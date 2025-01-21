All things considered, the 2000s were a fantastic decade for not just movies in general, but for timeless acting performances. More specifically, these ten years were filled with terrific actors delivering equally terrific performances as villains. These villains aren't always the antagonists of the stories they're featured in, but what they always are is infinitely compelling.

From career-defining performances like Javier Bardem's as the horrifying Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men, to against-type masterworks of acting like Mo'Nique's portrayal of the protagonist's mother in Precious, the 2000s' best villain performances add strength to the argument that a twistedly evil character is the kind of role that great actors often find most delectable.

10 Bruno Ganz as Adolf Hitler

'Downfall' (2004)

The idea of making a biopic centered on Adolf Hitler, the personification of how evil human beings can become, sounds like a recipe for disaster. That just makes it all the more commendable that director Oliver Hirschbiegel was able to make a film as masterful as Downfall, which examines the Nazi dictator's final days in his Berlin bunker at the end of World War II.

The way the film humanizes Hitler doesn't feel disasteful in the slightest. On the contrary: It's a pressing reminder that these are the extents that hatred and evil are able to get to — and, indeed, have gone to. This humanization, however, wouldn't have worked even half as well as it does without the magnificent performance of German legend Bruno Ganz. His performance is as towering as it is vulnerable, as terrifying as it is intentionally pathetic. This is one of the best war movies ever made, and that label is largely owed to Ganz.

9 Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman

'American Psycho' (2000)

Many people miss its point completely, but American Psycho is a brilliant satire critiquing the bloody dangers of corporate greed and masculine narcissism. It's the twisted tale of a wealthy NYC investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, who tries to hide his alternate murderous ego from his peers as he dives deeper into his hedonistic fantasies.

All of the film's main messages and themes are embodied in the mythical figure of Patrick Bateman, who simultaneously functions as a slasher villain and as the film's protagonist. Christian Bale delivers one of the best and most challenging performances of his career as the character, full of little physical nuances that are hard to catch on a first watch and a uniquely idiosyncratic line delivery that really sells the film's satirical tone. It's the kind of performance that defined the 2000s.

8 Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada is about a smart but sensible young graduate named Andy. She starts working as an assistant to the cynical Miranda Priestly, one of the city's biggest fashion magazine editors, played impeccably by Meryl Streep. Quiet, yet strident; dominant, yet surprisingly human. She's by far one of the 2000s' most interesting villains.

Streep is a tour de force in this. Miranda is a unique kind of villain with relatable motivations and a tremendous amount of charm, and Streep captures that complexity like the pro that she is. Her potent presence transcends the screen during every second that she's in it, and she plays no small part in the fact that Devil Wears Prada is one of the movies that defined the decade.