As demonstrated in movies like 2022's Babylon and the 1952 classic musical Singin' in the Rain, the film industry's transition from silent movies to the so-called talkies was a dramatic one. 1927 was a key year for this transition, as though the majority of releases during said year were silent films, this was when sound started to get incorporated a little more for certain titles, and such a development changed cinema forever.

1927 was not the last year when great silent movies were released, as there were more that came out in the final two years of the 1920s, and certain filmmakers like Charlie Chaplin even made (mostly) silent movies into the 1930s. Yet it was a transitional year when silent movies were arguably at their peak, and, for better or worse, began to wane in popularity in the years that followed. As such, the most remarkable movies of 1927 are largely dialogue-free, and among the all-time best silent films, all ranked below from good to greatest.

10 'The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog'

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was a legendary and prolific filmmaker best known for the American films he made beginning in the early 1940s, but his earliest works were made in the U.K. Given he began directing in the 1920s, he's also a filmmaker who - perhaps surprisingly to some - made a handful of silent films, with 1927's The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog being the most well-known of these.

There's even an argument to be made that this mystery-heavy and atmospheric thriller was the first "great" Hitchcock movie, though it doesn't quite have the same impact as his later classics. Nevertheless, The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog is a compelling watch about a serial killer terrorizing London, and the way a young and mysterious man becomes a key suspect in this series of crimes. It's slow at times, but ultimately striking in its presentation, which works to keep the viewer engaged throughout.

9 'The Jazz Singer'

Directed by Alan Crosland

The Jazz Singer is one of those old, revered, yet controversial movies. Its legacy isn't quite as complicated as other troubling "landmark" films like The Birth of a Nation or Gone with the Wind, but it does have some content surrounding race that makes it harder to watch nowadays. It's also contested whether it should have the reputation for being the "very first sound movie," as much of it still plays out like a silent film and other movies released before it had experimented with sound.

Yet it does contain some musical numbers with sound synchronized to the visuals, and some limited dialogue here and there, including the immortal line that's likely helped give The Jazz Singer the reputation it has: "Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain't heard nothin' yet!" It's too perfect a line to allegedly herald in the dawn of the talkies to ignore, and though The Jazz Singer has some uncomfortable scenes and can be a little dull by modern standards, it's still, at the very least, an important part of cinema history.

8 'The Kid Brother'

Directed by Ted Wilde

Harold Lloyd was a renowned actor and stuntman perhaps best known for the surprisingly thrilling 1923 comedy Safety Last!, which features his most noteworthy set piece: the climbing of a clock tower. Yet he had a series of films from the 1920s that remain worth checking out for fans of silent cinema, including The Kid Brother, which is a fairly enjoyable blend of comedy, romance, family drama, and a little action/adventure for good measure.

In The Kid Brother, Harold Lloyd plays a character called - appropriately enough - Harold, and he's the youngest son in a family where his older brothers are considerably stronger and more successful than him. The movie follows him as he tries to prove himself within his family while also trying to woo a young woman he's fallen in love with. It's all pretty simple stuff, but it's a breezy watch and a successful blend of genres, proving to be another winner within Lloyd's body of work.

7 'Berlin: Symphony of a Great City'

Directed by Walter Ruttmann

Berlin: Symphony of a Great City is sort of a documentary, and a very artistic and impressionistic one that's certainly differentiated from more modern approaches to the genre. It's most comparable to the more well-known 1929 documentary Man with a Movie Camera, which was about capturing life in the Soviet Union during the late 1920s in a visually dazzling and creative manner. Berlin: Symphony of a Great City does something similar, but for Berlin (obviously).

It's a movie that captures a day in the life, not for one person or even a group of people, but for the city as a whole, making Berlin the main character, effectively. While it doesn't quite have the same spectacular visuals and editing style as Man with a Movie Camera, it did come first and is still assembled quite ingeniously. Being a movie that's almost 100 years old, it's worth watching just to see how different life was back then, making Berlin: Symphony of a Great City an important historical document.

6 'Underworld'

Directed by Josef von Sternberg

A film that shows audiences have been enjoying compelling crime movies for decades now, Underworld is one of many noteworthy titles within Josef von Sternberg's body of work. He succeeded both during the silent era and after the advent of the talkies, with Underworld falling into the former category. It's a movie about the troubled bond between a notorious gangster and his lawyer, with further complications ensuing after the gangster falls in love with the lawyer's girlfriend.

