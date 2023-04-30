Movie songs can be just as iconic as the movies themselves. They top charts and get tons of play. It’s no wonder, then, that artists from Adele to Billy Eilish, Celine Dion to Lady Gaga, have created songs specifically for movies. Most recently, fans can add Jack Black to that list with his hilarious song “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

That tune has another important trait: it’s incredibly catchy. Chances are, everyone who exited a movie theater after watching the film had the song living rent-free in their head for hours, even days, after. “Peaches” is joined by several other movie songs that are totally catchy.

10 Peaches - ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (2023)

Sung by the villain Bowser, the animated character Jack Black portrayed in the movie, he belts Peaches out in honor of Princess Peach, the woman with whom he has a crush and wishes to marry. In a later scene, Bowser is singing this song while playing on the piano. Delivered with such expressive emotion, the juxtaposition of the mean and angry Bowser singing a ballad about love that makes it so funny. Meanwhile, the repetitive nature of the lyrics has fans of all ages singing along immediately after hearing it for the first time.

The words are easy to remember and over-emphasizing the words is the point. This makes “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie one of the catchiest movie tunes of late. So much so, in fact, that the song made the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

9 Can’t Stop the Feeling - ‘Trolls’ (2016)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls is such a feel-good song, it’s no wonder fans of the movie, and even those who didn’t see it, instantly fall in love with the tune upon hearing it. The song is upbeat, lyrics uplifting, and the scene in which it appears in the end credits is all about happiness and resolution.

Performed by Justin Timberlake, the song was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Fans are excited for the upcoming Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, and what catchy new songs will be featured in the boy band-centric film.

Kenny Loggins became a household name after delivering this title song for the iconic movie Footloose about a town where dancing is banned and the kids revolt. “Footloose, Footloose, kick off your Sunday shoes,” are lyrics that are well-known and sung by people of all ages.

It’s one of those songs that is not only catchy but also instantly makes listeners want to get up and dance when they hear it. The cadence, lyrics, and beat are totally catchy and easy to sing along to, so it’s no wonder Footloose catapulted to number-one when the movie was released and remains one of Loggins’ most recognized songs.

7 Lady Marmalade - ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001)

The 2001 version of Moulin Range featured a who’s who of actors in Hollywood, including Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and John Leguizamo. But it was the song "Lady Marmalade" from the soundtrack that really stood out and stayed in viewers’ minds forever. This was more so because of the exciting music video for the tune, which was performed by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Missy Elliott, and Pink.

These five women represented different parts of the music industry at the time, from pop to hip hop, so the song has voices and parts that suit every type of singer and music fan.

6 Happy - ‘Despicable Me 2’ (2013)

The second movie in the growing franchise of goofy animated comedies, Despicable Me 2 told the tale of Gru as he is recruited by a secret agent to investigate a theft. Naturally, they encounter a supervillain. The song is beautifully fitted to the upbeat and chipper though sometimes also dark and angry Minions who feature heavily in all the movies.

It’s difficult to hear the song "Happy" and not bop back and forth with pure joy as well as sing along. Even the lyrics ask the listeners sing along, clap their hands, and get into it. It was a brilliant tune by Pharrell that appeals to fans of all ages and is designed to delight.

5 Stayin’ Alive - ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (1977)

Way back in 1977, the iconic movie Saturday Night Fever about a working-class man who spends his weekends dancing and drinking at a local discotheque, became synonymous with the song that was created for it by the Bee Gees, “Stayin’ Alive.” The tune and it’s “ah, ah, ah, ah” hook had fans instantly repeating it.

The movie not only has what is considered to be one of the best movie soundtracks of all time, the tune itself has been deemed one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The song was such an influential part of the movie that its title became the name of the 1983 sequel movie.

4 Lose Yourself - ‘8 Mile’ (2002)

Eminem impressed in his debut acting role in 8 Mile, a movie loosely based on his own life and rise to fame in the rap and hip-hop community. It makes sense that he would write the track to lead off the film’s soundtrack, but even Marshall Mathers likely didn’t anticipate how huge a hit it would become.

Not only is “Lose Yourself” and its unique and urgent cadence the type of songs fans clamor to learn every word to so they can sing along (even if it is just the chorus), it’s also uplifting, filled with passion, and speaks to anyone who is trying to realize a dream and needs encouragement to take opportunities that come their way. The song was so good, in fact, that it won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

3 Flashdance…What A Feeling - ‘Flashdance’ (1983)

The 1983 movie starring Jennifer Beals as a young dancer hoping to one day become a ballerina has become a fixture in ‘80s pop culture, as has her dance sequence to this song, one of the best movie songs of all time. “Flashdance…What a Feeling” was written for the movie by Giorgio Moroder and performed by Irene Care.

The movie included other songs that became massive hits, like "Maniac." But the title song is what had women wearing over-sized sweatshirts with ripped neck holes, shorts, and heels all through the decade to replicate the look and dance along to the catchy tune in their bedrooms.

2 Danger Zone - ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

While some people don’t know the words to the song “Danger Zone” beyond the chorus of “Highway to the Danger Zone, I’ll take you right into the Danger Zone,” it doesn’t really matter because that’s the part that counts. Interestingly, this is the second song performed by Kenny Loggins that ranks among the catchiest movie tunes, though it was composed by Giorgio Moroder with lyrics by Tom Whitlock.

The Top Gun soundtrack was the best-selling soundtrack that year and remains one of the best-selling of all time. It’s no surprise that the tune was brought back for a pivotal scene in the 2022 movie Top Gun: Maverick, introducing an entirely new generation to its catchy beat and intense lyrics while also marking the end of an era.

1 Hakuna Matata - ‘The Lion King’ (1994)

The Lion King has so many great songs in its soundtrack, but arguably the catchiest, most upbeat of them all is “Hakuna Matata.” Written as an original song for the movie by Tim Rice and Elton John, it’s based on the catchphrase of key characters Timon and Pumbaa and translates to “No worries” in Swahili.

The simple 4/4 time of the song combined with its upbeat message to live life without worry makes it the type of song kids and adults, alike, love to sing along to. In the original movie, it’s sung by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella who voice Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. But through the years, the song has been sung by many artists on television, stage, in new versions of the movie, and in other performances. Most recently in the 2019 version of the movie, this includes Billy Eichner as Timon and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

