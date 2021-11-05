The Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards can be a reliable source of spectacle during the annual ceremony thanks to these nominated tunes always getting performed live for viewers. Less reliable, though, is that truly outstanding tunes will actually get recognized at the Academy Awards, even just in the nominees. One’s mind reels to think of all the tunes that have gotten snubbed in this category while the titular tune from Alone Yet Not Alone briefly got a Best Original Song nomination. Like most Oscar categories, Best Original Song can dazzle as often as it frustrates.

The latter feeling is especially apparent when thinking of particularly incredible songs from modern films (made from 2010 onward) that somehow didn’t score nominations in this category. The exact reasons why they never even got a chance to score a nod, let alone a win, will forever be speculative. Far more concrete, though, are the countless and distinct qualities of each song that make their lack of Oscar recognition all the more baffling. While mourning Academy Awards nominations that will never be, let’s break out the record player and recognize seven terrific tunes from modern cinema that inexplicably never scored a Best Original Song Oscar nomination.

"Star-Spangled Man" (from Captain America: The First Avenger)

Sooner or later, Marvel Studios has to produce a full-fledged musical. They keep teasing moviegoers with entire solitary musical numbers in their movies (including a Bollywood number in Eternals), it’s time they produce a movie with wall-to-wall song and dance sequences. Until that glorious day arrives, though, we’ll all have to settle for the wonderful Captain America: The First Avenger tune “Star-Spangled Man” brought to life through lyrics by David Zippel and the legendary Alan Menken. What a shame it couldn’t get recognized for a Best Original Song Oscar nod, especially since the year it debuted featured only two nominees in the category. There was plenty of room for this throwback number!

Menken’s gift for retro-tunes with a peppy beat gets put to good use here in delivering a song that sounds like just the kind of anthem that would accompany a war bonds tour in 1941. Full of creative wordplay involving phrases like “who’ll hang the noose on the goose from Berlin?”, it’s an unabashedly old-fashioned and fun tune that pleasantly makes no attempts to be “modern”. That makes it a perfect fit for the charming movie it inhabits and for anyone who just likes defiantly idiosyncratic musical numbers. If a Marvel Cinematic Universe musical movie was packed with showstopping tunes as good as “Star-Spangled Man”, it could be a feature for the ages!

"Glasgow (There’s No Place Like Home)" (from Wild Rose)

Wild Rose would already be one of the more underappreciated indie gems of the last few years even if it didn’t close out on a fantastic musical performance. Then again, capping your movie off like that never hurts! The story of a Scottish single mother (Jessie Buckley) who yearns to be a country music singer, Wild Rose finishes off its story with its protagonist belting out the tune “Glasgow (There’s No Place Like Home)” to a crowded house. Impressively, the poignant tune registers as one of those great movie songs that work on multiple satisfying levels.

For one thing, “Glasgow” functions as a perfect microcosm of the central themes of Wild Rose, namely, the complexities that come with pursuing our dreams. Even if you’ve never seen Wild Rose, though, “Glasgow” is bound to touch your soul thanks to its specific lyrics and a thoughtful instrumental structure that starts things off with sparse guitar before bringing in more instruments in subsequent verses. Oh, and it’s also sung through Jessie Buckley’s outstanding vocals, her singing voice will bowl over even the most cynical listener. We’ve all got dreams that push us to places good and bad. “Glasgow” taps into that universal experience so beautifully, giving Wild Rose the perfect ending in the process.

"Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song)" (from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping)

How do you choose just one song to showcase the excellent music scattered throughout Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping? It’s basically impossible, there are just so many amazing tracks scattered throughout this comedy. However, "Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song)" does feel like it perfectly captures both the absurd comedy and shocking level of detail that went into Popstar. You can simply giggle along on one listen of this track while finding yourself impressed with the writing of the lyrics on another listen, it's truly remarkable.

Though the Academy Awards failed to recognize “Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song),” that doesn’t change what an absolutely outstanding tune it is. Chiefly, it’s hysterical thanks to lines like “I can see you horny like a stegosaur” and the central conceit of a woman wanting popstar Conner4Real (Andy Samberg) to have sex with her in ways evoking the assassination of Osama Bin Laden never fails to be darkly humorous. Meanwhile, the bizarre subject matter combined with a chorus that sounds ripped from any modern pop song is both hilarious and a showcase for just how good The Lonely Island is at cracking the small details that make all the difference. Long after many Best Original Song Oscar winners have faded from my mind, I’ll still be humming lyrics from “Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song).”

