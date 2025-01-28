"The hero is only as good as the villain"—wise words that will never grow old. After all, a protagonist won't be able to prove just how much they can do if there isn't much to do in the first place. This goes for both physical strength and mental fortitude. An opponent who is at least as dynamic as the main character challenges them to do more than they previously believed they could (or more than they ever expected would be necessary). These villains are the major source of conflict, and they have occasionally been enough to spark entire franchises that either lasted a good while or even continue to this day. Impressive feats for sure, as they've become more than just money-makers at that point. These characters are cultural touchstones.

A major franchise is likely to have more than just one villain; Star Wars, for instance, has various antagonists trained in the dark side. Rocky goes up against a different opponent in almost every movie, and the Toy Story characters come under threat from someone else every time. It's also important to note that you don't have to be the most powerful villain in the franchise to be the most compelling one. As the following entries show, the best villains from major franchises are nuanced, genuinely sinister, symbolically rich, marvelously executed, culturally significant with trademark peculiarities, and—most of all—they're lots of fun to watch.

Jurassic Park belongs to that rare breed of perfect sci-fi movies, and there's a reason why it begins with a scene in which a velociraptor brings severe injury to someone trying to transport her. Despite the awesome presence of the T-Rex, the raptors are the ultimate antagonists of this story. The first time the main characters are brought to the raptor cage, all they can see is the dense greenery of their habitat and the live cow that's about to get torn apart.

The way that we only hear what they do to their meal is horrifying. Then we behold the mangled remnants of the metal device used to transport it, and suddenly the dangers these raptors pose is striking. Among the most compelling characters in Jurassic Park, the raptors wreak havoc in a way that brings the film's warning about playing God clearly and effectively. Along with the suspense they produce and the breakthrough in special effects needed to bring them to life, these creatures show that you don't need catchy lines (or even intelligible dialogue) to be excellent villains.

Die Hard is the quintessential holiday action movie, and much of the credit goes to Hans Gruber (played by the great Alan Rickman). Gruber exudes confidence in such a calm and almost respectable manner that we can see him as a guy who has thought everything through. Posing as a terrorist when he's really just a thief, Gruber manages to elevate his role as action-movie villain into something a little more sophisticated, and certainly more interesting. He's able to keep his cool and think on his feet better than his henchmen, like when he tells one of them to shoot the glass. Hans is definitely the boss.

Rickman's German accent might not be the most consistent, but it's enough to give off a European vibe that completely contrasts with John McClane's blunt-force, "cowboy" persona. The best parts of the movie might be when these two are speaking to each other over the radio. Gruber shows lots of personality here; he can even be funny. Die Hard has sparked many lookalikes, but none of them has yet to have a bad guy who's on Hans' level.

Auric Goldfinger (Gert Frobë) is the third and arguably most iconic villain in the Bond franchise. A bullion dealer who tends to kill people by covering them in gold paint, Goldfinger is even more legendary for having one of the coolest henchmen ever: Oddball, who throws a bowler that can cut through a statue. Bond thinks his name sounds like a French nail varnish, he's said to be British, and his accent sounds more German. He cheats at cards and golf, making for fun sequences in which Bond gets the better of him.

His plan, known as Operation Grand Slam, is to break into the U.S. Bullion Depository by releasing a nerve gas into the building. Of course, one cannot write about Goldfinger without mentioning the famous scene in which Bond is strapped to a table with the laser beam heading toward him—at which point Goldfinger says, "I don't expect you to talk, Mr. Bond. I expect you to die." With homages that range from Austin Powers in Goldmember to one of The Simpsons' best parodies, this villain has left his golden mark on cinema.

Some call Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight the best iteration of the Joker, at least in live-action. This was the grittiest take on the character at the time, which not only aligned perfectly with director Christopher Nolan's aesthetic but also let the character feel a little more realistic. The psychological damage is very apparent, and yet the Joker loses none of his trademark humor whatsoever. The pencil trick, the way he can just show up at a mob meeting and walk away, the unexpected reference to Jerry Maguire in the middle of an interrogation—it's all very funny.

This interpretation of the character keeps making up stories about himself to people, specifically regarding how he got the scars on each side of his mouth. He may look like he's always smiling, but the stories he tells aren't happy at all. Who knows just how true they are, which is part of his appeal. Along with small but no-less-significant idiosyncrasies, like how he licks his lips, it's no surprise that Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his role. Paving the way for Joaquin Phoenix to get his own Oscar, this is more than just one of the greatest movie villain performances of the 2000s; it's one of the best of all time.