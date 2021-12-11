Using popular music in film is always a gamble. Filmmakers have been utilizing famous, or even little-known, songs in movies instead of an original score for decades now, becoming fashionable after brilliant examples from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Robert Altman in the New Hollywood era. Where the gamble comes in is finding the absolute perfect song for a moment. Sometimes the song is too on the nose or has already been used expertly by another movie to the point that the audience can't shake their feelings from it. Maybe the filmmakers get overzealous and throw in too many songs throughout the movie so it feels more like the director's Spotify playlist than a soundtrack to a movie. A movie like Cruella from this year falls victim to all of these issues.

But when the filmmakers do find the right song and place it at the right moment in the film, it can create some of the most indelible sequences in film history, whether it be Mr. Blonde relishing his torture of a cop in Reservoir Dogs to the tune of "Stuck in the Middle with You" by Stealers Wheel or Faye's anthem of yearning of "California Dreamin'" by The Mamas & The Papas. Every year has its fair share of wonderful needle drops, and 2021 was no exception. Admittedly, the quantity was not the absolute largest this year, as many films honed in on original scores and even original songs. That being said, these seven needle drops were instrumental in creating some tremendous moments.

7. "All I Need Is a Miracle" from Spencer

Image via NEON

Though most of the Spencer is scored to the haunting, unnerving music of Johnny Greenwood, the Princess Diana fable from Chilean director Pablo Larraín does feature one pop song to stand in total contrast from Greenwood's work. As Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, decides she has to take her kids and escape the life of the royal family that has emotionally suffocated her, she hops in her car and blasts "All I Need Is a Miracle" by Mike + The Mechanics with the convertible top down. The song is the kind of synth-based pop-rock that only the 1980s could have produced, and it acts as the first moment of true happiness Diana has experienced over the course of the film. Watching Diana and her two sons belt out the song with smiles on their faces is exactly the release Spencer needs.

6. "Let's Start (Live)" from The Harder They Fall

Image via Netflix

Director Jeymes Samuel co-wrote a ton of original songs for his directorial debut The Harder They Fall, bringing in the likes of Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and more to collaborate with. Very little room ends up being left for a pre-existing song to show up, let alone make an impact. Samuel decides to employ a live recording of "Let's Start" by legendary Nigerian composer and activist Fela Kunti featuring Ginger Baker, the renowned British jazz-rock drummer from the band Cream, during a climatic fisticuffs battle between Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz) and Trudy Smith (Regina King). While the fight does fall into the slightly annoying trope of the two right-hand women having to duke it out because filmmakers don't want to have a man fight a woman, the choreography of the fight mixed with the propulsive beat and funky horns of "Let's Start" make all those grievances wash away, leaving you with just a breathless, exhilarating action sequence.

5. "The Calvary Cross" from The Night House

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Sometimes playing a song once in a film isn't enough, as it can be used as a thematic device that shifts meaning over the course of the film. Such is the case with the quite underrated horror film The Night House, a story about a woman (the tremendous Rebecca Hall) grieving her husband who recently killed himself and also may be haunting her. Early on, she turns on her home stereo system and plays "The Calvary Cross" by Richard and Linda Thompson, presumably a song she and her husband bonded over. Over the course of the film, that song gets turned on by the outside forces time and again, making this song she once loved a part of her psychological downfall. Every time the song is used, it blares over the soundtrack, and you cannot escape it. A great example of implementing a song not obvious to the tone of the film and using it in just the right way.

4. "The Winner Takes It All" from Bergman Island

Image via IFC Films

Like in Spencer, sometimes a character needs to just let loose for a minute. In Bergman Island, the film within a film focuses on Mia Wasikowska's Amy attending a wedding weekend where she rekindles a fling with her former partner Joseph (Anders Danielsen Lie). Naturally, things get particularly complicated for the two, especially since they are both in relationships, and in a moment where she really needs to stop being inside her own head about her relationship troubles, she joins in with her friends dancing to the ABBA classic "The Winner Takes It All." One of those moments you are grateful that you can take a breathe and really let go. However, the ending of that scene uses that bouncy, delightful song to hammer in sadness as she turns back to look at Joseph, and he is no longer there. Plus, the film takes place in Sweden, so ABBA is probably legally required to be on the soundtrack.

3. "She's Not There" from Titane

Image via NEON

In the English-speaking film landscape, rarely do songs in other languages get their due. The other way around happens far more often, as English language music generally has a lot more money behind it to push into other countries. The Zombies may not be the most well-known band in the world, but their 1964 single "She's Not There" was a massive hit that obviously penetrated other cultures, showing up in Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or winner Titane. Vincent (Vincent Lindon) has brought home Agathe Rousselle's Alexia, as she has assumed the identity of Vincent's long-missing son. He turns on the stereo and plays "She's Not There" in an attempt to lighten the situation and happily bond with his son by dancing, though the scene swerves in so many different directions with how these two strangers attempt to interact with one another. Is the title a little on the nose, as Vincent only sees his son and the actual "she" isn't there? Sure, but the light pop sound of The Zombies is really what adds to the tension and complexity of the scene.

2. "Bye Bye Bye" from Red Rocket

Image via Cannes

This is another instance of a song being implemented at several points across the film, but Sean Baker uses the boy band classic "Bye Bye Bye" from *NSYNC in very different ways for his latest film Red Rocket. At first, it just seems like a funny juxtaposition of playing this upbeat number as deadbeat pornstar Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) makes his way to his small Texas hometown, but then Baker flips the song into being a very sincere moment as the teenager he is grooming for the porn business (Suzanna Son) performs the song simply with a keyboard. It's a moment that really cuts to the gut of the audience and makes them reflect on how much he could ruin this girl's life. But Baker isn't done yet, because "Bye Bye Bye" gets one more strong showing in the film's climax that flips the song back over for comedic effect. The structure of Red Rocket demanded this song, and luckily, they were able to get it.

1. "Let Me Roll It" from Licorice Pizza

Thanks to Peter Jackson's new documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, people are once again marveling at Paul McCartney's ability to craft songs that imprint onto your brain from the first listen. The Beatles breaking up did not slow down McCartney's knack for toe-tapping, gorgeous songs, and one of the tracks off the seminal album Band on the Run with his band Wings helps create a moment of pure cinematic ecstasy. Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza utilizes "Let Me Roll It" in a moment (that I would not dare ruin for a movie not in wide release yet) of intense emotion between the two lead characters, Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana (Alana Haim), that makes this almost 50-year-old song sound as if it has been written just to be played during this sequence. The song itself already exudes passion and heart at a high level, and placing it with Anderson's images truly makes something incredibly special.

All seven of these filmmakers took the gamble on their needle drops, and they paid off big time. None of the sequences in these films would be as impactful as they are had they used other songs or written a score for them. All art is in conversation with all other art, and our relationships to these songs outside of these films has just as big an impact on their success as their actual function within the picture. These seven instances recognized that and capitalized on it, making for some terrific movie moments that will linger in people's minds for a long time.

