From action-packed blockbusters to wondrous adventures, and even a couple of chilling horrors, spaceships in science fiction entertainment are often among the most eye-catching and enchanting elements of the stories they inhabit. Much like how a detective’s car in a crime show can offer insight into the character’s personality, these ships are not only brilliant on their own, but they thrive in the context of their narratives.

Some ships represent a cold, desolate, unforgiving terrain which showcases the hostile nature of the story world the characters exist in. Others are imbued with a rag-tag appeal of underdog pluckiness that perfectly embodies the crews that man them. Limiting this selection to one entry per franchise for the sake of variety, these are some of the greatest spaceships in science fiction film and television.

10 Event Horizon – 'Event Horizon' (1997)

A contentious cult classic that was negatively received by critics, Event Horizon was a sci-fi horror that was arguably made ahead of its time. While the main ship that the crew inhabits – Lewis and Clark – is fairly impressive, it’s the titular Event Horizon that steals the show, posing as an antagonistic presence, a terrifying setting, and a mysteriously sentient vessel.

Lewis and Clark is dispatched to respond to a distress call from Event Horizon and to investigate its odd reappearance after having vanished during its maiden voyage seven years prior. Having traveled to another hellish dimension, and brought something sinister back with it, the Event Horizon isn’t just a fantastic sci-fi ship, but a terrifying character as well.

9 Rocinante – 'The Expanse' (2015 - 2022)

While it became something of an underground television hit during its six-season run, it’s not an overstatement to say The Expanse is one of the most criminally underrated sci-fi series from recent years. Set amid a universe of rising tensions and political scheming as Earth and Mars stand on the brink of war, one of the show’s many strengths is its strict adherence to scientific accuracy.

That extends to its many intricate and mesmerizing ships, particularly Rocinante, a Martian frigate that serves its politically independent crew well with its broad range of combat abilities. From its “Epstein drive” propulsion system to its communication systems, Rocinante isn’t just one of science fiction’s coolest spaceships, but one of its most realistic as well.

8 Heart of Gold – 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

Nestled within the hilariously absurd story of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (based on the popular sci-fi novel) is not only one of the most underrated spaceships in sci-fi film, but one of the most powerful as well. Equipped with a teleportation drive, it can travel anywhere in the universe in an instant, but it also has the unfortunate possibility of altering the state of reality when doing so.

It is the perfectly chaotic ship for the off-kilter gang who pilot it, complimenting them as an adventurous source of comedy on their intergalactic mishaps. More than that though, it’s a superb ship in its own right with its striking design cementing it as a memorable sci-fi spacecraft.

7 Discovery One – '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

While the Discovery One might be overlooked amid the all-around brilliance that is 2001: A Space Odyssey, it shouldn’t be undervalued as one of the most influential ships in science fiction film history. While not introduced until almost an hour into the film, Discovery One’s voyage to Jupiter serves as the movie's major plotline.

One aspect of the ship few viewers could ever forget was its haunting A.I. control system HAL 9000. From plotting the kill the crew to hiding the ultimate objective of Discovery One's journey into deep space, the A.I. single-handedly transforms the ship from a mighty safe harbor to a dreadful, cosmic nightmare.

6 Serenity – ‘Firefly’ (2002) and ‘Serenity’ (2005)

For all the light-speed and time-traveling capabilities some ships flaunt with pride, sometimes all that is needed is a simple vessel that can get the job done. Serenity may not be the prettiest spacecraft in the sky, but it holds a distinct underdog charm much like the scrappy, rag-tag misfits that serve as its crew.

While the Firefly-class transport vessel doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of other ships, it does prove to be effective as a no-fuss, inconspicuous smuggling ship capable of dodging the Alliance. Requiring only a capable mechanic to keep it running, the ship is perfect for Malcolm Reynolds’ (Nathan Fillion) purposes and helped make Firefly and Serenity the enduring space Western sci-fi series it has come to be viewed as today.

5 U.S.C.S.S. Nostromo – 'Alien' (1979)

Still perceived as one of the greatest horror movies ever made, Alien hasn’t lost any of its ability to evoke terror with its unrelenting suspense, unparalleled design, and its tight, inescapable setting. Serving as that setting was the U.S.C.S.S. Nostromo, a commercial spacecraft owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and serving as a freighter in deep space.

While its exterior aesthetic is unique though unremarkable, the ship truly excels thanks to its interior, with its balance of slick, sterile design and industrial ruggedness. It set the standard for sci-fi aesthetic while making for the perfectly unnerving setting, launching a fascinating sci-fi series in the process.

4 The T.A.R.D.I.S. – 'Doctor Who' (1963 - )

As charmingly quaint yet all-powerful as the Doctor who wields it, the T.A.R.D.I.S. embodies the long-standing dedication to rudimentary charm that has seen Doctor Who attain such a passionate fanbase over its incredible run. Appearing as a 1960s London police phone box, it may not have all the impressive design features of many other sci-fi spaceships, but it can do a hell of a lot more.

Doubling as a spacecraft and a time machine, it has been the Doctor’s trusty steed throughout his countless adventures. In addition to its iconic exterior, its interior offers much more than many would expect, making it one of the greatest and most understated ships in science fiction.

3 Battlestar Galactica – 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004 - 2009)

The Battlestar Galactica reboot earned critical acclaim for its ability to blend high-minded political intrigue with pure, imaginative sci-fi fantasy. A major aspect that helped it achieve that fantasy escapism was the show’s impressive array of ships, many of which flaunted immaculate designs and breathtaking capabilities.

While narrowing down to just one ship is difficult, it is impossible to overlook the titular Battlestar Galactica. The fact that it’s not the most glamorous ship in the series works to its advantage, as its non-networked computers make it impervious to Cylon cyber-attacks and one of the last hopes of Earth’s twelve colonies.

2 U.S.S. Enterprise – 'Star Trek' Franchise (1966 - )

In the realm of science fiction television, there are few things as famous and definitive as the enduring image of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The first of the Star Trek franchise’s ships to grace screens way back in 1966, it has received some handy updates over the years, but its immaculate design has hardly changed.

While sentimentality mandates a preference for the simplicity of the original ship helmed by William Shatner’s Captain Kirk, the Enterprise has had many different iterations over the years. From Jean-Luc Picard’s (Sir Patrick Stewart) Enterprise-D to the slick re-design of the Enterprise-E, the Enterprise-class of ships have always proven capable of handling whatever was thrown at it, be it extreme environmental conditions or hostile war ships.

1 Millennium Falcon – ‘Star Wars’ Saga (1977 - )

From the all-conquering Star Destroyers to the nippy X-wing fighter, Star Wars has no lack of memorable spacecrafts, but none are as iconic as the Millennium Falcon. The ship which famously made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs, it is capable of a hell of a lot more than its appearance would suggest and became something of a legend under the command of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca.

Not only a defining ship in the Star Wars saga, but the Millennium Falcon is also one of the most iconic film vehicles in cinematic history. Its glorious reappearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was one of the most triumphant moments in the sequel trilogy.

