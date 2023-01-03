With Rian Johnson's Glass Onion now streaming on Netflix, the series' star detective, Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, has become the internet's new obsession, and with good cause. The charm of Craig's Bond has not worn off of the actor just yet, as Blanc inherits the suave and stylish nature of 007 but offers a delightful and compassionate side to his detective work that leaves quite an impression on audiences.

Everything from Blanc's mannerisms, his thick southern drawl, and his penchant for unraveling complex interpersonal mysteries make him extraordinarily likable and situate him in a long line of most iconic and lovable detectives, such as Peter Falk'sColumbo and Kyle Maclachlan'sDale Cooper, as well as those who maybe aren't as appreciated as they should be.

Sherlock, Jr.

Going back to one of cinema's most delightful on-screen presences, Buster Keaton directs himself in this picture of the same name from 1924 about a love-stricken projectionist who dreams of being a detective when suddenly he is framed for a crime he didn't commit. Threatened with the loss of his relationship, Keaton's character becomes the titular Sherlock, Jr., putting what little skills he has to solve the case.

Not all detectives can possess Benoit Blanc's penchant for cracking cases; others, like Sherlock, Jr., are every-men, driven by love and the thrill of the case. While the film is a little old, Keaton's talented direction, acting, and stuntwork make the movie feel as fresh as ever.

Zachary Garber

Walter Matthau is one of the most delightful actors of his era, from his on-screen antics with Jack Lemmon (The Odd Couple, Grumpy Old Men) to his more serious endeavors in films such as Fail Safe and JFK, the man really could do it all. His performance of Lt. Zachary Garber in 1974's The Taking of Pelham One, Two, Three is magnetic, as he is both parts an under-the-pump rail cop dealing with a hostage situation and a regular New Yorker who's in way over his head.

Matthau's Garber shines in scenes where he has to wrangle his fellow New York subway workers to do their jobs, not to mention when he's paired with legendary comedian Jerry Stiller.Within an incredibly thrilling picture lies a man just trying his best to do the right thing, and the film's closing scene is nothing short of hilarious.

Detective Terry Seattle

Will Arnett seems to have found a perfect starring role for himself after the finale of Bojack Horseman, this time as a human in front of the camera, Detective Terry Seattle. Like many of Arnett's great performances, Seattle is a washed-up bachelor and divorcee who believes he's great at what he does.

The difference with Seattle's mysteries lies in his guests. Each episode of Murdervillefeatures a celebrity guest or guests who will act as Seattle's partners. However, they are without a script and must improvise alongside Arnett and his quirky cast of characters as they attempt to solve the case.

Special Agent Dale Cooper

Few detectives across film and television are as beloved as Kyle Maclachlan's Dale Cooper. The quirky, kind-hearted star of David Lynch's decades-spanning series Twin Peaks is an incredibly warm and comforting presence in a town that is often cold and hostile.

Twin Peaks, both the fictional town and the series as a whole, is a never-ending spiral of mysteries that continue to intrigue and confuse fans to this day. The world of Twin Peaks is incredibly expansive and thus means so many things to so many people. Still, one thing is for sure; it would not be nearly what it is without its charming, distinctive, and often imitated lead detective.

Ned "The Pie Maker"

If Twin Peaks is considered one of the most celebrated and iconic television hits ever aired, then Bryan Fuller's Pushing Daisies was the exact opposite. Running for two seasons between 2007 and 2009, Fuller's series stars Lee Pace as Ned, or "The Pie Maker," as the series' narrator often refers to him.

Ned has a gift, an ability to bring people back from the dead just by his touch: if he touches them again, they go back to being dead. This piques the interest of private eye Emerson Cod (Chi McBride). Cod agrees to save Ned's pie shop on the agreement that they form a crime-solving partnership, wherein Ned revives murder suspects, who tell them exactly who killed them, and the pair split the reward. This hardly goes to plan, evidenced by the event which catalyzes the show's running romance between Ned and his childhood sweetheart, Charlotte (Anna Friel), who is a victim of a murder and Ned can't let her die again: thus, the pair must overcome the challenges of their uneasy, complicated, and touch-less romance.

March and Healy

Continuing the trend of characters given far too short a life, it is hard to find a single person who has watched Shane Black's 2016 comedy-crime-thriller The Nice Guys that will not lament the fact that this series has only received its sole outing. Black's film is about a detective and a hitman in a sordid '70s L.A. night scene who accidentally uncover an ever-intriguing conspiracy.

The film's charm comes from its leading duo: Ryan Gosling as the alcoholic, widowed detective Holland March and Russell Croweas the gruff hitman Jackson Healy. These two astounding actors give perhaps the funniest performances of their careers, playing off each other with such mastery you'd hardly remember these men have built award-winning careers off of some of the most celebrated dramas of the last few decades.

Nicholas Angel and Danny Butterman

When a London constable is reassigned to the sleepy English village of Sandford, he finds the readjustment difficult. The town and his subordinates are wholly unresponsive to him thorough police work. However, he finds himself back in his element when a series of gruesome accidents begin to plague the town's inhabitants, leading him to investigate a dark conspiracy lurking underneath the seemingly ideal town.

The second in Edgar Wright's"Cornetto trilogy," Hot Fuzz is regarded as not only an exceptional comedy movie but a great cop movie too. Starring frequent Wright collaborators Simon Pegg(Nicholas Angel) and Nick Frost (Danny Butterman), the pair operate seamlessly together, as they always have. Pegg's uptight constable plays perfectly alongside Frost's oafish subordinate, which, paired with Wright's ever-inspired direction, makes for comedy gold.

Columbo

Perhaps rivaled only by Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, Peter Falk's Columbo is undoubtedly one of the most beloved and celebrated fictional detectives in film and television history. In a screen life that spanned from his earliest appearance in 1968 to his final appearance in 2003, Columbo's wry humor, quick wit, and unconventional methods quickly probably made your parents' and grandparents' favorite detective.

What is most fascinating about Columbo's longevity is the way the character traversed the very rapidly changing landscape of crime-drama television, sharing air-time with Hawaii Five-0, Miami Vice, Law and Order,and even CSI, among numerous others; Columbo undoubtedly played a crucial role in the ever-evolving genre.

