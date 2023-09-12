While moviegoers generally come to the cinema to root for the heroes, but what about the other guy? Sure, the protagonist's journey makes the movie, but the villain is who challenges them. A good villain shows you a hero's weaknesses and strengths.

That's why a villain's intro is so important; it sets the tone for the whole film. Their introduction can be fun, like The Joker in The Dark Knight. Or creepy, like Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Either way, Reddit agrees that a strong villain introduction lets viewers know precisely what their heroes are up against and offers a preview of what they can expect from the film itself.

10 Darth Vader - 'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1977)

This groundbreaking sci-fi film about an intergalactic war between good and evil contains a villain so intimidating he doesn't even have to speak - albeit, those heavy breaths are frightening enough. At the start of Star Wars: A New Hope, Darth Vader chokes a man to death without touching him.

It's a scene that will live in infamy. It's also the first time audiences ever see the force used on screen. Also, Earl Jones's acting prowess gives Vader a Shakespearian gravitas. From his mysterious mask to his iconic breathing and voice, Vader is a Hollywood Icon. VictorBlimpmuscle agrees, stating, "For me, it's hard to top Darth Vader in Star Wars."

9 John Doe - 'Seven' (1995)

This psychological thriller about catching a serial killer who bases his kills off the Seven Deadly Sins features a villain intro so perverse and methodical he put David Fincher on the map. Seven draws in its viewers as these two detectives endlessly search for a murderer who's always two steps ahead of them.

This is why it's so shocking when John Dough turns up covered in blood and calmly turns himself in before the film is even in its third act. brokennoggin hilariously quotes Doe's first line, "Detective Detective, DETECTIIIIIIVE!!!!!!! you're looking for me." This subversion was not common in crime movies of the time, mystifying audiences and helping make John Doe one of film's most celebrated and copied villains.

8 The Shark - 'Jaws' (1975)

This horror classic about a shark terrorizing a small island almost didn't happen because the robotic shark stopped working, limiting how many times he could appear in the film. Yet, that build-up made audiences scared to go back in the ocean. Jaws' infamous first on-screen appearance is so effective because viewers spend most of the film only feeling his presence through his iconic score and the bodies left in his wake.

However, nearly a third the way into the movie, he finally appears on-screen, with no music or sign of danger. This makes it more impactful as he rises out of the ocean and displays his massive set of teeth for the first time. User Ebolastic comments, "The first scene of the film establishes his presence, and the chumming scene later establishes him visually. Both scenes are iconic as hell."

7 The Joker - 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Heath Ledger posthumously won the Oscar for his hilariously terrifying performance in this classic film containing one of the best film openings ever. Joker's intro is legendary because it surmises everything audiences need to know about him. ove_only_given agrees, saying, "Having him introduce the movie shows just how important he and his personality is to the movie."

As his henchmen rob the bank, killing each other one by one on his instructions, audiences see just how calculating he is. When a mobster at the bank questions Joker's tactics, he seems indifferent to right or wrong, showing he has his own set of strange morals he lives by outside of society. These attributes would make him one of the greatest on-screen villains and set the stage for one of the best performances of all time.

6 The Wicked Witch Of The West - 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

This infamous big-screen witch was one of the first villains to appear in a sprawling fantasy film, entertaining audiences with her deliciously evil laugh and one-liners. Suddenly appearing out of a cloud of red smoke, The Wicked Witch's epic entrance completely took audiences off guard and mesmerized them with its movie magic. A deleted Redditor said, "The Wicked Witch of the West appears out of nowhere and totally changes the tone of the scene."

While no longer particularly scary, not every villain needs to beterrifying, as proven by Margret Hamilton's memorable performance. She chews up every piece of scenery, completely stealing this scene. Hamilton's now iconic high-pitched cackle and threatening retort, "I'll get you my pretty," is still quoted 80 years later.

5 Silva - 'Sky Fall' (2012)

This modern James Bond classic about an M16 agent gone rogue has a villain introduction that feels simultaneously retro and fresh. Javier Bardem's intriguing portrayal of Silva calls back to classic Bond villains with his campy yet terrifying monologue. A deleted Reddit user raves about this scene, saying, "Javier Bardem long elevator ride and walk across the room telling the rat story was great."

However, instead of threatening Bond, he plays mental games with him, causing both Bond and the audience to doubt the goodness of Bond's mentor, M. Then he does the unthinkable and inappropriately touches Bond, completely throwing off the viewers. Silva's unpredictability makes this scene and villain incredibly memorable.

4 Hannibal Lector - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs follows an FBI trainee who visits a cannibal to help catch a serial killer, proving the mind is the most dangerous weapon. This bone-chilling scene shows that even behind bars, Hannibal is a formidable opponent. Even though Hannibal begins conversing with Clarice as the perfect gentleman, his creepy body language says differently.

He then psycho-analyzes Clarice, shaking her to the core with how much he perceives about her in just five minutes. While he refuses to give Clarice what she wants, Hannibal does provide a clue about what she's looking for, showing that even in a cell, he's in control. That's why KeepCalmAndHodorOn says, "Is he the antagonist? No. Is he a villain? Absolutely."

3 Anton Chigurh - 'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

In 2007, no one expected this small crime drama to have such an epic villain intro, showing fans what the epitome of evil looks like. Anton Chigurh is intimidating from his first frame, where he is shrouded in darkness in the back of a cop car. At the same time, Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee) monologs about his trepidation with the increasing darkness of modern criminals.

Anton then proceeds to calmly strangle a cop with his handcuffs and kill a pedestrian with a gas pump, showing he's the exact kind of criminal Bell fears. Commenter itsprobablytrue remarks, "Anton is this motion of evil in the world who the protagonist just happened to get in the way of."

2 Hans Landa - 'Inglorious Basterds' (2011)

Quinton Tarantino's bloody revenge flick's opening scene features a villain so chilling that his presence alone makes viewers nervous. Sansha_Kuvakei raves, "As soon as he says 'You're sheltering them underneath your floorboards aren't you,' I legitimately felt dread."

Hans Landa's unforgettable introduction keeps audiences on the edge of their seat as he interrogates a family for information he already knows. His friendly demeanor as he plays with his food like a cat eating a rat makes the family and audience sweat bullets; thus proving a good villain doesn't need to raise his voice to evoke fear. This is no doubt a testament to Tarantino's writing ability and Christopher Waltz's acting abilities.

1 Harry Lime - 'The Third Man' (1949)

This pioneering crime noir known for its lightning and Dutch angles has a villain reveal so impactful he doesn't have to say a single word. This legendary first scene with Harry Lime (Orson Welles) is elevated by Holly Martins' search for his old friend whom he thought was dead for much of the film, only to find out he's alive and selling penicillin that's killing kids. However, after all this searching, it's Harry who finds Martins on a dark street, shocking viewers.

Even more surprising is Harry's friendly smile; he then leaves without saying another word. This historic scene and the reasoning behind Lime's smile still entrances viewers to this day. BPsandman84 agrees, saying, "The fact that I knew about his appearance before I saw it, and it still shocked, impressed, and charmed the hell out of me"

