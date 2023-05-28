An amazing movie soundtrack doesn’t just complement the film, it becomes an incandescent experience for viewers in its own right. Whether it's a sweeping orchestral score or a fabulous suite of rock songs, movie soundtracks can keep viewers remembering a film long after it might otherwise have been forgotten.

A post by Squirrelkid11 on the AskReddit sub (one of Reddit's biggest and most diverse communities, with almost 41.1 million members) asked: “Which movie soundtrack slaps from beginning to end?” The best films from almost 23,000 comments were a diverse mix of movie and music genres, including childhood favorites, blockbuster symphonic scores and quirky folk music from indie cult classics.

10 'The Crow' (1994)

Image via Dimension Films

The Crow is a cult adaptation of the James O’Barr comic, about a resurrected, murdered rock guitarist-turned-superhero. The film is most famous for the accidental, tragic death of its star, Brandon Lee, during production. The soundtrack features songs by Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Rage Against the Machines, and the Stone Temple Pilots.

RELATED: The Tragedies Behind the Inspiration and Production of 'The Crow'

The soundtrack album was a commercial success, going three times Platinum in the US, Gold in the UK and Australia and Platinum in Canada. Redditor oleshorty commented that they'd "been on a Crow kick for the past week" and how they remembered "buying the soundtrack right after seeing the movie".

9 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The Last of the Mohicans, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe and Wes Studi, is based on James Fenimore Cooper’s historical novel set during the Seven Year’s War. The soundtrack was jointly composed by Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman, and included the song ‘I Will Find You’ by Clannad.

A re-orchestration of Dougie MacLean’s ‘The Gael’ (titled ‘Promentory’) is memorably played during the thrilling, heart-wrenching finale sequence. Redditor donat3ll0 said the latter track was on their running playlist to "add a lil pep to my step", while G3THappy commented that the "epic music...brings you into not just the story but the landscape".

8 'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Universal Studios

Gladiator is an epic blockbuster set in ancient Rome, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe. The soundtrack album, by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard, reached Platinum in the US, UK and Canada. Zimmer’s orchestral score was influenced by composers Richard Wagner and Gustav Holst (to the extent the latter’s estate sued Zimmer for copyright infringement).

RELATED: Hans Zimmer's 9 Greatest Scores

The soundtrack was influential for many future composers of ancient battle films, such as incorporating wailing women’s vocals. One such example from the Gladiator soundtrack is 'Elysium', performed by Gerrard, of which Redditor SalsaShark89 said "(it) isn't a song, it's a soul experience".

7 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Image via DreamWorks

The Prince of Egypt is an animated, musical biopic of Moses from the Book of Exodus, featuring the voices of Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes and Michelle Pfeiffer. It is considered by many to be Dreamwork's best film. The soundtrack features a score by Hans Zimmer and songs by Stephen Schwartz.

The official soundtrack album included a cover of the film’s duet 'When You Believe' by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. It also featured one of the final recordings of Israeli singer Ofra Haza – the haunting river lullaby in 'Deliver Us' – before her death in 2000. Redditor mittens107 said of the latter track "they had no business coming so hard in the opening scene, Deliver Us is a banger".

6 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Blues Brothers movie grew out of the Saturday Night Live sketch performed by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. The film sees brothers Jake and Elwood on a quest to save the orphanage they grew up in from financial foreclosure. In doing so they encounter multiple stars of blues, soul and R&B music including Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles and Cab Calloway.

RELATED: 9 Essential Dan Aykroyd Comedy Movies, From 'Ghostbusters' to 'The Blues Brothers'

The official soundtrack album was a success, going Platinum in the US and two times Platinum in the UK, France and Germany. Redditor bentheechidnars noted the terrific soundtrack was helped by every player in the fictional Blues Brothers band already being an established musician, and "that’s before you get Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and some other legendary cameos with their own songs".

5 'The Lord of the Rings' (film series) (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings film series comprises The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003), all directed by Peter Jackson. The highly successful adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books were all scored by Howard Shore, with featured songs by Enya, Emiliana Torrini and Annie Lennox.

Shore composed up to 100 leitmotifs for people, places and objects in Middle Earth. Redditor masterventrist expressed their love of the latter, commenting "You can listen to the soundtrack and can tell the location and the characters in that scene just from the notes being played".

4 'Interstellar' (2014)

Interstellar is a high-brow sci-fi blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. The story focuses on a group of astronauts exploring space for human-habitable planets, following Earth’s slow destruction from climate change.

RELATED: ‘Interstellar’ Is Actually a Horror Movie

The critically acclaimed soundtrack was composed by Hans Zimmer, and predominantly features a pipe organ and heavy, powerful arrangements. Redditors praised the epic nature of the soundtrack, with SeriouslySuspect commenting "Interstellar isn't a Christopher Nolan movie, it's a Han Zimmer movie"

3 'Tarzan' (1999)

Image via Disney

Tarzan is an animated Walt Disney film based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Edwardian novel ‘Tarzan of the Apes’. Unlike most animated Disney films, the characters in Tarzan don’t sing – rather, songs composed by Phil Collins act as a kind of narrator.

The Tarzan soundtrack, with original songs by Collins and instrumental music by Mark Mancina, was a commercial success – reaching double Platinum in the US and Canada. 'You’ll Be in My Heart' won the Oscar for Best Original Song and helped reinvigorate Collin’s career – with Redditor ZestycloseGrade7729 commenting "Phil Collins did the world a favor with that soundtrack. Iconic".

2 'Tron: Legacy' (2010)

Image via Disney Studios

Tron: Legacy is a sequel to the cult classic Tron (1982), starring Garrett Hedlund, Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde. Director Joseph Kosinski was a fan of the first film’s experimental music soundtrack by Wendy Carlos, and chose the French electronic music duo Daft Punk to score Tron: Legacy. His decision was partly due to Daft Punk (mostly known for dance music) having previously branched into film and sci-fi with their own film Electroma (2006).

RELATED: Remember When Daft Punk Created a Beloved Sci-Fi Anime Musical?

The Tron: Legacy soundtrack album received favorable critical reviews and went Platinum in the US. Redditor RhynoD commented, "Tron Legacy was a 2 hour Daft Punk music video and I appreciate that".

1 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a satirical, modern take on Homer’s Odyssey, set in 1930s-era Mississippi. The film, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and starring George Clooney, follows the escapades of three escaped convicts who ultimately become a hit performing as 'The Soggy Bottom Boys'.

The soundtrack, comprised of gospel, blues and country folk music and produced by T Bone Burnett, was an enormous success and went eight times Platinum in the US. Redditor UrbanPrimative described the film as doing "more for 'old timey music' than any one artist".

NEXT: 10 Best & Catchiest Movie Songs, Ranked