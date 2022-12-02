Great movie soundtracks can elevate otherwise ordinary stories. Music can add so much to beloved movies. Many movie soundtracks have stood the test of time, and have songs that continue to be instantly recognized to this day. Some movies highlight the soundtrack itself, sometimes when the storyline or the characters themselves are not as strong.

Some movies, like West Side Story, were movie musicals that are still considered classics. Others, like The Bodyguard, featured legendary artists who get a new venue to showcase their talents. Billboard, a leading music industry publication, categorizes how long each soundtrack lasted on top of its chart. It's a testament to how much the music of the movies made an impact on generations.

West Side Story (1961)

Image via United Artists

Before West Side Story was remade with Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in 2020, the 1961 version made a massive impact. The story is based on the stage musical that itself is a re-telling of Shakespeare's classic play, Romeo and Juliet. Rita Moreno retains her legendary status following her performance here.

The West Side Story soundtrack spent 54 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Songs like "I Feel Pretty", "Maria", "Jet Song", and "America" are still some of the most recognized musical songs today. The songs are love ballads and fight soundtracks that generations have enjoyed.

South Pacific (1958)

South Pacific is a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that was adapted for the big screen in 1958. It's a World War II period piece, following various characters on an island in the South Pacific. While much of the story may not hold up to many modern sensibilities (including the lack of Asian actors cast in Asian roles), the soundtrack made a massive impact.

The South Pacific soundtrack spent 31 weeks in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart. In particular, "There's Nothing Like a Dame" is remembered as one of the strongest numbers of the movie. The song captures the essence of the musical. "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair" were massive hits.

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

John Travolta's performance in Saturday Night Fever is considered one of his best. This story is the epitome of the disco era. This is a movie that relies heavily on music and dancing, and its soundtrack was always going to be memorable. Everything about this story is a time capsule.

The Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is the Bee Gees at the height of their power. "Stayin' Alive", "Night Fever", and "More Than a Woman" stand the test of time as very danceable songs. The entire soundtrack is a tribute to disco. The soundtrack was at Number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for 24 weeks.

Purple Rain (1984)

Purple Rain is the semi-autobiographical tale of music legend Prince. It's a rock musical that is still seen as one of the greatest of all time. After the release of What the movie lacks in cohesive plot and dialogue, it makes up for an incredible soundtrack that continues to captivate listeners.

Purple Rain is a project that encompasses the best of Prince's artistry. "When Doves Cry" and of course, "Purple Rain" itself are still celebrated as examples of the best of the pop music genre. Prince was able to showcase his full range on this album. The movie soundtrack spent 24 weeks on top of Billboard's chart.

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Bodyguard features Whitney Houston, playing an Academy Award-winning actress who faces threats from a stalker. Enter Kevin Costner as the titular bodyguard, and there's a love story for the ages. So many people still aren't over that ending scene, that may be one of the best examples of fictional heartbreak.

The Bodyguard's soundtrack was made great by the legend that will forever be Whitney Houston. "I Have Nothing", "I'm Every Woman", and, of course, "I Will Always Love You" became anthems in their own right. Whitney Houston may not have won Album of the Year with her previous album, but she more than made up for it here.

Blue Hawaii (1961)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Before Baz Luhrman's biographical take on Elvis Presley, the rock star starred in several movies, including Blue Hawaii. The story itself was not unlike Presley's own experiences. It tells the story of a man who has returned from his military service and wants to spend time surfing in Hawaii. The movie also stars Angela Lansbury as Presley's mother.

"Can't Help Falling In Love" is still considered one of the most iconic love songs of all time. It captures a depth of feeling only the best love songs illicit. However, "Rock-a-Hula Baby", the titular "Blue Hawaii", and "Hawaiian Wedding Song" are still remembered as vintage Elvis.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Image via Vestron Pictures

Dirty Dancing is still remembered as a celebration of love and dance that stands the test of time. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey gave career-defining performances. As the title implies, the story was all about the power of dance, music, and young love. It's true, that "Nobody puts Baby in a corner".

The soundtrack to this movie can really be summed up by the iconic "(I've Had) The Time of My Life", by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. It's impossible to listen to this song without picturing the iconic lift at the end of the movie. There were of course other songs that were bangers, like "Big Girls Don't Cry", or "You Don't Own Me".

Titanic (1997)

What more can be said about one of the most iconic love stories of the modern age? Titanic capitalized on viewers' love of romantic stories, and society's obsession with shipwrecks. James Cameron's romantic epic is still one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

The soundtrack for Titanic can really be credited to a single song. Celine Dion's powerful vocals made the main song, "My Heart Will Go On" a powerful love ballad that's still appreciated. The score of Titanic is beautiful and melancholic. The song went on to win an Academy Award and cemented Dion's status as a music legend.

Mary Poppins (1965)

A beloved Disney entry, Mary Poppins introduced viewers to a beloved magical British nanny. Throw in lessons about love, family, and the importance of childhood, and it's a winner. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke brought absolutely stellar performances to bring the entire story together.

The soundtrack contains songs that have entertained generations of children and their parents. "Spoonful of Sugar", "Step in Time", and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" remain some of the most memorable. The soundtrack also featured some underrated ballads, like "Feed the Birds" and "Let's Go Fly a Kite".

Exodus (1961)

Based on the classic novel of the same name by Leon Uris, Exodus is a sweeping historical fiction, examining the early days of Israel. Paul Newman gives a classic performance as Ari Ben Canaan, a former captain in the Jewish Brigade, who smuggles mostly Holocaust survivors who are detained in a camp while they waited to make Israel their new home after being kicked out of Europe.

Something about the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack struck a chord with viewers. The music, composed by Ernest Gold, won an Academy Award for Best Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture in 1960. A version of the main theme, by pianists Arthur Ferrante and Louis Teicher, was particularly lauded.

