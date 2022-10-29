The songs from these trailers are new spins on old classics.

Movie trailers are an essential part of movie marketing. It has to capture viewers' interest, or no one will turn up to the theaters (or bother clicking on their streaming platforms). With that in mind, producers and editors usually pair new releases with existing popular music that has been around longer to tap into the audiences' memory. However, not all popular songs blend well with the movies. Thus, dark versions of popular songs are matched with movie trailers.

RELATED: 10 Times the Soundtrack Proved More Popular Than the Movie

This trend was popularized by the 2010s The Social Network, which has been imitated by numerous films ever since. No genre is off-limits; from steamy romance flicks to thrillers based on true stories, movie trailers have utilized ominous covers of popular songs. While some might criticize that these songs are too on-the-nose, they also sync with the themes and atmosphere of the movies.

'M3GAN' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

From the writers who made Malignant, M3GAN follows a girl named Cady who befriends the titular prototype robot doll. However, M3GAN soon becomes overprotective to the point where she turns murderous. The movie stars Allison Williams and is produced by horror producer Jason Blum.

The trailer for this movie features Taylor Swift's "It's Nice to Have a Friend" from her album Lover, which started normally at the beginning but then turned somber as the trailer reveals the robot's dark deeds. The song works well in the trailer as Cady is in need of a friend after a tragedy befalls her. She finds that it's really nice to have a friend, unaware that her friend is going to be a killing machine.

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Robots, Ranked

'Candyman' (2021)

Image via Universal

In this sequel/reboot of the 1992 film Candyman, the titular boogeyman returns to Cabrini, Chicago, and terrorizes neighborhood newcomers. Produced by Jordan Peele, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and was a box office hit.

Playing on the lore that the Candyman will appear when someone says his name five times in the mirror, the trailer cheekily yet effectively uses Destiny's Child's "Say My Name." The song was edited in a sinister way to fit the horror tone. Making it more relevant, one of the characters' has artwork named after the song in the movie.

'Geostorm' (2018)

Geostorm tried to bring back the glory days of disaster movies in this era of superhero blockbusters. It sees the Earth hit by multiple global disasters after climate-controlling satellites malfunctioned. Gerard Butler leads the cast to save the day.

The trailer plays a somber version of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World"—this time covered by Sharon Van Etten & Juggernaut Kid—as earthquakes split roads and tornadoes tear the earth. It plays on how the wonderful world will be devastated on screen and sets the tone for the movie as a fun, entertaining spectacle film.

RELATED: The Best Disaster Movies of the Last 10 Years

'Tomb Raider' (2018)

The Tomb Raider reboot starring Alicia Vikander sees Lara Croft in her early days. The heroine goes on a quest to find her missing father on a mysterious island.

As a video game adaptation, the trailer showcases the challenges and action set pieces that Lara Croft needs to overcome. With her trying to survive those obstacles, the trailer aptly uses an epic rendition of Destiny's Child's "Survivor," arranged by 2WEI and sung by Edda Hayes.

'A Cure for Wellness' (2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Directed by visionary director Gore Verbinski, A Cure for Wellness film sees a young employee trying to find his CEO holed up in a wellness center in The Alps, only to discover a dark secret the center holds.

Keeping it in theme with medication, the first trailer for this underrated film uses The Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated" but a foreboding version with an eerie pulsating bass sung by Mirel Wagner. It fits the trailer's visuals perfectly and sets the tone for the psychological thriller film well.

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

One of the most anticipated films at the time, Suicide Squad, is the DCEU's third entry. It follows a group of supervillains, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith), tasked to take down an ancient supernatural force.

First unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, this first-look trailer features ConfidentialMX and Becky Hanson's cover of the Bee Gees' song "I Started A Joke." The trailer works well as the dark, thrilling cover fits the villains and points to Jared Leto's Joker first look. Unfortunately, this trailer's tone is not maintained in the final film as the studio opted for a more fun approach to the film.

RELATED: 10 DC Characters That Would Be Perfect For a Future 'Suicide Squad'

'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

The widely successful semi-erotic romance drama sees Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) as she enters the sadomasochistic world of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and falls in love with him.

While there is debate about the film's artistic merit, Fifty Shades of Grey arguably has a very effective trailer that showcased the bestselling book adaptation for audiences. Starting just the chords on the piano, the trailer plays a rearranged version of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" to its full effect. Mr. Grey and Ms. Steele's love can be crazy to witness.

RELATED: 9 Best Thriller Love Stories From 'Fifty Shades of Grey To Gone Girl'

'San Andreas' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

The disaster film imagines the catastrophe that might happen when the San Andreas faultline shifts, destroying much of the West Coast. San Andreas is centered on a helicopter rescue pilot, played by Dwayne Johnso,n as he tries to reconcile with his wife and save his family.

The trailer for this film uses a cover of the 1965 song by The Mamas and The Papas, "California Dreamin'" by Robot Koch & Delhia de France. The song is in line with the film set in California and proved successful as Sia released her version for the soundtrack.

RELATED: 8 Natural Disaster Movies To Watch After ‘Don’t Look Up’

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty is a dramatization of the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden and the raid that killed him. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Chris Pratt, and Joel Edgerton.

The trailer for this film uses Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters," covered by the Belgian choir group Scala & Kolacny Brothers. The song fits well with the film as it also brings the subtext that nothing else matters when it comes to this manhunt; it was a priority operation that deserved undivided attention.

'The Social Network' (2010)

The Social Network tells the story of Facebook's inception by focusing on its two founders Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield). Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, the film was a critical success.

This is the trailer that started the trend by using Scala & Kolacny Brothers' version of Radiohead's "Creep". The song, which carries the meaning of being in love but never feeling good enough for it, can serve as a subtext for the film version of Zuckerberg, who created the platform because of his failed relationship, while also pointing out his unique personality that doesn't fit in with his surroundings.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Movie Theme Songs to Add to Your Playlist