Barbie is a smashing success! Greta Gerwig's take on the classic and beloved Mattel toy broke box office records and received critical acclaim, cementing itself as one of 2023's best movies. The plot revolves around Barbie and Ken, who travel to the real world after experiencing confusing problems in Barbieland.

Movies based on toys are not unusual, even if Barbie is one of the best. Indeed, films with toys as protagonists have been around for at least four decades, producing some of the most iconic toy protagonists in recent memory. From cowboys to Legos and killing dolls, these toy characters left their mark on cinematic history.

10 Ted - 'Ted' (2012-2015)

Seth MacFarlane's subversive 2012 R-rated comedy Ted co-stars Mark Wahlberg. The film follows John, a young boy who wishes his teddy bear, Ted, to come to life. The wish comes true, and Ted becomes a foul-mouthed slacker messing up John's relationship with his girlfriend, Lori.

Ted is a work of chaotic and disruptive brilliance. MacFarlane lets his freak flag fly when voicing the character, adopting a stereotypically over-the-top Boston accent and a confrontational attitude that perfectly matches Wahlberg's energy. Ted is rude, cynical, and vulgar, a unique take on a childhood teddy bear and one of MacFarlane's most inspired creations.

9 M3GAN - 'M3GAN' (2023)

M3GAN premiered in early 2023 and quickly became one of the most successful 21st-century horror movies. The plot follows a young woman who develops an AI doll for her young niece, who recently lost her parents. However, the doll, MEGAN, develops an unhealthy attachment to the girl and becomes murderous toward anyone she perceives as a threat.

Expertly blending camp and horror, M3GAN is an instant classic. The titular doll is among the all-time great evil dolls, a captivating and occasionally menacing presence and the perfect villain for a 21st-century horror movie. M3GAN might never be terrifying, but she makes up for it with unapologetic and silly enthusiasm.

8 Ken - 'Barbie' (2023)

He's just Ken, and he's enough, and he's great at doing stuff. Two-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling steps into the shows of the most famous male accessory, playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Ken is hopelessly in love with Barbie, to the point where he doesn't know who he is without her.

Barbie is a thoughtful and even-handed exploration of the dangers of the patriarchy, using Ken as the vessel for many of its shrewdest conclusions. Gosling delivers a career-best performance as the frustrated doll, embracing his silly side and crafting a delightful, vulnerable portrayal of fragility and masculinity. Ken is Barbie's unexpected star and further proof that Gosling is among his generation's most versatile performers.

7 Emmet Brickowski - 'The Lego Movie (2014-2019)

The Lego Movie was a pleasant surprise when it premiered in 2014. The plot follows Emmet Brickowski, an average Lego figurine who must join the fight against a tyrannical businessman looking to reshape the Lego world into his ideal of perfection.

Emmet is a brilliant everyman, a compelling and easy-to-root-for hero that will instantly win audiences' hearts. A builder who discovers he is "The Special," Emmet goes through a classic hero's journey to save the Lego world, becoming a decisive figure in his universe's future. The Lego Movie launched the highly successful Lego universe of movies, and while not all feature Emmet as the protagonist, his place as one of cinema's best reluctant heroes is all but ensured.

6 Buzz Lightyear - 'Toy Story' (1995-Present)

1995's Toy Story was a game-changer for animation. The film follows Woody, a beloved toy cowboy belonging to a child named Andy. However, his place as Andy's favorite toy is challenged by the sudden arrival of Buzz Lightyear, an astronaut-themed modern toy who isn't aware of his place as a piece of plastic.

Although Woody is by far the series' most popular character, Buzz is just as crucial to its success. The character goes through a fascinating journey across the first three films, coming to terms with his place as a toy and embracing his new home with Woody and Andy's other toys. Buzz takes a backseat in the unnecessary Toy Story 4 but is set to return in the upcoming Toy Story 5.

5 Pinocchio - 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Disney's beloved classic Pinocchio remains a highly influential piece of cinematic history. Based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, the plot follows the titular character, a wooden marionette brought to life by his maker's wish to a wishing star. As he learns the difference between right and wrong, Pinocchio attempts to become a real boy.

Widely considered one of the all-time great animated movies, Pinocchio is among Disney's most important films. The titular character is a fascinating take on the struggles and triumphs of childhood; Pinocchio is spoiled, selfish, and slightly mischievous but ultimately well-meaning, and his journey parallels the one millions of children undergo. With a now-iconic score and a relatable lead character, Pinocchio is a certified classic that will stand the test of time.

4 Chucky - 'Child's Play' (1988-Present)

The timeless and seemingly-immortal Chucky is nothing short of a cinematic icon. Chucky is the main antagonist of the Child's Play series, a vicious serial killer who performs a ritual to transfer his soul away from his dying body into a Good Guy doll. Chucky manipulates several characters, mainly children, into doing his will, although he always reveals his murderous colors.

Chucky is campy but chilling, particularly in his earlier appearances. Brad Dourif and Mark Hamill both brought something unique to the role, firmly cementing the deranged and blood-thirsty doll's place in the annals of film history. Chucky might not be the scariest horror villain, but he is an influential and crucial figure in the genre - and one of the all-time great toy characters in cinema.

3 Winnie The Pooh - 'Winnie The Pooh And The Honey Tree' (1966)

Winnie the Pooh, tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff. The main character in the beloved Winnie the Pooh series, Pooh is a yellow bear who loves honey and spending time with his friends. He is one of Christopher Robin's stuffed animals, coming to life thanks to the kid's great imagination.

Pooh is among the most loveable and heartwarming characters in entertainment. A major Disney star and pop culture icon, the honey-loving bear has become synonymous with selfless and sentimental friendship and the power of imagination. Pooh is arguably the most famous bear in cinema, the ultimate companion and a wholesome reminder of everybody's inner child.

2 Barbie - 'Barbie' (2023)

Two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie brings Barbie to life in Greta Gerwig's pink-colored existential comedy Barbie. The actress plays Stereotypical Barbie, who suddenly experiences an existential crisis, leading her to seek answers in the real world.

Barbieis a thoughtful portrayal of girlhood and womanhood, with Robbie's Barbie at the center of this challenging journey. The actress is delicate but determined, enthusiastic but vulnerable, a fully-fledged three-dimensional being even when still a doll. Barbie is the summer's biggest surprise, a thought-provoking and tender story that redefines a decades-long icon of femininity and feminism.

1 Woody - 'Toy Story' (1995-Present)

Woody is the heart of the Toy Story series. Two-time Oscar winner and American treasure Tom Hanks voices the cowboy, injecting him with life and enthusiasm and turning him into an instantly iconic character. Woody isn't perfect: he's jealous, insecure, manipulative even; however, his love for his friends and Andy will always inspire him to make things right.

Arguably the most iconic Pixar character, Woody is a Disney icon as big as Pooh or Mickey. The cowboy is perhaps the most famous toy in cinema, a shining beacon of hope and the ultimate inspiring leader anyone, toy or human, would be compelled to follow.

