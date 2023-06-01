Since the dawn of cinema, many a great film has utilized a memorable villain to poke and prod at a hero. Whether in the form of A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, or The Avengers mad titan Thanos, modern moviegoers have grown to love a plethora of these twisted characters.

Celebrating 100 years of great film, the American Film Institute curated their list of the greatest villains of all time in 2003. These are the on-screen presences who have captivated audiences and stayed with them long after the credits have rolled, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire the creation of further on-screen villains far into the future. So in the spirit of all that is evil, here are the 10 best movie villains of all time according to the AFI.

10 The Queen - 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Voiced by American actress Lucille La Verne, the Queen appears as the main antagonist in the classic Disney animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. A cruel and vain villain, the Queen is determined to remain the fairest of them all, plotting Snow White's death before ultimately succumbing to the indirect efforts of the seven dwarfs.

When Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs released in 1937, it became the first full-length animated feature film, as well as the first film in the Disney animated canon. Despite the film being loaded with iconic moments, its hard to say that the Queen doesn't top them all with her famous "mirror, mirror on the wall" introduction.

9 Regan MacNeil - 'The Exorcist' (1973)

An otherwise shy and creative young woman, Regan MacNeil begins to demonstrate strange and aggressive behavior when she becomes possessed by the demon Pazuzu in William Friedkin's The Exorcist. Quickly cemented as a classic in the horror genre, MacNeil's character was instantly iconic in no small part due to the harrowing, Oscar-nominated performance by actress Linda Blair.

As Pazuzu slowly tortures MacNeil, the young girl slowly degenerates into a monstrous form. After all this time it's not difficult to gather just why this particularly evil entity has remained relevant since the films release to mass public hysteria over 50 years ago.

8 Phyllis Dietrichson - 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

The most iconic femme fatale on film, Phyllis Dietrichson is portrayed by Barbara Stanwyck in Billy Wilder's 1944 film noir classic Double Indemnity. Attempting to entice her husbands' insurance agent into a murderous plot, Dietrichson uses her skills of seduction and manipulation to achieve her bloody ambition.

Loosely inspired by real-life murderer Ruth Snyder, Dietrichson embodies the cold and driven traits that modern audiences associate with the femme fatale archetype.

7 Alex Forrest - 'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Portrayed by Glenn Close in the 1987 film Fatal Attraction, Alex Forrest is a woman afflicted by borderline personality disorder, who quickly forms a dangerous obsession with a married man after their fateful meeting at a party. Elevated by a mesmerizing performance from Close, Forrest is a complex character who's dealt a terrible hand in life.

A cultural phenomenon, the film would go on to make over $320 million worldwide and garner a whopping six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, with an acting nod to Close's defining performance of the obsessed stalker.

6 Mr. Potter - 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Often referred to as one of the most heartwarming and uplifting films of all time, director Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life is a timeless tale of redemption set in Bedford Falls, where a family endures to overcome the greed fueled ambitions of the richest man in the county, Mr. Potter.

Hell-bent on completely taking over the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan company, Mr. Potter seeks to take over the economy of an entire town regardless of the effects this will have on the local residents. Portrayed by Lionel Barrymore, Potter is the definitive greedy businessman, a villain trope reused and recycled countless times since.

5 Nurse Ratched - 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Considered to be one of the greatest female villains of all time, Nurse Ratched certainly earns her spot on this list. As the Director and Head Nurse of the Salem Oregon State Hospital in Milos Foreman's psychological drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Ratched rules over her patients with a cold and dominating cruelty.

Portrayed as a power hungry sadist, Ratched uses methods such a shock therapy and even lobotomy on patients she deems too unruly, all in the name of maintaining her dominance. Louise Fletcher won an Oscar for her performance.

4 The Wicked Witch of the West - 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

A tyrannical witch and ruler of the Winkie Country, the Wicked Witch casts spells and uses her minions to terrorize Dorothy across the land of Oz in this timeless classic. With green skin, a flying broom-stick and her pointy black hat, the wicked witch is one of the most instantly recognizable silhouettes in cinema.

Played by the late Margaret Hamilton, her performance was so effective that The Wicked Witch of the West rather infamously stirred controversy in aSesame Street appearance years later.

3 Darth Vader - 'Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

A truly dominating on-screen presence, Darth Vader is a pop culture icon. Voiced by James Earl Jones and embodied by David Prowse, Vader is instantly recognizable as an agent of evil in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Written into existence by George Lucas and designed by Ralph McQuarrie, Darth Vader enforces the will of an empire. While fighting to defend the Death Star in Star Wars, Vader takes interest in Luke Skywalker. Trapping the young freedom fighter in The Empire Strikes Back, Vader reveals his true ties to Luke, in what is regarded as the biggest plot twist of all time.

2 Norman Bates - 'Psycho' (1960)

The psychotic serial killer in the Psycho film adaptations, Norman Bates suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, believing himself to be his controlling mother. Played by multiple actors over several decades worth of film sequels and tv adaptations, none are more iconic than Anthony Perkins portrayal in the 1960 film, Psycho.

Directed by film legend Alfred Hitchcock, Psycho explores the chilling depths of human insanity as Bates murders unsuspecting guests in his Motel. Not relying on supernatural curses or undead possessions to explain-away the evil onscreen,Bates is a far more real, and therefore scary villain than any other seen before him.

1 Dr. Hannibal Lecter - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Equal parts brilliant and horrifying, Dr. Hannibal Lecter is cannibalistic serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins. As discovered by a young F.B.I cadet (Jodie Foster), Lecter holds the key to the capture of a new breed of serial killer in Jonathan Demme's 1991 crime thriller Silence of the Lambs.

Winning Best Actor at the 1992 Oscars, Anthony Hopkins' potrayal of the despicable cannibal terrified audiences and has left a long-lasting impression with one of the greatest performances in cinematic history.

