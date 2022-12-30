As film fans, we have a love-hate relationship with movie trailers. Sure we'll spam Twitter for Warner Bros to give us the Barbie trailer or anxiously await for Disney to give us our first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but then there are those trailers that show too little or too much. The kinds of trailers that hint that the studio has no clue how to market a particular movie so instead will either mislead the audience or show the entire story in just under three minutes.

2022 gave us the last batch of films that were initially set to debut in 2020, which meant we as the audience had to bid farewell to trailers that had felt like mainstays. Hell, trailers for Minions: The Rise of Gru played before my showing of Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020 and then two years later in front of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That's pure insanity. With those holdovers finally out of the way, we received plenty of great new trailers, some of them, I'd argue, were even better than the movies they were advertising. So here are, at least in my eyes, the best trailers of 2022.

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer

It's still kind of a fever dream that finally after 13 years of constant delays, memes, and now regrettable shrugs, we finally have the sequel to the biggest movie of all time. While the first teaser trailer that was released in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness served as a visually stunning reminder that we should doubt Cameron at our own peril, the second trailer which debuted in early November, ramped up the excitement even more. Not only does it give away much of the plot, but it teased a much more emotionally fulfilling film than its predecessor. Some can try and argue that the use of Lo'ak's "the way of water" speech comes off as cheesy narration for the trailer, but to me, it makes it feel all the more powerful.

Barbarian | Official Trailer

The trailer for Barbarian is effective in many ways, first off, it gives away almost nothing about the film, and because of that, this trailer made me way more interested in seeing the actual movie. I wanted to find out what the hell was going on in that basement, I wanted to know if Bill Skarsgård was some kind of monster; and was that Justin Long in the trailer? How would he fit into all of this? It's the perfect way to get the public interested in your movie, and for a film that constantly subverts your expectations, it's actually a trailer I would encourage you to watch before seeing the movie, it honestly is part of the fun.

Barbie | Teaser Trailer

Is there a recency bias with this one; maybe so; but at the same time, I can't get this damn trailer off my mind. Greta Gerwig's Barbie is a movie that has been shrouded in mystery. It has an all-star cast with A-list stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and the list goes on and on from there. We've seen all the viral set photos of Barbie and Ken in cowboy costumes, beach costumes, and Will Ferrell rollerblading, but we still had no clue about the actual plot of the movie, and with this teaser trailer I feel like we have even more questions than we initially did. Parodying 2001: A Space Odyssey is certainly a choice, one that will likely go over the heads of the target audience, but it's also ingenious and the brief glimpses of the actual movie at the end promise something incredibly unique.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Teaser

This isn't a ranked list, but if it was, the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would easily be at number one. The teaser opens with Tem's cover of "No Woman, No Cry" and sets up a Marvel movie that promised to be much more mature and more somber, and despite him not being present, you can still feel T'Challa's spirit. Don't even get me started on the transition to Kendrick Lamar's "Alright." I leave with this, if we could give Oscars to movie trailers, this would be taking home the gold.

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer

There's only one trailer that was released in 2022 that had a bear doing cocaine and going on a bloody rampage through the woods all set to "White Lines", and that's Cocaine Bear. I think this entry is self-explanatory. What more could you possibly want?

Elvis | Official Trailer

Elvis was apparently a lifelong passion project for Baz Luhrmann, and he'd been hyping up the biopic for years, but with the glut of so many paint-by-numbers musical biopics, the marketing department clearly knew they had to step up their game. It proudly boasts the flashy style that the Australian auteur is known for, giving us a look at Austin Butler's incredible portrayal of the King of Rock & Roll, and an impressive soundtrack capping off with "Unchained Melody," all in the span of little over three minutes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Official Trailer

When I was putting this list together, I really didn't want to include two Marvel trailers. The MCU hasn't been nearly as consistent as of late, but if there is one person you can always count on, it's James Gunn. Set to Spacehog's "In the Meantime" the trailer promises an overwhelmingly emotional conclusion to Gunn's trilogy, and I, for one, can't wait to leave the theater as a sobbing mess. How can you not get teary-eyed looking at Baby Rocket?

