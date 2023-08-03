More than 40 years ago, film critic Roger Ebert claimed that "Each film is only as good as its villain." He might not have been the very first person to make this observation, but in any event, Ebert certainly knew what he was talking about when it came to film, and his statement here is a difficult one to dispute. Both before Ebert said this, and in the years since, plenty of films have become iconic largely because of their villains.

The lead antagonist gives the protagonist/heroes something to fight against, and will often be the primary source of a story's conflict. Conflict is always interesting, and so oftentimes, the better - or more compelling - the villain, the more emotional engagement a viewer will feel. This makes a great villain something that's always worth celebrating, with the villains below all being some of the best in film history, thanks to how evil, clever, persistent, or sometimes even understandable/tragic they are.

10 Anton Chigurh - 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Image via Miramax

No Country for Old Men is an acclaimed neo-noir movie that splits its time between three central characters. One's a man who stumbles across the aftermath of a drug deal turned deadly, and takes $2 million from the site. One's a sheriff getting on in years who's behind on the situation. The third's a terrifying killer named Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) who'll stop at nothing to recover the cash taken from the site of the botched drug deal.

Thanks largely to Bardem's Oscar-winning performance, Chigurh emerges as the most memorable character in the film, and one of the most terrifying antagonists of all time. He's seemingly as unstoppable as a Terminator, and just as willing to kill those who get in his way, made all the more scary by the fact that he's not a machine programmed to kill; he is - somehow - human.

9 HAL 9000 - '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via MGM

An influential science-fiction classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a film without a traditional villain, at least for the first two of its four main sections. The first part of the movie is set in prehistoric times, showing early human evolution, while the second is set in space, and revolves around the discovery of a strange object found on the surface of the moon.

The third part of the film is where 2001's main antagonist, HAL 9000, enters the picture. HAL 9000's a supercomputer that's programmed to assist the human astronauts on board the same ship it is, though it eventually reveals itself to have a sense of morality that clashes with the humans on board. HAL 9000 takes the film to new heights when it comes to tension and terror, being a cold, calculating killing machine that doesn't believe it's doing anything wrong, giving it a uniquely menacing presence.

8 Nurse Ratched - 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Jack Nicholson might be well known for playing villains, but in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, he got to be the film's central protagonist. He plays Randle McMurphy, a new patient at a psychiatric facility who inspires other patients to rebel against the authorities, with this making McMurphy a target of the head nurse at the facility, Nurse Ratched.

Ratched's domineering and remarkably stern, and her being the complete opposite of McMurphy makes her stop at nothing to control him. She's portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the actress's best-known performance, and one that deservedly won her an Oscar for Best Lead Actress at the Academy Awards.

7 Hans Landa - 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino has made several great crime/thriller movies, but with 2009's Inglourious Basterds, he proved he could also make an all-time great war movie. It's set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, and follows numerous characters who are all fighting the Nazis in their own unique ways.

On the German side of things, the character who gets the most screen time - and makes the biggest impact - is Hans Landa, played by Christoph Waltz. Waltz is perfectly cast, and steals every scene he's in as a viciously intimidating - and sometimes charismatic - antagonist who ultimately proves he's just out for himself. Landa's the best character in the film, and Waltz's Oscar-winning performance is one for the ages.

6 The Alien - 'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

As far as unnamed antagonists go, none are better than the titular alien from 1979's Alien. This acclaimed Ridley Scott movie has a premise that's about as direct as sci-fi/horror movies come, given it follows a crew on board a spaceship trying to survive a deadly alien life form that's roaming around the craft, deadset on taking out every human being in the vicinity one by one.

It's sometimes known as the Nostromo Drone, and is undoubtedly the most terrifying creature from any of the Alien movies. It's a pure killing machine, and cannot be reasoned with or even understood. Couple that with the fact that Alien presents human characters more vulnerable than any other movie in the series, and it becomes clear that unnamed movie creatures don't get much more terrifying than this alien.

5 The Wicked Witch of the West - 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via Warner Bros

Released during a groundbreaking year in cinema history, The Wizard of Oz might well be the most iconic fantasy film of all time. It adapts the well-known 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with effects and technology that were stunning by 1939 standards, and still largely hold up surprisingly well to this day.

The plot sees a young girl named Dorothy trapped in a magical realm and desperate to get back to the real world, which sets her off on a quest to do just that, all the while being followed by the Wicked Witch of the West. The Wicked Witch is probably the best-known witch in film history, and the fact she's likely terrified countless millions of children watching the otherwise family-friendly movie is enough to make her one of cinema's most iconic villains.

4 Norman Bates - 'Psycho' (1960)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Given he directed many iconic movies, there are plenty of great villains to be found within the filmography of Alfred Hitchcock. However, it's the director's most iconic horror movie - Psycho (1960) - that also houses the most menacing villain of any Hitchcock movie: the hotel owner with a dark secret, Norman Bates.

Bates's villainy isn't revealed until the film's conclusion, which makes him a far more terrifying character on a rewatch. He's responsible for perhaps cinema's most traumatic murder scene of all time, and the way he looks into the viewer's soul at the film's conclusion is spine-chilling. He's a great antagonist, and brilliantly portrayed by Anthony Perkins.

3 Dr. Hannibal Lecter - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Image via Orion Pictures

The one thing scarier than a physically imposing villain is a ruthlessly intelligent one, and Dr. Hannibal Lecter shines in this regard. He always seems to be at least several steps ahead of every other character, especially in The Silence of the Lambs, where he's shown to be at his most diabolical, charismatic, and monstrous.

There's a reason it's Anthony Hopkins's most iconic role; he just shines every second he's on-screen, and it's hard to imagine any other actor doing the same with this character (though Brian Cox and Mads Mikkelsen have both portrayed Lecter well, too). A genius, psychiatrist, serial killer, and cannibal all in one, movie villains don't get much more impactful than Hannibal Lecter.

2 Joker - 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image Via Warner Bros

Like Lecter, The Joker's a character who's been portrayed on screen to great success by more than one actor. Honorable mentions for the best portrayals of the Joker would have to go to Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for 2019's Joker, Jack Nicholson, who played the Joker in 1989's Batman, and Mark Hamill, who's voiced the character to great effect numerous times.

But it's Christopher Nolan'sThe Dark Knight that's given audiences the best take on the character so far, with him being played immaculately by Heath Ledger, who sadly passed away before the film's release. It's not the actor's only great performance by any means, but it stands as his most memorable, with Ledger bringing an undeniably chaotic energy to the Joker, making him a key reason why The Dark Knight is such a relentlessly intense and gripping comic book movie.

1 Darth Vader - original 'Star Wars' trilogy (1977-1983)

Image via Lucasfilm

Emperor Palpatine may be the villain calling the shots in the original Star Wars trilogy, but it's Darth Vader who emerges as the trilogy's most iconic villain. He's a seemingly unstoppable force in 1977's Star Wars, is revealed to have surprising ties to hero Luke Skywalker in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, and then ultimately redeems himself in the trilogy's final film, Return of the Jedi.

His arc across these three films is a compelling and emotional one, and his origin story is further explored in the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999-2005). From his iconic look to his memorable voice to his ability to physically dominate almost any opponent, Darth Vader is about as good as it gets when it comes to movie villains, with his tragic past and ultimately redemptive death making him the most compelling villain in film history.

