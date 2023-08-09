2023 has introduced a fresh wave of breakout stars to the entertainment landscape, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent and compelling performances. These rising luminaries have quickly garnered attention and acclaim, making their mark across film and television. Some of 2023’s breakout stars include young and upcoming actors such as Bella Ramsey and Halle Bailey to the likes of Dar Salim and Alyssa Sutherland.

With their unique charisma and ability to bring depth to their characters, these emerging talents are redefining the boundaries of creativity and representation. As the year unfolds, these rising stars are igniting the industry with their captivating presence, leaving an indelible impact that promises to shape the entertainment landscape for years. With still much time before the end of 2023, this year will bring many more new talents to the surface and into their deserving spotlight.

10 Bella Ramsey — ‘The Last of Us’

At only 19 years of age, British actor Bella Ramsey has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry with their exceptional talent and memorable performances. Ramsey’s portrayal of Lyanna Mermont on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones was their first credited role and a role that quickly became a fan-favorite and earned them recognition. Since then, they have starred in films and television shows such as Catherine Called Birdy, His Dark Materials, and Becoming Elizabeth. It was in 2023, however, that their role as Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, became their most prominent role.

In The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal plays the character of Joel, a survivor tasked with being in charge of a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who may be civilization’s last hope. Though Ramsey has starred in other notable projects before The Last of Us, their genuine portrayal as Ellie gained them further critical acclaim, with many citing them as 2023’s leading breakout star. With their commanding presence and ability to bring depth to their characters, Bella Ramsey has solidified their place as a promising young talent in Hollywood.

9 Emma D’Arcy — ‘House of the Dragon’

Emma D’Arcy is a 31-year-old British actress who started her professional acting career in the drama miniseries Wanderlust alongside actors Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh. Since her acting debut, she has starred in several films and television series including Mothering Sunday, Hanna, and Truth Seekers, where she had a leading role.

Her breakthrough came with the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the highly anticipated series House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones. Since Milly Alcock, who plays a younger version of the character in the series, massively impressed the viewers with her performance, D’Arcy was placed under scrutiny. But as D’Arcy entered the screen, her performance became an instant hit and was cited as one of the best performances of 2022 and The Huffington Post included D’Arcy on their list of rising stars of 2023. With a promising career ahead, Emma D'Arcy continues to leave a lasting impact on viewers and critics alike, solidifying her status as a rising star to watch.

8 Alyssa Sutherland — ‘Evil Dead Rise’

Image via Warner Bros.

Australian-born actress Alyssa Sutherland first rose to prominence through her role as Princess Aslaug in the historical drama series Vikings. Her portrayal of the enigmatic and powerful character earned her acclaim and recognition from audiences and critics alike. Though she has starred in several notable projects, her role as the possessed and terrifying Ellie in the 2023 Evil Dead Rise movie quickly became her standout role.

Sutherland, who initially started her career as a model, impressed the viewers with her transformation from fashion model to Evil Dead Deadite. Sutherland was able to take on the different forms of Ellie - from a loving mother and sister to a terrifying demon, with incredible conviction. Sutherland's commanding performance, combined with her natural talent and dedication to her craft, has solidified her status as an upcoming star to watch. Watch out, a new horror icon is in the making.

7 Lily-Rose Depp — ‘The Idol’

Born to famous parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily Rose-Depp started her acting career with a minor role in the horror comedy Tusk. Depp has since starred in notable films such as The King and A Faithful Man. Now, for the most controversial project of the year: The Idol. In 2023, Depp made her debut television appearance with the lead role of Jocelyn in The Idol, which attracted much debate and controversy due to its its explicit contnet and poor working conditions.

Despite the initial hype surrounding the series due to the involvement of several familiar faces such as The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, and Troye Sivan, the lack of a cohesive narrative and lack of development for its characters, along with the hyper-sexualized environment the world is set in, didn’t sit right with viewers. And though the series did not impress nor surpass viewers’ expectations, many did give praise to Depp’s acting. Her portrayal of Jocelyn made many unwatchable scenes remotely better, and for that, she deserves acclaim.