It's a drama, a crime film, and a romance movie fueled by a love triangle-related conflict at its center, and largely succeeds as an entertaining and well-constructed melodrama. Underworld was nominated for inclusion in the AFI's 10 Best Gangster Movies of All Time list, and is one of the best crime films of the 1920s (though it certainly shouldn't be mixed up with the action/horror-themed Underworld film series, which is an entirely different cinematic beast altogether).

5 'The Unknown'

Directed by Tod Browning

Tod Browning's most well-known fusion of horror and drama came with the infamous (and impressive for its time) 1932 film Freaks, though 1927's The Unknown is arguably even stronger. The plot of The Unknown follows a crafty and dangerous criminal who's on the run from the law, and decides to hide from his pursuers by indoctrinating himself into a group of circus performers.

While the plot of going into hiding within an unexpected group was played for comedy in 1959's hilarious Some Like It Hot, in The Unknown, it's played for drama and horror, especially once the criminal becomes infatuated with the ringmaster's daughter. It's an unnerving movie that's still likely to have an impact on those who watch it all these decades after release, something which ultimately shows it's a remarkably effective piece of horror.

4 'Wings'

Directed by William A. Wellman

The first Oscars ceremony was held in 1929, and it was one where movies released in both 1927 and 1928 (at least the early months of the latter) were honored. It was an unusual ceremony, somewhat different from what the awards show later became, most notably because it effectively gave out two Best Picture awards. The award for "Outstanding Picture" went to Wings, while the soon-to-be-retired award of "Unique and Artistic Picture" went to Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans.

The latter might be better regarded today (so more on it in a bit), though the former winning Outstanding Picture makes it the closest to official first Best Picture winner. Thankfully, Wings still feels like a worthy winner, because it's a solidly made romance/drama film that's bolstered by some amazing scenes of aerial combat, thanks to the film revolving around fighter pilots and being set during World War I. The action holds up remarkably well, while the simple story still largely works, making Wings a very entertaining silent classic.

3 'Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans'

Directed by F. W. Murnau

As mentioned before, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans received a Best Picture trophy of sorts during the first Academy Awards ceremony and, like Wings, this 1927 film is a classic drama that still holds up extremely well. Appreciation for this movie, which centers on the tumultuous relationship between a farmer and his wife, has grown as the decades have gone on, to the point where Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans is often held up as one of the very best movies of its decade.

It's an emotional love story featuring the drastic ups and downs experienced by two people who have an intense bond, and it's the universality of its core story/themes that helps Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans endure. It's one of the best silent movies to watch for people who are interested in the era yet haven't explored it yet, with its striking visuals and simple story making it an absolute classic of the 1920s.

2 'Napoleon'

Directed by Abel Gance

Epic movies don't get much more epic than 1927's Napoleon, which runs for about five and a half hours while telling the story of Napoleon Bonaparte's early years. It's a great early biopic, but not a complete one, given filmmaker Abel Gance originally envisioned it as one of several movies that would form a series to tell Napoleon's entire life story.

While it's unfortunate these ambitious plans were never realized, this film is still one of the very best ever made about Napoleon. It has some truly ambitious sequences and visual flair for its time, with a sense of scale and technical proficiency that's still able to dazzle viewers close to a century on from its release. Napoleon is certainly a long film that may require a great deal of commitment to watch, but those willing to engage with it will be rewarded immensely, especially with the film's groundbreaking use of ultra-widescreen in the climax.

1 'Metropolis'

Directed by Fritz Lang

Given Metropolis is one of the all-time greatest science fiction movies, it feels fitting to award it the title of 1927's best film. It's one of numerous masterpieces directed by the legendary Fritz Lang - arguably even his very best. It tells a timeless story about class division in a futuristic city, and what happens when the working-class population rebels against the upper class, deciding enough is enough and that the exploitation needs to end.

For the working class, the city's a dystopian one, while for the wealthy, it's a utopia. The thematic weight of this story still holds relevance to this day, yet beyond what the film has to say about humanity and society, Metropolis also works as a spectacular epic and an overall very entertaining watch. It's easy to admire the film's groundbreaking special effects and overall sense of scale, and its influence on the sci-fi genre as a whole can't be overstated.

