of the film, returning as Ellen Ripley, this was bound to be wildly successful. Seeing Weaver in action yet again by taking on more aliens and finding ways to trust new teammates, her strength and resilience were truly tested in this film. Worth noting, also, is the amazing job the late Bill Paxton did in this film.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Taking place thirty years after the original film, Blade Runner 2049 is a legacy sequel thirty-five years in the making. It follows K/Joe (portrayed by Ryan Gosling), as he works toward searching for and destroying rogue replicants. The film brings back several of the original cast (Harrison Ford and Edward James Olmos), and brings in many new faces and characters.

In that it was thirty-five years in the making, this was one of the most highly-anticipated sequels that became incredibly successful and has even brought about a sequel series. This storyline is one that is fresh and original and when the series arrives, it is likely to bring in fans of the original as well as newer fans – a truly multigenerational hit.

‘The Godfather Part II’ (1974)

This is an interesting follow-up film as it serves as both a sequel and a prequel as it covers timelines both before and after the original film. Francis Ford Coppola wanted to incorporate more than just a sequel timeline, and made that realization a reality as he created this film which has gone on to be part of the most influential film series of all time.

In one of the most incredible castings in film history, this follow-up incorporates the talents of Al Pachino, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, and many others. While some notable original cast did not return for this second installment (Marlon Brando), Coppola rewrote some scenes to better depict his vision.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

When Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the big screen as the cybernetic assassin known only as The Terminator, but this time, as a good guy, we were all floored. Having seen him originally wreak havoc on the lives of Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese in the original film, to now see him return as the good guy and savior of the story was definitely a pleasant and enjoyable surprise.

It was this take, however, as a reprogrammed T-800 to save the life of John Connor, who was the leader of the resistance in the future, that showed how amazing and diverse of a character The Terminator truly was. To have the audience know that this Terminator was originally built to destroy the Connors, but is now being sent to save them – it was just the right plot twist to keep the world entertained, which then kept the film series going for several more sequels and reboots.

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Not only does this movie have amazing storytelling, but it also brings to light the unparalleled talent that was the late Heath Ledger. His portrayal as The Joker is truly flawless and something that should be seen by anyone who claims to be a fan of the Batman universe. In Christian Bale’s second film as the caped crusader, he faced off against Ledger’s Joker and Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent (Two-Face) and it was an incredible battle.

The greatness of Bale, the amazing talent of Ledger, and the beautiful supporting work of Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman make this film truly perfect. It is dark. It is gritty. It brings new light to some of the world’s favorite characters. It demonstrates that a superhero film can be complex and profound.

‘The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

With likely the most quoted line in the entire franchise, there is no surprise that this Star Wars sequel landed at the top of Letterboxd's ranking. When the world was told that Darth Vader was Luke’s father, that was an absolute mind-blowing moment that no one was ready for! It, along with the excitement of the entire film, paved the way for the journey to continue for many years, and many more films.

Not only did TheEmpire Strikes Backgive us that incredible revelation, but we also saw the truth of Leia’s feelings for Han. And his response to her confession as he was frozen is something that will never be forgotten. These are only two of the very many reasons that this film is absolutely worthy of being called one of the greatest sequels of all time.

