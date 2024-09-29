Great duos in movies are always appreciated; from comedies to action movies and dramas, there's really no genre that wouldn't embrace a great pair. And when the duo portrays twins, the story becomes even more interesting. Although twins seem like a niche requirement to have for a movie, it's incredible how many there are with actors either portraying two people at once or working with their real-life siblings.

Some actors who portrayed twins don't even look related but are iconic in their own way (honorable mentions go to Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear in the weird 2000s comedy Stuck on You), so it's safe to say things are often better in twos, even if they get bizarre. The ranking of the most iconic movie twins proves that to be true.

10 Elliott and Beverly Mantle

Jeremy Irons in 'Dead Ringers' (1988)

David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers put Jeremy Irons in one of his best and most iconic roles. This body horror in the well-liked Cronenberg style tells the story of two identical twins, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who work as successful gynecologists. Elliot is confident and seductive, while Beverly is shy and tense; apart from these differences, they're basically indistinguishable. Jeremy Irons was tasked with portraying two nuanced characters at once and has done it seamlessly and with outstanding skill. He's undoubtedly the driving force of the movie.

The Mantle brothers are iconic because they're some of horror's greatest antagonists. Dead Ringers is about them, but they're no heroes in the slightest—in fact, their practice of dating the same women without telling them is deceiving and malicious, to say the least. This intense and difficult body horror was made more iconic by Jeremy Irons. Dead Ringers also got remade as a series in 2023, but with Rachel Weisz portraying Beverly and Elliot.

9 Amanda Lemmon and Alyssa Calaway

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in 'It Takes Two' (1995)

The most iconic twins of the 2000s (and several years before) are surely Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. They appeared in numerous series and movies over the years, but they most frequently did it as an inseparable duo. In It Takes Two, the Olsen Twins are only nine, but their acting chops were the talk of the town. The movie's writer Deborah Dean Davis spoke about how the twins were a delight to work with, and this charm and professionalism made them the defining muses of upcoming child and teen movies.

However, in It Takes Two, Mary Kate and Ashley don't actually play twins—they just look identical. Amanda (Mary Kate) is a tomboyish orphan, while Alyssa (Ashley) is prim and used to more girly things. The two meet at a summer camp organized by Alyssa's dad and realize they could be sisters, but they'd have to match Alyssa's dad, Roger (Steve Guttenberg), with Amanda's social worker, Diane (Kirstie Alley). The girls perform a variety of tricks to get them together, eventually managing to do so and becoming sisters. Despite their non-twin storyline in It Takes Two, the Olsen twins still make an iconic twin duo, one of the best duos in comedy and family movies.

8 Donald and Charlie Kaufman

Nicolas Cage in 'Adaptation' (2002)

Adaptation embraces metafiction so well that Nicolas Cage's character Charlie Kaufman says at one point, "I've written myself into my screenplay," while those words were written for the screen by the real-life Charlie Kaufman. Taking real characters and spinning fantastic stories around them isn't new for Kaufman—he previously did this with Being John Malkovich. One of the most beloved screenwriters of the 2000s (and of all time), Charlie Kaufman wrote himself and his twin brother Donald into Adaptation, describing his struggles to adapt Susan Orlean's novel The Orchid Thief for the screen.

Nicolas Cage plays both Charlie and Donald, who look nearly identical but are wildly different in character. Charlie is the protagonist; he's anxious, has terrible self-esteem, and his inner monologue is filled with self-sabotaging thoughts. On the other hand, Donald is socially confident and has grand ideas but rarely puts them to good use. This duality is a fitting task for Cage, who brilliantly portrayed the twins but excelled as Charlie in one of his best roles to date.

7 Annie and Hallie Parker

Lindsay Lohan in 'The Parent Trap' (1998)

In The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan portrays twin sisters separated at birth as a result of their parents' divorce. It was almost immediately obvious that Lohan was a future superstar, though the casting producers had several options for the role in The Parent Trap before opting for her. Today, The Parent Trap is unimaginable without Lohan as its lead, portraying the two characters, Annie and Hallie, with ease.

When Annie and Hallie meet in summer camp, their relationship begins with a rivalry. After getting to know each other more, they realize they're sisters. Their dad, Nick (Dennis Quaid), took Hallie with him to California, and their mom, Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson), took Annie to London. The two girls switch places, posing as each other, to try to convince their parents to get back together, thus devising the perfect parent trap. The unforgettable characters, Annie and Hallie, continue to influence the lives of many adults today, contributing to the success and enduring popularity of this remake of The Parent Trap.

6 Alex "Artemis" Fielding and Camryn "Apolla" Barnes

Tia and Tamera Mowry in 'Twitches' (2005)

Tia and Tamera Mowry raised a generation of kids who adored watching the Disney Channel. During the 2000s, Disney discovered numerous stars of today, from Tia and Tamera to Zendaya and Keke Palmer. However, the Mowry sisters' popularity lies unmatched during this time, and especially after the release of Twitches, a feel-good Halloween movie about twin witches (or twitches) separated at birth. The Mowry sisters are charming and funny and have a knack for slapstick comedy.

Alex and Camryn meet on their 21st birthday, and, after realizing they're identical twins, they begin to discover their magical powers by working together. Witches were a huge TV inspiration in the 2000s, but Twitches encompasses more than just practical magic; it was all about the magic of sisterhood and realizing that many troubles are often best overcome together. Alex and Camryn are incredibly cool and genuine characters, and the fact that they're twins makes them even more iconic.

5 Fred and George Weasley

James and Oliver Phelps in 'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

Besides Tia and Tamera, kids growing up in the 2000s had Harry Potter movies to keep them company. Magical themes amplified by extensive lore and riveting heroes were adapted from J.K. Rowling's novels into eight movies. The Harry Potter movie series gave kids around the globe new characters to root for and fall in love with. Besides the protagonist Harry, the most charming characters were the Weasley family members. Yes, Ron, but also the troublemaking twins Fred and George, whose pranks and antics made everyone laugh.

The nearly identical actors James and Oliver Phelps explained in an interview that they had no acting experience but decided to take a chance and audition anyway. Fred and George are among the most beloved Harry Potter universe characters; they're relatable but serve as inspiration and role models, too. Pranksters and fans of practical magic, the Weasley twins are also athletic and highly intelligent, making them complete characters with a lot to love about them. That's why Fred's death in the final Harry Potter movie is one of the most tragic deaths and one of the heaviest blows to the film series' fans.