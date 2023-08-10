Most cinephiles would agree that violence is not the answer to a problem, but when it comes to the movies, there are some exceptions to the moral. Whether it's dealing with a smug brat or an arrogant outlaw, a swift slap is almost always a satisfying solution for both the character and the audiences. Even though most slaps maintain excellent shock value, some movies feature significant backhands and smacks that stick with viewers more compared to others.

While there are hundreds of noteworthy slaps, the film fans of Reddit think movies like the 1987 romantic comedy, Moonstruck and Chinatown starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway feature some of the best slaps with ever-lasting effects on audiences. From the modern Western, Tombstone to Sidney Poitier's slap heard around the world from In the Heat of the Night, these are 10 of the most memorable movie slaps.

9 'Tombstone' (1993)

Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott) decide to put their sharp-shooting days behind them and move to Tombstone, Arizona for a new start. Despite their best efforts, the town is invaded by a gang of outlaws, and with the help of Wyatt's friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) the brothers pick up their pistols one last time to restore law and order.

Earp enters a saloon and immediately comments on how empty the fine establishment and learns from the owner that a gunslinger who is played by Billy Bob Thornton has chased off all the high-paying customers. When confronted, Thornton loses his composure and after several smacks to the face, he's left bloody and at a loss for words. The owner and the few patrons happily sit back and watch Earp toss the young man out with a stern warning to never come back.

8 'Mommie Dearest' (1981)

Glamorous movie star, Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway) has always wanted to have a family but after several miscarriages and failed romances, she decides to adopt two children; Christina and Christopher. As Christina gets older, she and her mother begin to clash but when MGM Studios terminates Crawford's contract, her abusive and cruel behavior towards her daughter intensifies to volatile heights that follow Christina into adulthood.

Mommie Dearest is an intense biopic based on the 1978 novel written by Christina Crawford who claims to have suffered years of verbal and physical abuse by her adoptive mother and silver screen icon, Joan Crawford. While some find the book to be controversial, the 1981 film features an intense finale where Crawford slaps her now-adult daughter in the face which ensues into an all-out brawl that has been building between the two for decades.

7 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

When Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) and his family travel to Florida for Christmas, he accidentally boards the wrong plane and finds himself alone in New York City. Kevin manages to make the best of the situation and splurges for the holiday with a room at the Plaza Hotel, but his Christmas cheer is quickly dashed after he runs into his former pals, The Now-Sticky Bandits (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) who have escaped from prison.

Before running into Harry and Marv, Kevin has to fool a nosey hotel employee, Mr. Hector (Tim Curry) who is immediately suspicious of him. Once his suspicions are confirmed, Hector proudly admits to Kevin's mom, Kate (Catherine O'Hara) that he's caught her son unaware that he's been reported missing. Kate responds to Hector's ignorance with a smack to the face that according to Redditor RedmannBarry, is completely sold by Curry's quivering lip and teary eyes that they even felt his pain.

6 'Chinatown' (1974)

When Los Angeles private eye, Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's coming and goings, he expects to find just another case of infidelity, but his routine investigation takes an unexpected turn after he meets the real Mrs. Mulwray (Faye Dunaway). Realizing he'd been hired by an impostor, Gittes quickly finds himself in a web of corruption, murder, and unforgivable family secrets.

Redditor ZorroMeansFox thinks the scene between Nicholson and Dunaway in the neo-noir, Chinatown, is one of the most memorable movie slaps of all time. Initially, audiences are shocked by Nicholson who repeatedly slaps Dunaway in the face, but they're thrown for an unexpected loop when the femme fatale hysterically admits the truth about her daughter with the famous line, "She's my sister AND my daughter!"

5 'All About Eve' (1950)

After one of her performances, stage star, Margo Channing (Bette Davis) meets a young timid woman, Eve Harrington (Ann Baxter) who claims to be her biggest fan. Initially, Margo is flattered by Eve's adoration, but as she finds her way into the star's circle of friends, Margo realizes that she's been played. While Eve thinks she's won, her victory is squandered by theater critic, Addison Dewitt (George Sanders) who gives her a rude but satisfying awakening.

It's impossible not to be infuriated with Baxter's character throughout All About Eve but audiences' desire to give her a dose of her own medicine is redeemed by DeWitt. After Eve boasts about her successful manipulation and future plans, DeWitt turns the tables on her and reveals that she may know how to play the game, but DeWitt invented it. She makes the mistake of laughing at him which causes DeWitt to smack a smug grin right off her face.

4 'Se7en' (1995)

William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) is a retiring NYPD detective who decides to take on one final case before retirement with a recently transferred detective and his replacement, David Mills (Brad Pitt). As they start to investigate a series of brutal murders, the detectives begin to realize that they're dealing with a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) who is methodically targeting people he believes represent the Seven Deadly Sins.

Audiences rarely see Freeman use violence and in David Fincher's movie Se7en, he is the more reserved and collected one out of the two detectives. In the final scene, Somerset pleads with Mills to put his gun down but after learning his wife has been murdered, the veteran detective struggles to talk him down. As the killer continues to agitate Mills, Somerset becomes desperate and resorts to a strong backhand that finally shut Spacey's character up.

3 'Airplane!' (1980)

Ted Striker (Robert Hays) is a former fighter pilot who has been traumatized by his service in the war, but despite his fear of flying, he boards a plane in an attempt to win back his flight attendant girlfriend, Elaine (Julie Hagerty). When the passengers and flight crew come down with food poisoning, Stricker is the only one on board who can land the plane before they run out of fuel.

The slapstick comedy, Airplane!, is known for its dark humor, puns, and running gags as well as its impressive cast of stars including Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bridges, Robert Stack, and NBA all-star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Redditor HalfYeti mentions the outrageous slap scene involving Lee Bryant who becomes hysterical during the flight. As Bryant starts to panic, Neilsen tries to calm her down with a few smacks to the face which are followed by a series of slaps from other passengers who are patiently waiting in a single file line to "help."

2 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Loretta (Cher) is a widow living in New York City who accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello) shortly before he leaves the country to care for his dying mother. While Johnny's away, Loretta tries to repair his relationship with his brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage) by inviting him to the wedding but as she starts to get to know him, she finds herself falling in love with him.

After a night of eating and drinking, Loretta and Ronny spend the night together and the next morning, Ronny is beyond smitten. As he tries to express his feelings, Loretta tries to knock some sense into him with a quick slap across his cheek that fails to phase Ronny. Redditor butneverjamtoday thinks the iconic slap initiated by Cher in Moonstruck is the greatest movie smack that also features the memorable line, "Snap out of it!"

1 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

When a wealthy businessman is found murdered in Sparta, Mississippi, Philadelphia detective, Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) is wrongfully arrested for the crime by racist police chief, Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger). Tibbs manages to have his captain confirm his credentials but is advised to stay and assist local authorities in the investigation. Despite his personal feelings, Tibbs follows orders and helps a reluctant Gillespie search for the real killer.

Poitier was a trailblazer who broke down barriers with his work including Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and To Sir, With Love, but his signature slap from In the Heat of the Night was the first ever to portray a Black man slapping a White (and Southern) man making it one if not the most memorable movie slaps in history. When Gillespie and Tibbs speak with plantation owner, Eric Endicott, Tibbs oversteps which results in Endicott slapping him but without hesitation, Tibbs returns the gesture leaving Endicott completely stunned.

