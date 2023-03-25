There is nothing that makes a series more enjoyable than compelling characters; whether likable or not, the fictional people that inhabit a show are usually a key element to the plot and provide viewers with an entertaining time in front of the screen.

Over time, countless memorable TV personalities have been introduced to global audiences, some of them easier to love than others. From iconic '90s personalities like Friends' Rachel Green to popular anime characters like Naruto's Sasuke, these are some of the most universally beloved silver screen characters that Redditors can not bring themselves to like.

10 Rachel Green – 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

Image via National Broadcasting Company

Jennifer Aniston's Friends counterpart is, among many popular TV characters, undoubtedly a fan favorite. From her iconic outfits and hairstyles to her sociable and fun personality, there is much to like about Rachel – or is there?

When users on Reddit were asked about "well-liked TV characters" that they "actually hate," Qirri-Addict mentioned Aniston's famous role. In a response to the comment, Blackkatz713 wrote that Rachel is selfish and "only did nice things to help herself or make herself feel better." Many people on the platform, however, share the opinion that David Schwimmer's Ross is the worst in the series.

9 Alan Harper – 'Two and a Half Men' (2003 - 2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Played by Jon Cryer, the Two and a Half Men character is the bubbly and energetic type of dad that will likely appeal to the vast majority of viewers. Even so, Redditors have their own fair share of criticism towards the Cryer's well-known and liked role (and aren't afraid to write it down for everyone to see).

With many votes from other Redditors in their comment, magpyre describes the character as "whiny," "self-entitled," and "judgemental." Another Reddit user added that he "became a total creep and a perv" towards the last few seasons.

8 Dennis Reynolds – 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005 - )

Image via Twentieth Television

While many people see Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) as a totally funny and likable character (despite his dark and somewhat mysterious personality) from the long-running live action sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the character seemingly fails to impress several users on the platform.

Redditors could not resist quoting some of the funniest and most memorable lines from the show after a user resorted to a popular quote in order to mention the character in a thread about "well-liked TV [characters] that you actually hate." "He plays that character so convincingly," Mrs3anw said. "I love how all of them are terrible people," a now-deleted Redditor commented.

7 Sasuke – 'Naruto' (2002 - 2007)

Image via Cartoon Network

Created by Masashi Kishimoto, this well-written Naruto character is smart, ambitious, and arrogant to some degree. Although Sasuke is a complex personality that has a big impact on some fans of the anime, others aren't the least charmed by the character; in fact, it's quite the opposite.

A now-deleted Redditor proceeded to list a few disagreeable things that Sasuke has done: "He deserted the village, finally achieved his goal, and then says that he'll destroy the village." Another Redditor wrote that they did not understand why all their friends liked the character when he is obviously "the WORST" after finally watching the show recently.

6 Gina Linetti – 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013 - 2021)

NBC Universal Television Distribution

Brooklyn Nine-Nice is a fun police procedural sitcom that has managed to steal many people's hearts, and that is undoubtedly due to its characters. Chelsea Peretti brings the sarcastic and uncaring Gina Linetti to life in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Gina may not be everyone's favorite, but there she counts on a good number of fans rooting for her.

"Straight to bullying people she worked with. NOT funny," a now-deleted Redditor remarked in a comment with which many agreed, including AgentSnipe8863, who analyses the character trope that is becoming "common" in sitcoms. "The unrepentant jerk who every character still likes for some reason and they never face any consequences for their behavior," they wrote.

5 Rory Gilmore – 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Alexis Bledel's Rory Gilmore is all over the internet – you will find her both in aesthetic TikTok edits and Pinterest mood boards. With a reliable and loyal personality, the Gilmore Girls character is a perfectionist and has a determined, sarcastic personality. However, although Rory comes off as really likable in the first season, her character development falls a bit short.

In a very long and passionate essay, quikonthedrawl lists all the reasons why Rory Gilmore is a horrible character (during the first three seasons), saying they "hate Rory so much" and highlighting the way she treats her first boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki). "Oh, Rory gets much worse. Just wait until you get to the short sequel series they released a few years ago. Absolute spoiled, selfish brat even as an adult," Pirouette1209 comments.

4 Ray Barone – 'Everybody Loves Raymond' (1996 - 2005)

Image via Eyemark Entertainment

Ray Barone (Ray Romano) is a highly energetic and child-like character that always finds a way to run away from his responsibilities. Nevertheless, Romano's on-screen counterpart has a big fanbase among TV show enjoyers.

It truly seems that not Everybody Loves Raymond. "Everybody loves the guy," shaft6969 said. "Not me though. Not me." In a reply comment, a user highlighted that everybody knows that Robert (Brad Garrett) is the superior character: "100% pure angel," beepbeepnicola remarked.

3 Sheldon Cooper – 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007 - 2019)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most treasured shows of its genre, and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is by far the most popular character in the series. Parson's highly intelligent TV character is also slightly childish, and tends to be stubborn and selfish – but that does not stop viewers from loving him.

Some Redditors, however, don't have a lot of good things to say about the character (or the series, as it seems). "I kind of like the show, but it's reliant on everyone putting up with Sheldon's bulls**t," Sprinklypoo commented.

2 Everyone – 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

Image via 20th Television

Although Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) is technically the most popular How I Met Your Mother character, the series does a great job of properly introducing viewers to the fictional friend group and shining a light on the personalities of each individual.

Still, they all turn out to be pretty unlikeable – at least according to users on the platform. Although the audience agrees that Lily (Alyson Hannigan) is the worst character in the series. "I realized that not a single one of those people is a good person. Lily is absolutely the worst, but none of the other ones are particularly decent human beings either," SalemScout said.

1 Phyllis Vance – 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

Image via NBC Universal Television Distribution

Dunder Mifflin's Sales Representative (Phyllis Smith) is a quiet character that lacks self-esteem, but that does not stop her from thoroughly enjoying gossip and being secretly eccentric.

Phyllis from The Office takes home the award for least liked character. On the platform, a Redditor wrote about how the character is constantly talking about everyone behind their backs and "gives backhanded compliments to your face," proceeding to hide "behind the 'sweet older lady' shtick."

