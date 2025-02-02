The nastier the villain is, the more people come to love them. Cinema is full of iconic villains who've captivated us for decades, thrilling and terrifying us to our very souls with their wicked deeds and menacing personalities. There are many villains who have popped up throughout the years who are purely evil.

While cinema has graced us with many sympathetic and often tragic villains, let's take a look at the ones who are just rotten to the core. Here are the ones with frightening presences and dastardly schemes that have fascinated audiences for years and helped make them stand out. From slashers and crime lords to an intergalactic tyrant, the ten below are some of the most irredeemable, unpleasant, unsympathetic, and incredibly vile villains in movie history.

10 Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay)

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest, most intimidating villains in the Disney pantheon, the heartless Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) from 1996's The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a frightening French Minister who appalls audiences with his wicked deeds. With a twisted sense of morality, he goes about carrying out his cruelty towards ethnic groups and all those he perceives as sinners, culminating in his horrible plan to rid Paris of the Romani people.

There's something incredibly terrifying about a villain who honestly thinks he's doing what he does all for a righteous cause. Frollo was a horrid fanatic whose hatred and warped beliefs pushed him on a dark, hypocritical path of violence and attempted murder. His appalling abuse towards his adoptive son Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) and the lustful, murderous obsession he has with the beautiful Esmeralda (Demi Moore) make him a genuinely despicable person who has stood out as the most vile villain the Mouse House has ever created.

9 The Joker (Heath Ledger)

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Played to perfection by the late Heath Ledger in a posthumous Oscar-winning performance, the sinister clown prince of crime, The Joker from 2008's The Dark Knight, is one of the most intense and definitive interpretations of the iconic Batman villain in cinema history. As an unpredictable agent of chaos, this cunning trickster mysteriously rolled into Gotham with one goal: to bring the city crumbling down from within.

The Joker believes everyone can be corrupted once everything is thrown into utter chaos, and in some instances, he is right. Through violence and frequent acts of murder, he enacted a reign of terror throughout Gotham, all to prove a point, even bringing Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), the city's shining white knight, down to his level, turning the once upstanding District Attorney into a broken, vengeance-seeking murderer. Overall, this version of The Joker only wanted to bring out the worst in humanity, bringing chaos and destruction everywhere he went. Undoubtedly, this is the most purely evil villain the Caped Crusader has ever faced.