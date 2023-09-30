Everyone's got them, that one teacher that left their mark on their students. Whether they opened their mind to all the wondrous things life has to offer within academia or clamped down on them to teach the value of respect, they will forever be nestled in the memory of a student's formative years.

Some of cinema's best teachers applied their craft across multiple film genres. They range from very serious to light-hearted to straight-up whimsical. Big names like Julia Roberts, Peter O'Toole, Robin Williams, and Michelle Pfeiffer are among cinema's most iconic educators. They have different methods to impart wisdom to their students, but they are all likable, relatable, and unforgettable.

10 Katherine Anne Watson - 'Mona Lisa Smile' (2003)

It was just a matter of time before America's sweetheart and Queen of the Rom-Com put her bedeviling charm to use in a classroom. In what turns out to be a departure for Roberts, her portrayal of Ms. Watson in Mona Lisa Smile is no less refreshing and heartening than the myriad of her other roles across every single genre known to man.

RELATED: 10 Best Underdog Movies That Aren't About Sports

Like her role in Erin Brockovich, Roberts plays Watson with a small chip on her shoulder. Living in 1950s California, Watson is the free-thinking art history teacher who provides the much-needed impetus for female students at Wellesley to challenge the patriarchal structure within academia and the world. She's just as inspiring and dynamic as ever in this free-spirited and inspiring role.

9 Mrs. Norbury - 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

As Mean Girls' writer, Emmy-winner Tina Fey got the final say in what her character, divorced Math teacher Mrs. Norbury, would do and say. It didn't make it any easier on her as she constantly played referee between Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and a trio of diabolical and beautiful girls (Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert).

As the only one who seems to recognize Cady's unusual intelligence, Ms. Norbury does her damnedest to protect her. Unfortunately, she is but a teacher, and high school mean girls are on a level that can be incomprehensible. Fey is her usual funny self, lending a mature touch to the film that satisfies without pulling focus from the teenage antics.

8 Arthur Chipping - 'Goodbye Mr. Chips' - (1969)

Image via MGM

Peter O'Toole took home a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for portraying Arthur Chipping, a mustachioed and annoyingly over-semantical "stick in the mud" boys teacher in 1920s England. His chilly demeanor rubs his students the wrong way, but O'Toole's Chipping is very aware of his shortcomings and inability to gain the acceptance and admiration of his pupils. He sings of his desire to be seen in a different light but struggles to find a balance.

RELATED: Miss Honey & 9 Other Most Inspiring Movie And TV Teachers

When a charming and smart comedienne and singer named Katherine Bridges (Petula Clark) comes into his life, the pieces of Chipping's puzzle start to fall into place in a heartwarming and fun performance by the iconic actor. From positively unlikable to an introspective man determined to become likable, O'Toole's Chipping is a teaching legend.

7 Albus Dumbledore - 'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Three legendary actors have played Albus Dumbledore. The late Richard Harris played the white-bearded character in the first two installments of the Harry Potter saga, followed by the late Michael Gambon in the next six films. Finally, two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law played a younger version in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Dumbledore is the larger-than-life wizard/teacher who holds the key to Harry's past, present, and future. The role is larger-than-life in the text and its big-screen adaptations: a wise but secretive man with a dark side that rivals his caring nature. And though Dumbledore can be confounding, aloof, and even mercurial, he always wants the best for Harry and all the students at Hogwarts.

6 Professor Charles Xavier - 'X-Men' (2000-2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Sir Patrick Stewart is the ultimate leader in the X-Men franchise. Xavier is the cerebral, cunning, and loving headmaster of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, training young mutants to face the many dangers they face in a foreboding world that refuses to accept them. He is among the most powerful mutants in X-Men, a world-renowned telepath capable of subduing entire populations.

Stewart shines brightly, particularly in his mentorship of Logan, extending the character well into the 21st century. Their complex relationship spawned several films as the chemistry between Stewart and Hugh Jackman is the kind of bittersweet yet rewarding dynamic found in great movies.

5 Louanne Johnson - 'Dangerous Minds' (1995)

Image via Hollywood Pictures

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer's astounding performance as Louanne Johnson in Dangerous Minds ranks among her best. She is a former Marine who uses her training to transform a classroom full of gifted but troubled high school students led by Emilio (Wade Dominguez), Callie (Bruklin Harris), and Angela (Marisela Gonzales).

Louanne Johnson is the best example of perseverance and unmitigated dedication to reaching her students. The consequences of her steadfast attitude can make for a precarious and tension-filled learning environment, but her genuine concern for her pupils shines through. Pfeiffer's hardscrabble performance makes the character compelling and inspiring, making her one of cinema's most likable teachers.

4 Dewey Finn - 'School of Rock' (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jack Black has always done his best to intertwine his considerable musical talents with his prolific acting career. Dewey Finn was absolutely written for a guy like Black, who is part musician and part comedic genius. Whatever the recipe, the final dish is Black at his lovable and vibrant best as a teacher at a private school for kids. As music is the only thing he knows, he gradually changes the school's curriculum from books to head-banging rock and roll.

School of Rock is an ode to the teachers who positively impact their students' lives. Dewey puts each student in the best possible spot to thrive in an exciting new endeavor. Black has never been better than he is as Finn, the role that turned him into a movie star and remains arguably the best in his long career.

3 Jaime Escalante - 'Stand and Deliver' (1988)

Image via Warner Bros.

The great Edward James Olmos stars in the inspiring 1988 biopic Stand and Deliver. The film tells the real-life story of Los Angeles teacher Jaime Escalante, who uses math to repair the broken relationship with his rebellious students. His efforts pay off when they ace their Calculus tests, only to be met by disbelief from school authorities.

RELATED: The 25 Best Movies of the 1980s, Ranked

Olmos received his first and so far only Oscar nomination for his portrayal. Stand and Deliver is the ultimate feel-good movie, a crowd-pleaser about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. Olmos is stellar as the determined and caring Escalante, confidently guiding this heartwarming picture.

2 John Keating - 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Image via Touchstone Pictures,

Peter Weir's all-time great drama Dead Poets Society focuses on the lives of several students at a prestigious but close-minded all-boys school. Their output on life changes with the arrival of teacher John Keating, who challenges the institution's ways and inspires them to pursue their dreams and question their surroundings.

Dead Poets Society is an amazing film with great performances by Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, and Josh Charles. However, it's the late great Robin Williams who steals the show as the upbeat and daring John Keating. Arguably the finest turn of the late performer's dynamic career, Keating is the best kind of movie teacher: relatable, compelling, and utterly unforgettable.

1 Mark Thackeray - 'To Sir, with Love' (1967)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The iconic Sidney Poitier stars in the 1967 teen drama To Sir, with Love. The film follows American teacher Mark Thackeray, who takes a job as a teacher in a rough East London school. Despite a difficult beginning, Thackeray's calm ways ultimately win over his difficult classroom.

To Sir, with Loveranks among Poitier's most memorable movies. His portrayal of Thackeray is sympathetic, warm, and reassuring - he is the teacher everyone would love to have, but so few do. Elevated by an equally memorable song from Lulu, To Sir, with Love is a great picture, and Poitier is the most likable teacher in cinematic history.

NEXT: 10 Inspiring Movie Mentors, According to Reddit