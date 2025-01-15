Heroes might get all the love and adoration, but an excellent film villain makes all the difference. The better the villain, the tougher the obstacles the hero faces, making their success feel earned and cathartic. A great villain also reflects the worst parts of our society, hopefully encouraging audience members to emulate the heroes in the real world.

The history of cinema is littered with excellent film villains, across genres, that have challenged the films' heroes and audiences' physical, moral and emotional ideals. 2024 was another excellent year at the movies and with that came an exciting array of intellectual, sadistic, violent and all-too-real villains. These villains ranged from sci-fi baddies to ideological extremists and animated emotions. These are the villains that made us squeeze our armrests in 2024.

10 Slater King in 'Blink Twice'

Played by Channing Tatum

In Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, a group of people are invited to party on a billionaire tech mogul's island with him and his eccentric friends. As their partying habits intensify, so does the strangeness among the hosts and island support staff. As the oddities on the island are accentuated, Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Sarah (Adria Arjona) become more paranoid and slowly uncover the true depths of the nefarious activities happening on the island.

In one of two disturbing plot twists in Blink Twice, the pair discover that their host, Slater King (Channing Tatum), is not the reformed and enlightened person he presents himself as. Instead, he routinely takes women to his island for party getaways where he and his friends take advantage of them and erase their memories. While Slater King is an exaggerated character created for a psychological thriller, he is a great cinematic villain because he appropriately represents the power men in the real world lord over women and the abusive liberties they take with them.

9 The Traveler in 'Carry-On'

Played by Jason Bateman

Jaume Collet-Serra's Carry-On looks poised to become the Christmas action thriller for a new generation. The Netflix hit sees Taron Egerton as a TSA Agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious voice on the phone to let through a potentially dangerous package. The film has received widespread acclaim, with many favorably comparing it to the 1988 action thriller, Die Hard.

Like the Bruce Willis-starring classic, a major reason for Carry-On's success is the quality of its villain. Here, he is simply referred to as 'The Traveler' and portrayed disturbingly calmly by Jason Bateman. The Traveler is a mercenary who has been paid to carry out an act of domestic terrorism. To kill a congresswoman, he is tasked with taking down an entire flight to make a point. The traveler asserts that he isn't a terrorist because he isn't ascribed to a particular ideology. However, this is what makes him such a chilling villain. Unaligned with any staunch ideologies, he is guided by profit and chooses to kill hundreds of people solely for money.

8 Mr. Reed in 'Heretic'

Played by Hugh Grant

In an excellent year for the horror genre, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' Heretic saw Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two Mormon missionaries who attempt to convert a reclusive man, before realizing the extent of his villainy. Heretic saw Hugh Grant continue his transition from rom-com charm to eccentricity with a spectacular performance as the villainous Mr. Reed.

In truth, Mr. Reed's success as a villain is entirely tied to Hugh Grant's storied career. The scariest thing about Heretic's villain is his dripping charm. He charms the Mormon missionaries—and the audience—into a false sense of relaxation as he slowly plots their psychological and physical torture. He is a villain who doesn't announce his villainy but instead slowly lulls his prey into comfort until he is ready to pounce. A death by a thousand cuts.

7 Macrinus in 'Gladiator II'

Played by Denzel Washington

While divisive, Ridley Scott's Gladiator II received uniform praise Denzel Washington's performance as the film's antagonist, Macrinus. Set 16 years after the Best Picture-winning epic, Gladiator, the sequel finds the exiled grandson of Marcus Aurelius, Lucius (Paul Mescal), returning to Rome as a prisoner of war and slave, fighting in the Colosseum.

A great performance from Denzel Washington isn't necessarily newsworthy, but in his performance as Macrinus, he brings new shades to an already stellar acting resume. He effortlessly portrays the glee with which Macrinus, a slave turned slave master, attempts to take control of Rome. By revealing Macrinus' tragic backstory and the full extent of his plans, the film provides more depth to the character's schemes. The best villains are inherently complicated; Macrinus, a man born out of slavery and intent on seeing his subjugators vanquished but simultaneously a murderer and a slaver, exhibits this complexity in spades.

6 Longlegs in 'Longlegs'

Played by Nicolas Cage

Sometimes a great villain is just pure evil. No motivation needed. In Osgood Perkins' horror hit, Longlegs, the FBI launches an investigation into a series of family serial killings that seem to be associated with the occult.

Nicolas Cage portrays the eponymous serial killer, Longlegs, who claims to be an emissary of the devil. For large portions of the film, Longlegs is unseen. The audience and the FBI are only left with the gruesome after-effects of his murders and the inexplicable rationale for how/why the murders happened. With a structure like that, the eventual appearance of the film's boogeyman may prove underwhelming, but Nicolas Cage's unhinged performance as Longlegs maintains the film's momentum and provides one of the year's most unsettling film scenes.