"Please Mr. Kennedy" (from Inside Llewyn Davis)

The Academy Awards didn’t deem “Please Mr. Kennedy” from Inside Llewyn Davis as qualifying for the Best Original Song category due to it taking bits and pieces (including its title) from folk songs of the 1960s. This crushing decision excluded the very best original tune of 2013 cinema (yes, even over “Let It Go”) from competing for a richly deserved Best Original Song win. Trophies are cool, but at least the vocalists and writers behind “Please Mr. Kennedy” can take heart that, Oscar or no Oscar, they’ll always be responsible for such an excellent track.

“Please Mr. Kennedy” accomplishes something that so many songs fail to come close to achieving; it’s fun to listen to. The upbeat vocals from Oscar Isaac and Justin Timberlake, the buoyant wordplay, those constant refrains from Adam Driver throughout the tune (namely his unforgettable recurring delivery of “OUTER! SPACE!”), they’re all just guaranteed to get your foot to tapping and a grin on your face. Plus, it’s a track that so perfectly sounds like it came from the era of 1960s folk music. A song that evokes a specific era while working perfectly well on its own merits, now that’s the kind of musical feat the Academy Awards shouldn’t hesitate to reward.

"OYAHYTT" (Sorry to Bother You)

Original songs in movies are a dime-a-dozen. But how many of them are performed by the director of the film they inhabit? Such a rare occurrence happened with the Boots Riley film Sorry to Bother You, which featured Riley and his band, The Coup, delivering the tune “OYAHTT”. The tune itself is as incendiary and unforgettable as Sorry to Bother You, with Riley delivering lyrics that feel as much like a call to action as something you can nod your head to. The detailed nature of these lyrics means that “OYAHTT” rewards viewers who listen closely and multiple times.

Considering the tune’s vocals are handled by Riley and LaKeith Stanfield, “OYAHTT” is inseparable from Sorry to Bother You, yet the topics it covers (namely rebelling against capitalism and the societal norms it establishes) go far beyond just one film. We’ll never know if this was one song that hit too close to reality for the Academy’s likings, hence why it never got a Best Original Song Oscar nod. But don’t let that snub dissuade more people from appreciating the finer nuances of “OYAHTT” and its questioning of the status quo.

"Cut to the Feeling" (from Leap!)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2017 tune “Cut to the Feeling” has taken on such a life of its own that it can be hard to believe that it originated as a song made exclusively for a movie. But that’s exactly where this ditty originated, with “Cut to the Feeling” being released as a single to promote the animated movie Leap!, for which she also provided voice work for one of the characters.

Today, Leap! has largely been relegated to the dustbin of history, but this power anthem made for the film’s soundtrack continues to live on and on. And why wouldn’t it? Jepsen’s delivered songs covering a wide range of moods over the years, but there’s a reason “Call Me Maybe” put her on the map. She’s got a gift for bubbly pop tunes that make you wanna tap your toes rather than change the radio station. Within “Cut to the Feeling,” that talent gets put to exceptional use through her vocals that convey such infectious exuberance and sincere passion. The Academy Awards deeming this tune as not qualifying for Best Original Song consideration, on the grounds that it initially wasn't conceived for Leap!, is abhorrent, but, as its enduring reputation shows, a song as good as “Cut to the Feeling” doesn’t need an Oscar nod to leave an impact.

"Drive It Like You Stole It" (from Sing Street)

Much of John Carney's 2016 movie Sing Street doesn't shy away from the grueling problems Conor "Cosmo" Lawlor (Feridia Walsh-Peelo) faces in his everyday life, including financial struggles and issues of heartache. But for one glorious scene, all those issues get thrown out the window for a fantasy musical sequence where Lawlor and his band get to belt out a tune that seems to make all their dreams come true. The song is “Drive It Like You Stole It” and, appropriately enough for a film taking place in the 1980s, it sounds ripped right out from a radio station from the era of Journey and Boston.

The tune poignantly captures the joyful life Lawlor wishes he had at his fingertips as well as how he yearns for an existence that he can control so easily that it really is like grabbing a steering wheel. Even detached from Sing Street itself, though, “Drive It Like You Stole It” is an absolute dynamite burst of energy. It’s impossible not to clap along to that final refrain of “You! Can! Go! Anywhere!” on the soundtrack while the accompanying guitar playing is so vibrant that it seems to have a life of its own. For one brief sequence, Sing Street and Lawlor eschew reality in favor of a joyful musical number that’s so much fun it’s appalling that the Academy Awards overlooked it.

