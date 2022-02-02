The newest edition of the Super Bowl is on its way. While many across the planet will be tuning in for the showdown between two football teams, there will also be hordes of viewers showing up solely for the commercials. Super Bowl ads have become a cottage industry unto themselves as companies deploy big stars and eye-catching gags to make their advertisements stick around in people’s heads. The same is true for movie studios, who have spent the last 26 years constantly tossing out ads at this game in the hopes that the gigantic viewership numbers for the Super Bowl will translate to similarly massive box office results.

Many of these Super Bowl film commercials are disposable, with the worst of them settling on going the unimaginative route and being abbreviated versions of familiar trailers. But over time, several movie ads for the big game have managed to impress by using this massive marketing opportunity as a chance to deliver something fun and clever. The seven best Super Bowl movie commercials ever are ones that show all the potential there is in promoting new motion pictures during a sporting event like no other.

RELATED: 'Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson' Documentary Trailer Focuses on the Infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show

Independence Day

The one that started it all. Independence Day is the movie widely attributed with popularizing the trend of motion pictures advertising themselves during the biggest football game of the year. The importance of this event to this feature’s marketing campaign is reflected in how the Independence Day Super Bowl ad keeps things clean and simple. An ominous piece of voice-over narration explains pivotal events that will happen on July 2nd and July 3rd involving an alien invasion. A barrage of imagery emphasizing the destruction of familiar American landmarks ensue, while the ad also makes it clear that all hope rests on whatever happens on (you guessed it) July 4th.

This commercial for Independence Day isn’t just an exercise in brevity, it also set the stage for how movies would use Super Bowl commercials to sell themselves as events as big as the game itself. Decades after this film’s theatrical release, this ad still registers as something exciting, the kind of ad that makes you want to immediately go snag some tickets for whatever movie it’s selling. Countless Super Bowl movie ads have followed Independence Day’s trailblazing marketing techniques, but few have been this stirring.

Super 8

The marketing for Super 8 was drenched in marketing, as seen by its initial teaser trailer, released 13 months before both its release and principal photography had begun. This was a movie where you were meant to walk in knowing little to nothing about what was about to happen beyond the fact that it was made in the mold of classic Amblin Entertainment movies of the 1980s. As the second piece of its marketing puzzle following that teaser and the first to contain actual footage from the film itself, Super 8’s Super Bowl ad had a lot to live up to.

Luckily, the restraint exhibited by the whole marketing machine led to a great commercial. Super 8’s Super Bowl promo relied on striking imagery rather than ham-fisted narration or a barrage of dialogue. The only lines uttered in the trailer come through a character’s voice-over gravely intoning “do not speak of this…if you do, they will find you” while Michael Giacchino’s score delicately dances between conveying ominousness and wonder. You won’t walk away from this TV spot knowing much about the intricacies of Super 8’s plot, but you will get a sense of atmosphere and mystery that’s quite intoxicating.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The marketing campaigns for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have regularly employed the Super Bowl as prime opportunities to get people hyped for various upcoming superhero movies. This means Marvel Studios has delivered its fair share of distinct Big Game ads in its time, but none of them have been quite as effective as the one for Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

This 30-second commercial is set to violin cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with the folks behind this commercial making the wise choice to have this music initially be the only audio in the ad. The sudden introduction of further noises 10 seconds into the commercial like Hellicarrier guns getting ready to fire or Falcon’s wings extending out allows each of these auditory elements to leave an impact. Meanwhile, the sparse cover of America’s national anthem conveys an appropriately mournful tone for a darker chapter of the Captain America film series, not to mention being a fitting pairing with the Super Bowl given how this game kicks off with the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Put all of those great auditory qualities with striking pieces of action movie imagery and you get a superb Super Bowl ad that manages to rise above the avalanche of other Big Game commercials Marvel Studios has delivered.

