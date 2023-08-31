Music is a critical part of any film. Perhaps more than any other aspect of a movie, the music sets the emotional tone, influencing how the audience feels about the events on screen. A weak soundtrack can undermine an otherwise strong movie; a great one can take a decent film from solid to spectacular.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the movies with the best theme music of all time. They came up with some fantastic picks from a range of genres. Their selections include some of the most iconic — not to mention beautiful — pieces of music in cinema history.

10 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Cape Fear is Martin Scorsese's classic thriller about a criminal (Robert De Niro) who seeks revenge against his lawyer (Nick Nolte) for the shoddy defense that landed him in prison for 14 years. The film pays homage to the works of Alfred Hitchcock, including title credits by Hitchcock collaborator Saul Bass and a reworked version of the original 1962 film's score by Hitchcock composer Bernard Hermann.

RELATED: 10 Niche Movies That Deserve More Attention, According to Reddit

Composer Elmer Bernstein retains the essence of Hermann's music, but adds his own flourishes, updating it for a new era. "When I was thinking about my favorite theme music, I immediately thought of Cape Fear's theme music," said Redditor maxwell-cady.

9 'RoboCop' (1987)

Image Via MGM

"Anything by Basil Poledouris, but especially Conan and then RoboCop. Man loved his drums and horns," said Redditor SaulsAll. "Yes, RoboCop score is amazing!" agreed user bugxbuster. Poledouris had also provided the score for Paul Verhoeven's earlier film Flesh and Blood, but he took a different tack for RoboCop.

RELATED: The 10 Most Suspenseful Movies of All Time, According to Reddit

Poledouris combined orchestral music with synthesizers, reflecting the mechanical nature of the titular crime-fighting cyborg. The result is a unique and intriguing sound that was ahead of most other soundtracks of that era.

8 'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

Brad Fiedel composed the score for The Terminator on synthesizer. The theme music is dark and experimental, with a simple and memorable melody and unusual rhythm. The rest of the soundtrack is consistent with the main theme, helping to provide a cohesive feel to the project.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Stoner Noir' Movies, Ranked

"Brad Fiedel used those '80s synthesizers to create the perfect theme! Sounds very futuristic which I assume was what he was trying to achieve," said user VenomFox93. "I love the irregular heartbeat every time Arnold is onscreen. So foreboding," added Redditor Tylerdurden389.

7 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

Image via United Artists

Cape Fear's Elmer Berstein also handled the score for this classic Western. The Magnificent Seven reimagines Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai in a Mexican village. The locals, tormented by the brutal raids of a bandit named Calvera (Eli Wallach), enlist seven gunslingers to protect them.

The theme tune is one of the most famous in Western history. It has been used in a number of other movies since, including Moonraker, Fahrenheit 9/11, The Ringer, and Hardcore Henry. "It's one of those songs that is almost universally recognized," said user Stingerc.

6 'Blood on Satan's Claw' (1971)

Blood on Satan's Claw is a cult British horror movie and an influential entry in the folk horror subgenre. Set in a rural English village during the 18th century, the story centers on a group of young villagers who stumble upon a mysterious buried skull, which they believe to be a part of a demon's body.

The music by Marc Wilkinson is unique and effective, serving to establish the atmosphere and ratchet up the tension. "Film theme music needs to set a mood. [This is] my favorite," said Redditor WillysJeepMan.

5 'Atonement' (2007)

Via: Universal Studios

Based on the novel by Ian McEwan, Atonement is a powerful drama about the far-reaching consequences of a young girl's impulsive actions. The soundtrack was helmed by Dario Marinaelli, who won an Oscar for his efforts.

The music suits the period setting and themes, with the piano featuring prominently. "Atonement has that interesting clickety-clack typewriter music that drives the score and it’s such a good way to show that it’s a little more contemporary than you might expect," said user bugxbuster.

4 'The Rock' (1996)

The Rock is Michael Bay's thriller about a renegade group of U.S. Marines led by the formidable General Francis Hummel (Ed Harris) who take control of Alcatraz Island and threaten to launch deadly chemical weapons on San Francisco unless their demands are met.

The music was a team effort by Nick Glennie-Smith, Harry Gregson-Willians, and the inimitable Hans Zimmer. "The opening theme from The Rock gives me goosebumps, especially in how it lines up with the start of the movie," said Redditor BoredNLost.

3 'The Pink Panther' (1963)

Few title tunes are more memorable than Henry Mancini's "Pink Panther Theme," written for the 1963 film starring Peter Sellers. The song was immediately successful, garnering Grammy nominations and sending the soundtrack album to the top 10 of the Billboard pop albums chart.

Audiences also fell in love with the animated title sequence that accompanied the theme music, so much so that the cartoon Pink Panther later got its own TV show. "None will beat [Mancini's Pink Panther theme music]," said user 111llllilll11.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

The entire score of The Lord of the Rings, courtesy of Howard Shore, is legendary, but "Concerning Hobbits," the theme music of the first film, has a unique charm. It's a peaceful piece of music, performed by a large symphony orchestra, that we first hear during the early Shire scenes.

The music is now synonymous with Tolkien's hairy-footed heroes and ranks among the most iconic pieces of 21st-century film music. "'Concerning Hobbits.' Is it a safe and conservative choice? Yes. But, goddammit, is Howard Shore's theme for the Hobbits so f---ing good," said user Marty-the-monkey.

1 'The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly' (1966)

Image via United Artists

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly might have the most famous theme music of all time, a simple yet effective tune which has become a stand-in for the entire Western genre. It was written by Ennio Morricone, a giant of film scoring.

The theme song was not only acclaimed but commercially successful: the soundtrack album hit number four on the Billboard pop albums chart in 1968. It spawned a legion of imitators, but none ever quite recaptured its magic. "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly [theme] is beyond epic," said Redditor angelvvitch simply.

KEEP READING: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit