From space operas and fantasy epics to micro-budget romantic dramas and animated adventures, movie trilogies live in pretty much every single genre in cinema. Even though some are bad, many fans on Reddit have come together to put forward what they think are some of the greatest trilogies ever made.

It’s a testament to the sheer number of high-quality trilogies that have been made in Hollywood (and beyond) that the likes of The Godfather and The Dark Knight, trilogies that are regarded as silver screen greats, find themselves on the cutting room floor of this list. So with the launch of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (the third and final entry in the trilogy) finally here, it seems like the perfect time to jump in the time machine and travel back to what r/movies thinks are the best movie trilogies ever made.

10 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

It’s no surprise that most users on Reddit agreed that The Lord of the Rings is quite possibly the greatest movie trilogy of them all, injected with incredibly immersive world-building and epic-but-tense action sequences. The Peter Jackson-directed trilogy tracks the Fellowship - Frodo (Elijah Wood), Samwise (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), Pippin (Billy Boyd), Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Boromir (Sean Bean), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) - as they set out on a long and dangerous adventure across Middle-Earth to destroy the one ring.

In particular, out of the three, u/Got2ReturnVideoTapes suggested that The Fellowship of the Ring was the strongest. While the user noted that there was no weak entry, they believed the film introduced “some of the best movie scores of all time”. Another commenter agreed and said Fellowship of the Ring had “so much intrigue, mystery and character introduction”. In other words, the films have captivated audiences ever since they were released.

9 'Back to the Future' (1985/1989/1990)

Image via Universal Pictures

Since the release of the first Back to the Future movie in 1985, the franchise has become one of the most popular and beloved trilogies in film history. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future is a time-travel trilogy that tracks Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) as he travels through different eras in a DeLorean time machine.

Mixing state-of-the-art special effects with wonderful wit and comedy, u/keolaman1983 also suggested that “the acting of the main cast [Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, and Tom Wilson] make the movies” a “joy to watch”. With a hundred other Redditors in-agreement, the Back to the Future trilogy is a solid pick when it comes to what the best movie trilogy ever made is. In fact, the Back to the Future trilogy is cherished by millions of fans across the world.

8 'The Before Trilogy' (1995/2004/2013)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Directed by Richard Linklater, this series of films follows Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) as they fall in love (Before Sunrise), re-unite and fall in love all over again (Before Sunset) and argue (Before Midnight). The three entries were released nine years apart from each other, creating that sense of realism and naturalism that was what most of the trilogy was most remembered for.

Each film in the trilogy was filled with dialogue-heavy scenes, was beautifully shot by Lee Daniel, and boasted this aura of authenticism. One user also noted how these movies were “so powerful and emotionally moving”, while they highlighted the two lead actors shared “so much chemistry” and was “so charming it was mesmerizing” to watch on-screen.

7 'The Oceans Trilogy (2001/2004/2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In the 2000s, the ‘Oceans’ trilogy - Oceans Eleven, Oceans Twelve, and Oceans Thirteen - became some of the most successful and must-watch heist films in modern movie history. George Clooney, in arguably his most well-known role, stars as Danny Ocean as he plans a series of globe-trotting heists with his crew while the stakes get higher in subsequent films.

The ‘Oceans' trilogy had a cast packed full of A-list stars (that included Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Andy Garcia), with the first Ocean’s film served as a remake of the 1960 movie of the same name. According to a now-deleted user, while the trilogy may not be every film fan, Oceans 11, 12, and 13 are “incredibly rewarding rewatches that are packed with small inside jokes”.

6 'Spider-Man' (2002/2004/2007)

Image via Sony Pictures

From the mind of Sam Raimi, the Spider-Man trilogy followed Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he gets bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superhuman abilities. The films marked the first chapter of the superhero movie dominance, combined a heart-warming story with impressive visual effects, and became some of the highest-grossing comic-book blockbusters of the decade.

Filled with three thrilling and entertaining adventures, the Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy was TheChosenMaster’s pick for best movie trilogies as they said “all three of them have a sincere and heartfelt message” behind them. Since that post was made, another user also picked the trilogy and believed that “the action scenes still hold up today”.

5 'Three Colors' (1993-1994)

Released throughout the 1990s (when arthouse and indie filmmaking went mainstream), the ‘Three Colors’ trilogy was composed of three thematically rich and interconnecting films: Blue, White, and Red. Each entry focuses on various characters who experience loss but, over the course of the story, find and re-discover human connection.

The films, which were helmed by Krzysztof Kieslowski, earned glowing reviews and were highly regarded by critics. One thing that impressed a Redditor was the music from Zbigniew Preisner, as they said the “score was amazing” and they loved “the music when he goes back to Poland halfway through”.

4 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010/2014/2019)

One of the few animated movie trilogies to be mentioned on the platform, How to Train Your Dragon is set in a Viking village and follows Hiccup (voiced by) as he develops a friendship with a dragon, and the two go on life-saving missions together. Following the success of the first film, two sequels were spawned with 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

While pointlessdrop mentioned how the “gorgeous animation and music” was a big reason why they loved the trilogy so much, another user also agreed and further suggested how thematically rich each film was. They added: “The first film was about changing the course of relationships, the second is accepting your destiny, and the third is sacrificing your needs to satisfy others”.

3 'The Dollars Trilogy' (1964-1966)

Image via United Artists

"The Dollars" trilogy (or, in other cases, billed as "The Man With No Name" trilogy) gave audiences three of the most critically-acclaimed westerns ever made with A Fistful of Dollars, A Few Dollars More, and The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. This series of films, all three of which were directed by Sergio Leone, tracks the life of The Man With No Name (Clint Eastwood) - a gunslinger who makes a lot of enemies and forms rivalries in the Wild West.

While a memorable western is hard to come by these days in mainstream Hollywood, Leone’s trilogy defined a period of great success for the genre. However, while the movies gave Clint Eastwood one of his well-known roles, "The Dollars" Trilogy was also known for its “absolutely iconic directing, casting, cinematography and music” as one user on the platform mentioned.

2 'Star Wars' (1977/1980/1983)

Image via Lucasfilm

Dubbed the original trilogy, Star Wars (comprised of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) became one of the most iconic trilogies in film history when the first one was released in 1977. All three entries center on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he learns the ways of the force - and joins forces with Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) - to take down Darth Vader and the Empire.

From the mind of George Lucas, the operatic space adventures in a galaxy far, far away combined ground-breaking special effects with a thrillingly entertaining story. They became some of the highest-grossing films of their time and produced timeless cinematic moments in the process. As viky71211 puts it, all three entries in the original Star Wars trilogy are “super enjoyable and endlessly rewatchable” while “the cultural impact can not be ignored”.

1 'The Planet of the Apes' (2011/2014/2017)

Directed by Matt Reeves, the "Planet of the Apes" trilogy - Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War of the Planet of the Apes - was infused with mind-blowing visual effects and a powerhouse performance from motion-capture wizard Andy Serkis. The films, which served as a reboot of the classic film series, chart the rise and age of genetically-enhanced apes and their war with humans.

All three entries in the trilogy proved to be juggernauts at the box office, earned widespread critical acclaim, and boasted a cast that also included the likes of Gary Oldman, Kerri Russell, and Woody Harrelson. When user M477M4NN picked Matt Reeves’ modern "Planet of the Apes" trilogy, u/Ricketysyntax added that "the first one was an absolute game changer for CGI".

