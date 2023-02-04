The process of constructing an imaginary world in movies is one of the most important elements in filmmaking, especially when developing a movie under the dystopian or fantasy genre. Depicting new, never-seen-before locations are a way to fully immerse viewers in a story. And depending on how relevant it would be to the storyline, providing audiences with details about societies, religions, and governments is also a good way to make a movie's fictional world feel more believable.

That said, throughout the years numerous great films have impressed viewers with incredible world-building — so much so that they sometimes make audiences want to jump inside their screens and experience fictional realities as if they were their own. These are some of the movies (and franchises) with rich, well-built worlds that do not disappoint in the slightest, according to Redditors.

'John Wick' (2014—)

Ever since the first John Wick movie came out in 2014, audiences were won over by Keanu Reeves' former hitman and his attempt to hunt down those who wronged him, consequently offering viewers a good dose of action-packed scenes. With Hong Kong martial arts choreographer Yeun Woo-ping behind all the amazing fight sequences, it only makes sense that the results are absolutely brilliant.

Apart from its captivating storyline, what the franchise arguably does best is world-building, which was perfectly crafted from the very first movie and intriguing enough to persuade audiences to want to see more of its world and characters. "On the surface, it's about Keanu Reeves hunting down the bad guys that killed his dog. But then you watch it and they introduced and hinted this hidden world and rules of assasins and intercontinental hotel," trylobyte says, "it actually makes the movie even more interesting and enough to merit sequels or a franchise."

'Children of Men' (2006)

Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian action thriller takes place in 2027 and questions what would potentially happen to society if mankind was faced with human infertility, which would ultimately lead to extinction. In a world where no human child has been born for 18 years, a woman (Clare-Hope Ashitey) falls unexpectedly pregnant and a former activist (Theo Faron) agrees to help keep her safe.

Children of Men is one of the most mentioned movies when Reddit users were asked which film has perfect world-building, and it only seems logical to include it on this list given how detailed and plausible its fictional world is. Distant_Pilgrim explains that the film "has interesting bits of world-building, it's a very dense movie with a lot of detail packed into it." The user also points out some of the small details that make the film stand out, including how, with the absence of babies, pets have become "surrogate children" for a lot of people: "There are ads for clothing lines for cats and dogs in the background of scenes."

'Blade Runner' (1982—)

One of the most memorable sci-fi flicks of its era is the first installment of the Blade Runner franchise starring Harrison Ford, and Denis Villeneuve has managed to do the iconic film justice with its astounding sequel, Blade Runner 2049, set 30 years after the first one with Ryan Gosling leading. Both films are set in dystopian L.A and follow two different "blade runners".

With cinematography that absolutely draws people in — especially in the second installment — it isn't hard to fully immerse yourself in the fictional world of these existentialist films; one so great that it spawned an entire genre. While the 1982 movie's world-building also stands out, 2017's seems to be the most mentioned on the platform. A user says, "I loved the first Blade Runner but this one stepped it up so much with beautiful cinematography and the different locations, it's a masterpiece as the world feels so real."

'Dune' (2021)

Another gorgeously directed movie by Villeneuve is Dune, an astounding adaptation of the 1965 epic science fiction novel by author Frank Herbert led by Timothée Chalamet. Set in a distant future, the 2021 film follows Paul Atreides, a gifted young man who is born into a great destiny behind his comprehension.

With a sequel in the works, Dune is one of the most promising sci-fi franchises right now and holds the potential to become one of the most popular movie sagas to date; part of that is undoubtedly thanks to its wonderful world-building and stunning visuals. Featuring strong aspects to define the different factions and a mysterious atmosphere that keeps viewers guessing, Villeneuve's film is everything you'd want it to be.

'District 9' (2009)

District 9 is an engaging science fiction action film that depicts an alternate 2010 where an extraterrestrial race is forced to live in slum-like conditions 28 years after an alien population is first welcomed on Earth. The Prawns have been confined and exploited over the years, and Earth locals complain that they are filthy and lawbreakers who steal resources from humans.

With top-notch, ahead-of-its-time special effects that still hold up today, this low-budget Neill Blomkamp movie is a fan-favorite among many movies of the dystopian genre. On the platform, many users agree that District 9 does a solid job coming up with a unique world of its own, and there is hardly any way to deny that.

'The Lobster' (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos' peculiar drama is set in a dystopian future where people are taken to a hotel where they are forced to find a romantic partner in 45 days, with the consequence of being transformed into an animal of choice and released into the woods in case it doesn't happen.

There are very few romantic films like The Lobster — apart from delivering a very intriguing concept, it is also executed perfectly. With very unusal world-building, this unusual movie is guaranteed to provide viewers with food for thought. "The Lobster has amazing world building, a lot of it is subtle details that come out on subsequent viewings, but I have seen it four times and discovered something new each time," smertai says on a Reddit comment.

'Star Wars' (1977—)

With a total of 12 movies so far, Star Wars is one of the most beloved franchises out there. It may not be everybody's cup of tea, but its profound impact on pop culture is undeniable — the highly referenced movies still live on in many people's hearts, and so does its intergalactic world-building.

Given its tremendous success through the years and its dedicated fanbase, it is only fair to add the beloved franchise to this list, especially considering how much fans rave about its "out of this world" universe on Reddit. "Well it's a cliche answer but Star Wars," says 32koala. "That world(s) was so well build that there are hundreds of novels/video games/TV episodes exploring the corners of the galaxy."

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Set years after the collapse of civilization in a post-apocalyptic desert far away from pretty much everything, Mad Max: Fury Road follows Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), who enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the fortress, and Charlize Theron's Furiosa, who teams up with Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky, allying to outrun the warlord in a deadly chase.

Like some of the previously mentioned films, Fury Road is talked about a lot on Reddit threads revolving incredible world-building. No doubt, George Miller's movie succesfully managed to create an epic world without giving too much away. "Mad Max: Fury Road's world is the most vividly realized of all the Mad Max films," says an user on the platform. In an in-depth analysis on another post, Number9Robotic expertly claimed that the filmmaking is "ludicrously masterful and ridiculously efficient at conveying information to the audience through everything film as a medium can convey, from the visuals to the rhythm to the sound design."

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Snowpiercer centers around the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a gigantic circumnavigational train that circles the globe 17 years after the attempt to stop global warming via stratospheric aerosol injection, which backfires, killing (almost) all life and creating a new ice age.

Bong Joon-ho's prized movie offers an original and intriguing plot that generally appeals to audiences who are into the genre, and its well-structured world-building is also part of its charm. Tubularical reflects on how expertly done the movie is, highlighting how the world and story are inseparable: "The setting — which is a giant train holding the last known humans circling an Earth that has been frozen solid — makes the way the story plays out, and it’s structure as a whole, inevitable."

'Her' (2013)

Her is not your typical love story. A mind-bending drama that is both gorgeous and thought-provoking directed by Spike Jonze, the 2013 movie follows Joaquin Phoenix's Theodore, who is going through a heartbreaking divorce and struggles with feelings of sadness and loneliness until he meets Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), a highly-advanced operating system that makes his world feel less small.

Anyone who is interested in futuristic, minimalistic tech is probably fascinated by Her's world-building, which counts on many innovative tech devices in addition to beautiful near future city landscapes and dreamy pastel shots. On Reddit, raysofdavies agrees that the film is one of the best examples of good world-building, and in a response to their comment another user praised the film's use of color, "I loved how they used the clothing of the different characters to show things like subtle emotions."