John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer | Official Trailer

No trailer gives more thrills and kickass action than a trailer for a new John Wick movie and while the teaser trailer that premiered at SDCC surely had plenty, the full trailer which was released in November was on a whole other level. Setting an action trailer to Terry Jacks' "Seasons in the Sun" may seem like an odd choice at first glance, but those who know the lyrics to Jacks' rendition of the song know exactly why it is so fitting. With glimpses of a violent encounter between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen, plenty of gun-fu, familiar faces like Lance Reddick and Ian McShane, a mysterious new foe played by Bill Skarsgård, and of course some adorable but ferocious dogs, the trailer does everything right in order to get us even more excited than we already are for a new John Wick film.

M3GAN | Official Trailer

The M3GAN trailer took the internet by storm when it dropped online in mid-October, and it's easy to see why. So many trailers don't know how to sell their movies and tend to make things overcomplicated, but all the M3GAN trailer had to do was show the titular android sprinting on all fours like a rabid animal and chasing people with a knife while doing TikTok dances, all set to a Taylor Swift song. In just two and a half minutes, M3GAN became an icon.

Men | Official Teaser Trailer

In my opinion, Alex Garland's Men was repulsive, a self-congratulatory film that felt so proud of its shallowness. On the other hand, the teaser trailer for Men is nothing short of brilliant. At 90 seconds long this teaser trailer masterfully builds up the creepiness using minimal dialogue, a creepy but understated score, a confused Jessie Buckley, and rogue Rory Kinnears standing in the distance.

NOPE | Official Trailer

Jordan Peele has quickly become one of the few directors in Hollywood whose name alone is enough to sell tickets. The trailers for Get Out and Us were fairly straightforward in delivering the premises of their respective films, but the first trailer for Nope on the other hand is like a puzzle. Beginning with Keke Palmer, peppy and upbeat in front of a green screen, and then concluding with her being lifted into the air. The trailer also manages to make a Stevie Wonder song sound creepy. It's the perfect balance of showing the audience something bizarre but not explaining what's going on.

Prey | Teaser Trailer

Short and simple, but the teaser trailer for Prey sends chills down your spine. There's minimal music, zero dialogue, just our lead heroine Neru running across a field, with someone (or something chasing her) and as she raises her bow, those dreaded three dots appear on her forehead. Sure the longer trailer was great as well, but these 44 seconds alone do more than enough to sell the movie and are far more effective than anything that happened in the 2018 movie, but we won't get into that here.

TÁR | Teaser Trailer 2

I'll admit that the first teaser trailer for Todd Field's TÁR didn't do much for me, in fact, it completely turned me off on the movie. The second trailer on the other hand did exactly what a trailer is supposed to do and made the film rise to near the top of my must-watch list. The operatics, the quick editing, and the mind-bending imagery overlayed with Cate Blanchett's narration make the film look far more like a psychological thriller than your average Oscar-bait flick. It accurately foreshadows the downfall of the titular character.

Violent Night | Official Trailer

The trailer for Violent Night is nothing short of a Christmas miracle. Not only does it put you in the holiday spirit, but it has David Harbour as Santa Claus saying "Time for some seasons beatings," before flinging an axe at a gunman. It also has him stabbing another intruder directly in the eye with a light-up Christmas star and knocking another bad guy out with a snowball. The trailer knows exactly what audience it's aiming for and actually manages to make Santa Claus the ultimate badass.

A Tale of Two Toms | Top Gun: Maverick Final Trailer/Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 Teaser Trailer

It'd be a total blindspot on my part to not include the trailer for the biggest (and one of the best) movie of 2022 on this list. Trailers for Top Gun: Maverick had been hitting the web since all the way back in 2019 (believe it or not, the first trailer premiered on the same day as the trailer for Cats). The previous two trailers are great in their own right, but the final trailer is the one that truly sells the movie, giving us glimpses at the incredible aviation, memorable characters, and the emotional crux of the film.

The teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is a showcase of everything we've come to love about the spy franchise. Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Cruise running, beautiful locales, car chases, and of course Cruise staring death in the face and giving it the finger while doing another insane stunt. After Mission: Impossible - Fallout, many fans such as myself thought there was no possible way Cruise and McQuarrie could top themselves, but by the looks of this trailer it seems that IMF is ready to once again defy our expectations.