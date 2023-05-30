Songs can be crucial parts of any given movie. Whether they are part of the narrative or play at the end of the credits, some movie songs are timeless, anthemic and intrinsic aspects of their film's fabric that contribute to its legacy. Sometimes, they are so popular that they surpass their film and become icons in and of themselves.

As part of their annual celebration of American cinema, the American Film Institute named their choice for the all-time best movie songs in a list released in 2004. From powerful ballads to heartwarming lullabies and playful tunes, these songs are among cinema's most recognizable and celebrated pieces of music.

10 "The Sound of Music" — 'The Sound of Music (1965)

Julie Andrews stars in Robert Wise's 1965 musical The Sound of Music. Adapted from the 1959 musical by Rodgers & Hammerstein, The Sound of Music follows Maria, an Austrian postulant who becomes governess to the seven children of retired naval officer Captain Von Trapp.

The film's opening song, "The Sound of Music," sees Maria professing her love for her freedom and life in the Swiss mountains. Andrews' angelic voice complements the song's lyrics beautifully, and the staging — which finds Maria running through the mountains in joy as she sings — perfectly illustrates the tune's feelings of pure and innocent joy.

9 "Stayin' Alive" — 'Saturday Night Fever (1977)

John Travolta stars as Tony Manero in the game-changing dance drama Saturday Night Fever. The plot centers on Manero's life as he dances the night away at a local club while dealing with dissatisfaction and an ever-changing racial and social environment.

Saturday Night Fever's soundtrack became almost as famous as the film. Featuring songs by seminal 70s band the Bee Gees, the soundtrack includes numerous songs that became certified classics. However, the anthemic and defining "Stayin' Alive" is by far the most recognized and celebrated. "Stayin' Alive" became the defining song of a generation, encapsulating disco culture and disguising surprisingly dark lyrics about endurance and strength behind a ridiculously catchy melodic hook.

8 "The Way We Were" — 'The Way We Were' (1972)

Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford star in Sydney Pollack's romantic drama The Way We Were. The plot chronicles the complicated and passionate relationship between Katie Morosky, a passionate Marxist Jew, and Hubbell Gardiner, an aimless and carefree WASP.

Overly dramatic but still affecting, The Way We Were is a timeless screen romance powered by Redford and Streisand's passionate performances. The film's eponymous theme, sung by la Streisand at the height of her vocal prowess, is a sweeping ballad about lost love and regret. Powered by Streisand's powerful voice, "The Way We Were" is melancholia becoming melody, a lyrical triumph that ranks among the most cinematic songs ever.

7 "When You Wish Upon A Star" — 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Disney's Pinocchio is among the studio's seminal efforts. Adapted from Carlo Collodi's The Adventures of Pinocchio, the film tells the story of Gepetto, a lonely Italian woodcarver who makes a wooden puppet and wishes him into life with help from the Blue Fairy.

Pinocchio's iconic theme, "When You Wish Upon a Star," has become synonymous with the Mouse House. Performed by Cliff Edwards in his role as Jiminy Cricket, the song is a hopeful, tender lullaby about innocence, faith, and longing that summarizes the film's themes perfectly, shaping Disney's identity as a studio.

6 "Mrs. Robinson" — 'The Graduate' (1962)

Mike Nichols' romantic dramedy The Graduate stars Dustin Hoffman as Benjamin Braddock, a 21-year-old graduate struggling to decide a career path. Staying at his parents' home, Benjamin gets seduced by the alluring Mrs. Robinson, played by Anne Bancroft; however, things get complicated when he falls for her daughter, the young and beautiful Elaine.

The Graduate's now-iconic theme, performed by Simon & Garfunkel, is a classic of the 1960s. Dripping with satirical lyrics and enhanced by a ridiculously contagious melody, "Mrs. Robinson" is a triumph that captures the film's themes and tone perfectly. Ironically, it wasn't written specifically for the film, although its fate is now intrinsically tied to The Graduate.

5 "White Christmas" — 'Holiday Inn' (1942)

Mark Sandrich's 1942 Christmas classic Holiday Inn stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. The plot centers on two men competing for a woman's affection at a recently launched inn open only during the holidays.

Holiday Inn heavily features music by Irving Berlin, none more famous or beloved than the timeless hit "White Christmas." The song has earned a new life, arguably surpassing the film's legacy. Indeed, "White Christmas" is now a holiday classic, synonymous with the happiest time of the year and commonly played throughout the month of December. And while Holiday Inn has aged beautifully, it cannot match the considerable legacy of "White Christmas."

4 "Moon River" — 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' (1961)

Audrey Hepburn stars as the infallible Holly Golightly in Blake Edwards' 1961 rom-com Breakfast at Tiffany's. The plot revolves around Holly, a charming but elusive café society girl, and the romance she develops with a struggling writer.

Breakfast at Tiffany's is among the all-time most famous rom-coms, with Hepburn's portrayal of Holly ranking as one of cinema's most beloved. In one of the film's most memorable scenes, Herburn sings the soft, nostalgic tune "Moon River," a lovely piece of music that perfectly captures the wishful longing for discovery many lose once youth is gone.

3 "Singin' in the Rain" — 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Singin' in the Rain is among the most popular musicals from the Golden Age and American cinema as a whole. Gene Kelly stars opposite Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor in a story about the transition between the silent era and talkies.

RELATED: The Best Movies About The Magic Of Movies

The film's title song was not written for the movie; instead, it originally came out in 1929 and had already been covered by several artists by the time the film premiered. However, Kelly's performance has become iconic; the sequences in which his character dances under a rainstorm, joyfully splashing around across puddles, has become synonymous with American cinema. Few musical sequences capture their song's themes so accurately, with Kelly carelessly dancing his troubles away without a care.

2 "As Time Goes By" — 'Casablanca' (1942)

There's a great reason why Ilsa wants Sam to "play it again." The timeless romance Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart as an expatriate living in the Moroccan city of Casablanca. When his ex-lover and her husband, a Czechoslovakian resistance leader, arrive at his gin joint seeking help, he must decide between helping them or following his heart.

"As Time Goes By" wasn't written exclusively for Casablanca. However, the film's success gave the song new life and intrinsically tied it to Rick and Ilsa's narrative to the point where the tune became synonymous with Warner Bros., the studio behind Casablanca. Sweeping, melancholic, and elevated by Dooley Wilson's soulful voice, "As Time Goes By" is an ode to love, loss, and those fundamental things in life.

1 "Over the Rainbow" — 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

1939 produced some of Hollywood's best films ever, including the seminal fantasy classic The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland plays Dorothy Gale, a young girl transported via tornado to the magical land of Oz, where she must seek the wonderful Wizard to help her return home.

The Wizard of Oz revolves around themes of identity, belonging, and the true meaning of the word "home." These are all beautifully conveyed in the film's theme, "Over the Rainbow," in which Dorothy sings about a place "where there isn't any trouble." "Over the Rainbow" has become a crucial song in American cinema, a love letter to hope and innocence that has stood the test of time. Thanks to Garland's angelic voice accentuating the song's reassuring yet wistful lyrics, "Over the Rainbow" has earned a second life as an ode to endurance and the promise of a better tomorrow.

