It's safe to say that the whole social media scene in 2023 so far has been absolutely hectic. It's hard to keep up with all the strange changes being made to Twitter, there have been similarly dramatic and surprising changes to Reddit, and then in July - as the year had only just crossed its halfway point - Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, released a new social media app called Threads, with it instantly becoming popular and poised to be a competitor to Twitter.

Narrowing down the scope of it all, and ignoring what it could ultimately change for people online, one important question is what will Threads mean for movie fans? Perhaps just another new - and, for now at least, trendy - place for people to give opinions about movies, post film-related memes, or maybe even start passionate debates and/or arguments. The app's in its infancy, but plenty of people and groups dedicated to film discussion have already jumped on board, with the following being some of the most interesting or noteworthy movie-related Threads on Threads posted so far.

1 A thread on Threads about 'Threads' (1984)

Image via BBC

For anyone who appreciates traumatic movies, or has a morbid fascination with the topic of nuclear war, the word "Threads" might be most closely associated with the 1984 British film called, appropriately enough, Threads. In unflinching detail, it depicts the prelude and aftermath of a global nuclear war, showing how it would utterly destroy Britain.

It's fitting then that someone's made the connection and has created a Threads account called threads_1984. The posts from said account aren't particularly fascinating, with there only being a handful that, at the time of writing, simply feature things like clips of, and trailers for, the 1984 movie. However, there being a Threads (1984) account on Threads is admittedly pretty funny in and of itself.

2 An Actual Discussion About Favorites from 2023

Image via Sony

Trust the British Film Institute (BFI) account on Threads to be very classy, and actually interested in inspiring some sort of movie-related discussions in this new app's early days. The BFI itself is a charity organization based in Britain (naturally) that celebrates, preserves, and promotes films of all kinds.

Far from being too stuffy or stuck in the past, though, the organization is already active on the brand-new Threads, and has, for example, created a discussion asking users for their favorite films of 2023 so far. The answers aren't too surprising, with user mcgiverncharlie being right on the money when they refer to films like "Across the Spider-Verse, John Wick Chapter 4," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as being some of the best of the year so far.

3 An appropriately dreamy David Lynch meme

David Lynch is perhaps the master of the strange, surreal, and dreamy when it comes to filmmaking. And none of his films are quite as dreamlike (and nightmarish, in parts) as 2001's Mulholland Drive, which centers on two women who form a strange bond in Los Angeles, gradually getting sucked into the darkness of fame and showbiz.

Fittingly, Indiewire has conceded that joining a new social media app like Threads is itself a challenging, somewhat confusing experience, perhaps like watching a David Lynch film. There's always a natural learning curve with a new app, and it should provide comfort to other new users that Indiewire is also feeling as though adjusting to Threads is a Lynchian task.

4 A double feature discussion

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb is one of the most popular sites on the internet for just about anything film-related, so it makes sense that the online database has a Threads account. One of IMDb's first posts on the new app poses a very simple question to its followers: What’s the best movie night double feature?

Many answers suggest one movie followed by its sequel which, yes, makes sense, but is also a bit predictable. Equally predictable might be user glancebackwards saying: "I mean, it’s going to be barbenheimer," but they make a good point in any event, because the fact that Barbieand Oppenheimerare being released on the same day - July 21, 2023 - has led to plenty of discussion about (and memes concerning) both films.

5 A movie-themed celebration of the weekend

Though it might not be quite as popular as Netflix or Disney+, MUBI is nevertheless a solid streaming service, especially for those looking for films that are a little less run-of-the-mill. It's notable for adding a new film to its database daily, and for picking a variety of titles from all around the world.

MUBI's also jumped onto Threads early, and has a charming, simple, and relatable post simply captioned: "Friday." Accompanying this is a clip from the ending of Another Round, featuring the wonderful Mads Mikkelsen drinking and dancing, with it overall being an effective celebration of the weekend (and not the one who starred in The Idol).

6 A horrifyingly straight-to-the-point thread

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though people don't really buy magazines anymore, certain companies from that industry are still around, having adapted to posting in a non-physical, online space. One such publication is Fangoria, a horror film-centric fan magazine that began being published in 1979, and has since made the jump to posting online, including on Threads.

One of their earliest posts is quite baffling, though, albeit undeniably straight to the point. It's simply a post that states "horror movies," with no accompanying video, images, or context. Could they be referring to demonic possession movies? Psychological horror? Horror-comedies? Who knows... but Fangoria does have a point, at the end of the day, because horror movies in general are great, and always worth talking about.

7 Venturing into a brand new zone

Image via Goskino

Just as Indiewire made a post comparing joining yet another social media app to a David Lynch movie, the British Film Institute compared it to the work of filmmaker whose work is similarly haunting and mysterious: Andrei Tarkovsky. Specifically, the reference here is to the 1979 sci-fi movie Stalker, which is about three men searching for a mysterious place known only as "The Zone."

RELATED: The Most Watchlisted Movies of All Time on IMDb, Ranked

The BFI's post reads: "Entering a new social media platform…" with an accompanying image from Stalker. It's a fitting comparison, because in the early days of Threads, it still feels like everyone is trying to adjust, and work out just what the new app will ultimately be for. Hopefully, the journey to discovery will be a little easier than it was for the main characters of Stalker...

8 A tongue-in-cheek Letterboxd joke about Twitter

Mistress America was a 2015 film co-written by and starring Greta Gerwig, who's now well-known for directing Lady Bird and the aforementioned Barbie movie. The film was co-written and directed by her partner, Noah Baumbach, with the plot centering on the friendship between a solitary college freshman and her more outgoing stepsister.

Letterboxd - another social media app, this one focused on movies - has made an account on Threads, with its first post involving a solid meme using a scene from Mistress America as a template. In the film, Gerwig's character says she has to make "a quick Tweet on Twitter," but Letterboxd's meme has her saying "Just a quick thread on Threads" instead. The times, they have a-changed.

9 A threadfully good pun

Image via Focus Features

There's one more Threads post from the British Film Institute worth mentioning, with it ultimately showing that few other accounts are doing quite as well when it comes to film-related content on the new app. In this post, BFI links to a Letterboxd list it made about sewing scenes on film, asking: "What else would you add to this list?"

It's not quite as direct a link as threading Threads (1984) and Threads (the app) together, but it's still pretty funny. Something like Phantom Thread is of course an obvious pick, but user misha_voyager was certainly thinking a little outside the box when they suggested: "Rambo self sewing." Charming!

10 Mubi turning up the 'Heat' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

Heat is an iconic action/crime movie that's perhaps best known for pitting two acting legends against each other: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The former plays a determined cop who's after the latter's character: a master thief who's assembled a crew for a large-scale heist, and will stop at nothing to pull it off.

The film features an iconic scene where Pacino's and De Niro's characters sit down and talk to each other in a diner, with it ultimately being just as memorable a scene as a huge heist sequence/shootout that follows shortly after. MUBI used said scene to compare the rivalry between the well-established Twitter and newcomer Threads to the two characters in Heat, and in all honesty, it feels appropriate.

