There's nothing as cool and compelling as a good protagonist, except perhaps an intimidating villain. So, when movies or television combine these two to create an engaging main character who also happens to be the villain of the story, it's quite a spectacle to behold.

RELATED:10 Thriller Antiheroes That Fans Ended Up Rooting For

From A Clockwork Orange's Alex DeLarge to The Sopranos' Tony Soprano, there have been many such characters who audiences love to hate. They're hard to get right, but when writers nail them, they're deeply memorable.

Dexter Morgan — 'Dexter' (2006-2013) and 'Dexter: New Blood' (2021-2022)

Despite a controversial ending, Dexter is one of the most well-liked crime dramas of the 2000s, about a man who's a forensic technician by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. The revival, New Blood, didn't receive universal acclaim, but most fans liked it well enough.

To take a serial killer and make him a likable character is tough, but the people behind Dexter masterfully managed to do it. The protagonist's code of only killing other killers and his conflict against his inner demons make him a fascinating figure, even if his actions often hurt innocent people.

Lou Bloom — 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Image via Bold Films

One of the best thrillers of the 21st century thus far, Nightcrawler is the story of Lou Bloom, an amateur crime journalist who constantly blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his stories.

Bloom is a detestable human being characterized by unrestrained morbidness, yet it's impossible to take one's eyes off of him throughout the movie. Bloom is an exaggerated but eerily realistic villain, thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal's staggering performance and a great script.

Hannibal Lecter — 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Anthony Hopkins's portrayal of Hannibal Lecter is legendary, but if any actor rivals the prowess shown by Hopkins in the role, that's Mads Mikkelsen in the show about the titular cannibalistic forensic psychiatrist.

Throughout its short-lived three seasons, Hannibal portrayed a more sophisticated, elegant, and restrained side of Lecter than the movies showed. Seeing him in his days as an active killer is as interesting as it is terrifying, and the evolution of his twisted psyche is a fascinating thing to watch unfold.

Pearl — 'Pearl' (2022)

Early in 2022, Ti West took the world by storm with his slasher X. Later in the year; he made the prequel Pearl, which was about a girl dreaming of being an actress while trapped on her family's isolated farm.

Mia Goth is a tour de force as Pearl, a fascinating character who will remain in audiences' memories as one of the best in the modern horror genre. Her dire circumstances make it easy to empathize with her and her struggles, but as soon as she starts showing her, the audience is reminded that she's not a person you can root for.

RELATED:How 'Pearl' Solidifies the Themes of 'X'

Norman Bates — 'Bates Motel' (2013-2017)

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, based on the novel by Robert Bloch, is usually regarded as one of the best mystery thrillers ever made. The acclaimed Bates Motel is a prequel showing the evolution of Norman Bates's psyche during his unusual teenage years.

In the series, Norman is depicted as a sympathetic lost boy in desperate need of help, coping with dissociative identity disorder (DID) and having the misfortune of having a negligent and manipulative mother. However, defending many of his bad decisions is impossible, and he becomes the undeniable villain of the show in season 4 after a pivotal plot twist.

Thanos — 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Disney

Avengers: Infinity War was the cinematic event of 2018 and is a watershed moment in pop culture. The titular team and their allies have to sacrifice whatever is necessary to defeat the mighty Thanos (played by Josh Brolin in one of the best motion capture performances ever), who's looking to wipe out half of the universe's population.

Thanos isn't only one of the most complex villains in the MCU, but he's also one of its most interesting protagonists. At its core, Infinity War is about a morally twisted man who has deluded himself into thinking he's doing the right thing and has nothing but the utmost respect and admiration for his rivals.

Tony Soprano — 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Image via HBO

One of the most influential drama series of all time is HBO's The Sopranos, about a New Jersey mafia boss who deals with personal and professional problems that affect his mental health.

The show's protagonist, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), is undeniably evil. He is not without his complexities and a layered backstory, which leads some people to argue he's more of an antihero, but it's just as fascinating to think of him as a horrible man who does horrible things, who's tricked himself into thinking he's good.

RELATED:10 Things That Make 'The Sopranos' the Greatest TV Show of All Time

Alex DeLarge — 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Stanley Kubrick was a master of writing complex, morally questionable characters, and Alex DeLarge might be the best of them. Based on Anthony Burgess's book of the same name, A Clockwork Orange is about a young man who finds pleasure in destroying the lives of others until the government puts him through an invasive procedure to "fix" him.

The movie is so graphic and disturbing that it was initially banned in the United Kingdom. Alex is a riveting protagonist, morally reprehensible but full of interesting nuances that make him a fascinating villain-protagonist.

Walter White — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

With many of the highest-rated TV episodes on IMDb, Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad is about a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing meth to leave money for his family after a cancer diagnosis. It's often hailed as the greatest television series of all time.

Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) descent into an inhumane kingpin is, simply put, one of the best character arcs in the history of fiction. It's as tragic as it is riveting to watch a good man slowly turn into a vessel devoid of any morality or kindness.

Michael Corleone — 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount

Walter White is to television what Michael Corleone is to cinema. The protagonist of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy needs no introduction. After his tragic arc in the first film, he becomes the indisputable villain of the second part.

Al Pacino's performance as Michael in The Godfather Part II might be the best of his career. He's able to perfectly portray a sad but terrifying crime boss lacking whatever compassion and love for family that his father Vito once had, which leads him to be a more effective don...but one who eventually ends up falling victim to his inner demons.

KEEP READING:10 Best Character Arcs That Started Out Good and Ended Bad