Blade II

Few things register as distinctly early 2000s as the Super Bowl commercial for Blade II. The first instance of a live-action movie based on a Marvel Comics property promoting itself during this big game (alongside that same year’s Spider-Man), Blade II embodies the marketing style of this era with its straightforward booming trailer voice-over, images of characters in leather jackets walking around in slow-motion, and, most importantly, the accompanying needle drop of the Crystal Method tune “Name of the Game.” You can’t hear that song without suddenly wanting to dial up your AOL modem and joke about the “you wouldn’t steal a car” anti-piracy ad.

The Super Bowl ad for Blade II doesn’t just get points for being the embodiment of all things 2002. It’s also just a fun piece of movie marketing, with an effective tagline that efficiently conveys the central hook of Blade II’s premise and a smart emphasis on the effortless coolness of Wesley Snipes. Those are the kind of factors that will make your Super Bowl commercial entertaining in any era, though being so unmistakably a product of 2002 doesn’t hurt.

10 Cloverfield Lane

The inherent sense of mystery propelling the advertising campaign for 10 Cloverfield Lane ensured that its Super Bowl spot would be a sparse piece of work. Rather than indulging in spoilers, this commercial just kept you guessing even right from the get-go when the ad begins in media res with a car crash. From there, viewers get to see the creepy underground bunker Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s protagonist is trapped in before a final moment sees the character racing outside for help…only for bursts of light to come pouring out behind a nearby house accompanied by what sounds like a monster’s screen.

At the time, it was still unclear how connected 10 Cloverfield Lane would be to 2008’s Cloverfield or even what basic plot points this new feature would cover. This advertisement nicely preserved the uncertainty surrounding the film while delivering enough new footage compared to its similarly memorable teaser trailer to keep you engaged. Many Super Bowl commercials, for movies or otherwise, tend to go whole-hog and overstimulate you with noise and chaos. The 10 Cloverfield Lane Super Bowl promo, though, worked marvelously in knowing when to employ restraint.

Logan

Another comic book movie Super Bowl ad that gets a lot of mileage out of a sparse tune, this prolific commercial for Logan was set to a rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Movie promos set to this tune are pretty run-of-the-mill but juxtaposing this particular cover against the glib imagery of James Mangold’s second solo Wolverine outing managed to work quite nicely. This was largely due to how combining this tune and lyrics like “saved a wretch like me” with moments like an elderly Wolverine helping a young X-23 managed to suggest a sense of hope. That’s a sharp contrast to the utter sense of bleakness darker movie trailers using “Amazing Grace” as a needle drop usually go for.

It helped too that this Logan commercial gets a lot of mileage out of suggesting big showdowns to come rather than spoiling all the major action beats from the movie, such as a memorable image of Boyd Holbrook’s character putting on his robotic arm. In a short span of time, this Super Bowl commercial manages to accomplish a lot and stick around in your mind. Through this achievement and other qualities, the Logan Super Bowl ad is just what you’d want out of a movie commercial at this event.

Shutter Island

Part of what makes Shutter Island’s Super Bowl commercial is dedicated to highlighting various prior movies from its director, Martin Scorsese. This could be seen as a tad indulgent for some artists but given all that Scorsese has accomplished in his more than five decades of being a filmmaker, the move feels totally natural. Once you see the titles of his various credits flash up on the screen, culminating in the namedrop of his then-recent Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed, it becomes clear that the very existence of a new feature from Scorsese should be a cause for celebration.

This Super Bowl commercial doesn’t just skate by reminding audiences of the past, though. Cutting back-and-forth between titles of classic Scorsese movies and pieces of Shutter Island footage creates a sense of uncertainty and dread. Each time we cut back to the movie, we’re in a new place, encountering some new scare, you never know what this ad is going to throw at you next. It’s an appropriately eerie and unpredictable vibe to concoct for this thriller. Shutter Island’s Super Bowl commercial didn’t just send chills up people’s spines, it also delicately balanced the old and the new in Scorsese’s body of work.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and More Star in Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer Directed by F. Gary Gray All five of this year's Halftime Show performers get a chance to shine in the nearly four-minute-long trailer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email