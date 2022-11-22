As Thanksgiving comes around and people rush to buy the best foods to impress their family and friends, or even resort to buying pre-made things, there's always the end goal of making large impressive meals for everyone. Beyond that, there's the need for a peaceful environment, Thanksgiving can often put big stressors on the cooks of the family or those attempting to cook for the family and a need to impress others.

Many TV and movie characters fit the ideal type of guest, but those who can both provide and be great guests are a whole other category. These are the kind of cooks and talented hosts that viewers would want to be spending Thanksgiving with in real life!

Monica Geller – 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

Friends wouldn't be the same without the sitcom's Thanksgiving bottle episodes or Monica's (Courtney Cox) cooking, as she always provides something for everyone. Her overenthusiastic desire to be loved by others may be a thing for her to work on, but it's also a beneficial trait when the holidays come around – she goes above and beyond to cook for those that she cares for.

Every Thanksgiving episode of Friends, Monica's incredibly caring side comes out and her relationship with food is rehashed and explored, along with her need to be there for others. She's caring and wants the best for everyone, and will do anything to make Thanksgiving the best it can be.

Julie Powell – 'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Based on their stories in Julie & Julia, Julia Child (Meryl Streep) could be fun to have over, but Julie Powell (Amy Adams) is far more down-to-earth as she comes from a different walk of life than the wealthy Julia Child. Powell got her start with cooking after she made a decision to dedicate herself to the Julia Child art of cooking book and blogged about her adventures and outlook on life with cooking.

Julie's giving nature and constant willingness to try and perfect things make her someone who would love to give everything she can into a lovely dinner and enjoy the relief of sitting down and being around good friends.

Carl Casper – 'Chef' (2014)

Carl's on a constant search for innovation with cooking, and while relationships aren't his strong suit, he's willing to learn and change. Throughout the must-see food movie Chef, Carl confronts his past and his messy relationships while also embracing different food styles after leaving an uptight restaurant that didn't allow him to explore the creativity of cooking.

As the day gets hectic, Carl might stress out, but in the end, as long as he's allowed the freedom to cook what he wants, he'll serve up something amazing for everyone, especially outside traditional foods.

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge' (2016 - )

The hosts of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have always been a notably eclectic pair of friends, but that's what balances it out. Martha's skills within the kitchen and understanding of manners, mechanisms of formalities, and much more things that she built her brand off of make for a well-organized and strong thanksgiving celebration. Snoop Dogg's carefree attitude and fun energy balance everything out.

With this pair you can expect a night of fun jokes and amazing food, with innovative ideas that meet classic mannerisms, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg should be at the top of any invite list.

Remy – 'Ratatouille' (2007)

If you can get past the idea of eating food made by a rat, then Remy (Patton Oswalt) is definitely an ideal guy to cook with for Thanksgiving. The uniquely talented rat has a passion for food and will do anything to be on the front lines of serving people and enlightening them.

While it may be preferable that he hide in the kitchen as he initially does in Ratatouille, his giving nature means he'll be an excellent guest, and his passion for food and attention to detail make for the best possible options on all fronts for food.

Minerva "Minny" Jackson – 'The Help' (2011)

The Help follows the lives of Black women who act as servants to local rich families. Minny Jackson (Octavia Spencer) is an incredibly kind soul who cooks for others, but when tested will serve a pie made of feces. Throughout the film, she develops a bond with Celia Foote (Jessica Chastain), a local woman who's attempting to learn to run a household.

Minny's kindness and attitude towards others should never be exploited, she cares deeply and will bring the best food and attitude towards a strong family and is worth having at your table, not only for food, but for her humor and company.

Sookie St. James – 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

The cook at the Dragonfly Inn and Lorelai Gilmore's best friend, Gilmore Girls' Sookie St. James (Melissa Mccarthy) is the person everyone needs in their life, especially on Thanksgiving. She's laid back and a bit messy in style, and typically needs a supervisor despite being a great chef, but that's the charm of having her in the kitchen.

While everyone's relaxing and family members are catching up, Sookie will be right there to hear everything and talk about it while also creating a giant feast for everyone she loves.

Tiana – 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) isn't just a skilled cook but one with a lot of heart who will pour everything into a meal for others. Her story in The Princess and the Frog shows she's a hard worker who made her way up and worked every day to get what she wanted.

Tiana is the person you want to share mouth-watering food with on Thanksgiving night. Throughout her time as a frog in the film, she connects with nature and learns to embrace a more relaxed side of life after spending her entire one working. Tiana can guarantee not only hard work but a fun time, as she's learned to let loose and work hard at the same time.

Primo and Secondo – 'Big Night' (1996)

Big Night follows brothers Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and Secundo (Stanely Tucci) as they attempt to save their restaurant as a competing one threatens their business. What's most offensive about the competing one is its "Americanized" Italian food versus Primo and Secundo's authentic Italian food. The duo works to put out the best food they can for a big night within the restaurant.

The dedicated pair will work for authenticity and experience, along with embracing family tradition, their care for each other and attention to detail when it comes to food is sure to make any Thanksgiving dinner the best it possibly can be.

Ron Swanson – 'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

A man of his craft, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) is dedicated to America nearly as much as he is to his hearty foods. His dedication to a delicious meal makes him a great person to have around on Thanksgiving. A man of his word and one dedicated to being there for family and friends-whether or not he admits it, Ron is a great addition to any table.

In Parks and Recreation, he may be a bit controlling with the menu and has a narrow view of what should and shouldn't be eaten, but at the end of the day, he'll still deliver great (and comedic) results.