6 Halle Bailey — ‘The Little Mermaid’

Before delving into acting, Halle Bailey gained recognition for being part of the Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Chloe Bailey. As an actress, Halle played a supporting role in the Black-ish spin-off series, Grown-ish. However, her career reached new heights when she was cast as Ariel in the Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. When her casting was announced publicly, this decision garnered positive reactions from many but especially young Black girls.

Bailey’s casting as the iconic Disney princess showcased her versatility and ability to bring beloved characters to life. Many commended how the film and Bailey’s portrayal of their favorite mermaid have nailed the sense of nostalgia. With her powerful voice, charisma, and undeniable charm, Halle Bailey continues to make her mark in Hollywood, solidifying her status as a young rising star to watch.

5 India Amarteifio — ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

At only eight years old, a young India Amarteifio started her acting career in the West End. She appeared in notable musicals such as The Lion King and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Following this, she transitioned to television acting and starred in projects including Doctor Who, Line of Duty, and Sex Education.

Her breakout role eventually came in 2023 following the announcement of a limited Bridgerton spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, where Amarteifio played the leading role as a young Queen Charlotte. The success of the series and Amarteifio’s portrayal, which received praise and critical acclaim, quickly made Amarteifio one of 2023's top breakout stars.

4 Dar Salim — ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’

Dar Salim is an Iraqi-born Danish actor who made his acting debut in the Danish action film Go With Peace, Jamil. After starring in mostly Danish films and a few notable projects such as Exodus: Gods and Kings and Game of Thrones, Salim landed a major role as Ahmed in the action thriller Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. Starring alongside acclaimed actor Jake Gyllenhaal, the duo’s chemistry and convincing performances became the biggest contributor to the movie's success.

As the less familiar face of the pair, viewers did not know what to expect from Salim. But once he entered the screen, his ability to act and bring depth to his character quickly became apparent. Though Salim expressed his fear of having to speak in a different language on set and in the film, he reminded himself of trusting the people around him and the creative process itself. With Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant as Salim’s breakout performance, Salim has proven his worth and is one to look out for.

3 Lily Gladstone — ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

American actress Lily Gladstone first became prominent after starring in the independent film Certain Women, where she played the role of a rancher and starred alongside actors Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart, and Michelle Williams, among others. Though Certain Women premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and won several awards, some of which included nominations for Gladstone’s performance, the film remained fairly overlooked and away from mainstream media.

In 2023, Gladstone landed a major leading role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, where she starred alongside actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie tells the story of the Osage Nation and her compelling performance as Mollie Burkhart was widley praised by critics.

2 Abby Ryder Fortson — ‘Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret.’

Abby Ryder Fortson started her career as a child actress when she was just five years old. She made her debut appearance in an episode of the American sitcom The Mindy Project. She has since become more famously known for her charming role in Ant-Man and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp as Cassie Lang, the daughter of the titular Marvel hero Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his estranged former wife, Maggie (Judy Greer).

Following this, she played the lead character in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., as Margaret. The story follows Margaret as she navigates her self-identity and happiness after moving to a new town and phase in her life. Time praises Fortson’s performance, calling her "marvelous, capturing all of Margaret’s eager earnestness." With several notable performances under her belt, Fortson deserves a place as one of 2023’s breakout stars and one with a promising career ahead.

1 Ruby Stokes — ‘Lockwood & Co.’

Ruby Stokes is a young English actress who first became prominent through the Bridgerton series, where she appeared in five episodes and had a recurring role as Francesca, the sixth Bridgerton child who appears as the more reserved and shy one out of the Bridgerton siblings. Stokes left the set of Bridgerton after being chosen to star in the Netflix supernatural series Lockwood & Co. as the lead role of Lucy Carlyle.

Based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name, Lockwood & Co. follows Lucy, who ran away from home and came to London hoping to be accepted by a ghost-hunting agency. As she is about to run out of options, she meets two young boys who formed a small agency: Lockwood & Co. Together, they detect and fight off ghosts they encounter. Despite its critical acclaim and stellar performances, Netflix decided to cancel the series after just one season, which enraged many viewers who thoroughly enjoyed the series and wanted a second season.

KEEP READING:10 Great Actors You Might Have Forgotten Were Great Child Stars