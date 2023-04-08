When it comes to selling a film, a well-structured and creative trailer is undoubtedly crucial. If movies did not provide viewers with a captivating video montage beforehand, audiences wouldn't be as encouraged to check out the project. On top of showcasing the main genres and themes of a movie, they inspire curiosity, inciting viewers to create their own imagery with only small fragments of what a flick has to offer.

Although there are countless of well-crafted preview videos for incredible movies, it is pretty clear which movie trailers stand out the most to Redditors, and moviegoers on the platform explain exactly what makes them so appealing. From The Dark Knightto Alien, here are the website's ten most mentioned picks for the best trailer of all time.

10 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Widely considered the best comic book movie of all time, Christopher Nolan's memorable The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger is the second entry to the Nolanverse. It follows the Gotham Prince's attempt to stop beloved villain Joker from causing havoc in the fictional city of crime.

"It is so simple yet it gives me goosebumps every time," vanya70797 rightfully remarked. Not only does The Dark Knight gracefully live up to its trailer, but it offers viewers an even more enthralling time in front of the screen than initially expected, so it only makes sense that such a great movie features a top-notch commercial advertisement.

9 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

David Fincher's intriguing neo-noir psychological thriller is based on Stieg Larsson's 2005 best-selling novel of the same name. The movie centers around journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), who teams up with computer hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) in search of a woman who has been missing for 40 years.

In addition to impeccable acting and a deeply captivating storyline, The Girl with the Dragoon Tattoo also features an impressive trailer. According to seasnzy61, it "tells you very little, but still draws you in. Edited fantastically." In the replies, it's clear that many users agree. "I think Fincher trailers are just great no matter what," another user added.

8 'Hereditary' (2018)

Image via A24

One of A24's best flicks, the very much praised (and fan-favorite) Hereditary is a disturbing horror film, by mastermind Ari Aster, that tackles generational trauma as it follows a family haunted by a sinister presence after the death of their mysterious grandmother.

As unsettling and atmospheric as its previewing suggests, Hereditary undoubtedly features impeccable acting, especially from Toni Collette, whose snubbed performance has blown viewers' minds away. "It is super well edited, has great sound design, and effectively creates interest for the film," a user wrote regarding its trailer.

7 'Watchmen' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another comic book adaptation film to make it to this list, action thriller Zack Snyder's Watchmen is set at the height of the Cold War in a gritty alternate reality, focusing on each protagonist's (a band of masked superheroes) personal development.

Although, at times, the film fails to deliver the engaging narrative it promises, there is no doubt that it excels in the trailer department. "Say whatever you want about the quality of the film, but trailer-wise, Watchmen is definitely top of the tops for me," carolinemathildes said. "The perfect song choice and the editing make it two-minute masterpiece."

6 '300' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros

Gerard Butler is King Leonidas in this 2006 epic historical action film which tells the story of the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 B.C. In Zack Snyder's movie, Leonidas leads 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian "God-King" Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) for Greek freedom.

Many Redditors agree that the period film's commercial is phenomenal, including cuttingmycore and reddit_beer_map. "One of the best ever. It felt so fresh, so new. So different. In hindsight there was no way the movie could've lived up to the trailer," the latter user said.

5 'Godzilla' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Bringing back one of the most famous Kaiju, The King of Monsters, to the big screens, Godzilla centers around the aftermath of an ancient spore's discovery when Godzilla arises from the sea to combat his adversaries who threaten the survival of mankind.

"The Godzilla 2014 Comic Con teaser was an incredible atmospheric concept trailer. I liked it more than the final product," dylancojiro remarked. The majority of moviegoers seem to be of the opinion that the trailer is relatively better than the movie, even if it still manages to deliver an entertaining premise.

4 'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

In The Social Network, Jesse Eisenberg steps into the shoes of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The 2010 biographical drama shines a light on Zuckerberg's Harvard years, depicting the evolution of his unforgettable website until he is sued by the twins (Armie Hammer), who claimed he stole their idea.

The trailer for Fincher's piece of filmmaking is one of the most mentioned on the platform, and for good reason. "The Social Network always stands out to me," thejeanlantern said. "The choral cover of Radiohead’s Creep over a montage of old Facebook, followed by a quick trailer with Sorkin’s amazing dialogue. Chills."

3 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The sixth installment in the American spy action thriller series starring Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout is an action-packed, fast-paced movie by Christopher McQuarrie that follows Ethan Hunt as he joins forces with CIA assassin August Walker (Henry Cavill) in order to prevent a potentially gigantic disaster.

Often regarded as the best film in the franchise by both critics and fans the same, Fallout has been prized and beloved by worldwide fans ever since its exciting trailer was released. "I second Mission Impossible - Fallout! Excellent editing," an enthusiastic user wrote.

2 'Logan' (2017)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set in a future where mutants are nearly extinct, the 2017 film features Hugh Jackman as a now elderly Wolverine who leads a peaceful and quiet life while caring for Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote outpost on the Mexican border. That is until he meets a young mutant (Dafne Keen) who is very much like him.

Very few superhero movies live up to initially set expectations, however, there is no doubt that Logan is, just like The Dark Knight, among the most well-executed films of the genre, and its trailer definitely played a big role in the initial hype. "This took the whole X-men franchise in a new direction & thank god the movie was just as good. And finally a rated R Wolverine movie," DeaconFrost9 remarked.

1 'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first installment for a legendary sci-fi franchise, Ridley Scott's classic Alien follows the crew of commercial space tug Nostromo, who encounters a deadly lifeform (aggressive extraterrestrial beings known as the Xenomorphs) after investigating an unknown transmission.

It's pretty obvious that the groundbreaking sci-fi film still takes a special place in the heart of many, even all these years later. "Alien has the best trailer of all time. No contest," roto_disc wrote in what became one of the most voted comments on the plataform's discussion. "Seriously. That trailer is a work of art in itself," another user added.

