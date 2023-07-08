The medium of film was invented well over 100 years ago now, and it's safe to say that every individual year since its inception has seen numerous great (or at least important) movies released during it. The quantity of classic movies going back more than a century does make it difficult to say with any degree of certainty which year's been the "best" in cinema history, but it is possible to at least pick some nominee years, and one such nominee would have to be 1954.

The Golden Age of Hollywood was still in full swing, all the while great filmmakers outside the U.S. were finally getting the attention they deserved on an international scale. It was a great year for Hollywood and various other film industries from other countries, most notably Japan, which had an exceptionally high number of landmark releases come out in 1954. The following movies are some of the best to get released during the year in question, and are ranked below from great to masterful.

10 'Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto'

For almost a decade following the end of World War II, American forces occupying Japan banned certain things from being included in the country's films, samurai included. 1954's viewable as the year when such restrictions were well and truly done away with, allowing Japanese filmmakers to freely make samurai films once more without fear.

One such release was Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto, the first part of a trilogy starring Toshiro Mifune as the titular Musashi Miyamoto, a man who sought to elevate his standing in society by training to become a samurai. Mifune was particularly well-known for starring in samurai films (often those directed by Akira Kurosawa), with his intense acting style, screen presence, and physical prowess elevating this first chapter of a compelling trilogy to ultimately be the best of the three.

9 'Dial M for Murder'

Alfred Hitchcock directed two iconic movies that saw their release in 1954, and both happened to star Grace Kelly. The first of those - and arguably the lesser of the two - was Dial M for Murder, but make no mistake: it's still very good, just not as good as the soon-to-be-mentioned other Hitchcock film from 1954.

The plot of Dial M for Murder follows a man who attempts to have his wife murdered after he suspects her of cheating on him... only for the plan to fail and for things to spiral out of control. It's well-paced for a movie of its time, remains engaging and creative throughout, and is also notable for originally being released in 3D.

8 'A Star is Born'

A Star is Born tells a classic story that itself continues to be reborn, with the first iteration of this tragic love story about stardom being released in 1937, this second one being released in 1954, a third being released in 1976, and a fourth - and most recent - coming out in 2018.

This version, which stars Judy Garland and James Mason at arguably their respective bests, is probably the greatest of the four, and also stands as one of the all-time best movie musicals. Its insight into the price of fame and the struggles of addiction proves to be familiar, sure, but it's undoubtedly powerful and well-made while also justifying its lengthy runtime of almost three hours.

7 'Sansho the Bailiff'

Japanese filmmaker Kenji Mizoguchi directed one of 1939's greatest releases, The Story of the Last Chrysanthemum, and then made arguably his most iconic film in 1954 with Sansho the Bailiff. It's one of several high-profile Japanese films that year that helped expose the country's film industry to a truly international audience, with this tragic story about a family being separated in medieval Japan striking a chord with viewers around the world.

Regrettably, Mizoguchi passed away at just 58 years old in 1956, making Sansho the Bailiff one of his last films, and it's anyone's guess what he could have accomplished had he been able to continue working beyond the 1950s. Sansho the Bailiff ultimately stands as the best film of his accomplished directing career, and though it's sometimes slow and bleak to watch, it remains absorbing and undeniably powerful.

6 'Johnny Guitar'

The Western is a genre that tends to be dominated by male protagonists, and this was especially the case back during the middle of the 20th century, a time when most American Westerns weren't particularly radical. This makes something like Johnny Guitar stand out, as its central character is not the titular Johnny 'Guitar' Logan, but saloon owner Vienna, played by Joan Crawford.

The lead antagonist is a woman, too: Emma Small (Mercedes McCambridge), who has a rivalry with Vienna that ultimately throws the entire town they live in into chaos. It's a unique and consistently interesting film, and is a breath of fresh air for anyone who wants to see a classic Western that admirably flips things around by reversing the genre's well-established - and typical - gender roles.

5 'La Strada'

La Strada is one of Federico Fellini's most acclaimed films, and also arguably his bleakest. There's little by way of the surreal visuals or comedic relief one might find in various other Fellini films here, as it instead presents a very serious story about the hardships a young woman faces when she's forced to marry an abusive circus strongman.

Like he did for many of his earlier films, Fellini cast his wife Giulietta Masina in the lead role, with her successfully playing a sympathetic and tragic character who consistently searches for a way out of the life she's stuck in. It's a premise that was explored in a more fantastical (and more comedic way) by Fellini just over a decade later, with Juliet of the Spirits (which also starred Masina).

4 'Godzilla'

Godzilla himself doesn't clash with any other monsters here, with the plot instead revolving around various army personnel and scientists trying to stop the monster's rampage through Japan. It's surprisingly somber and still quite unsettling, with this approach inevitably contrasting with later Godzilla films, which are generally (but not always) a little more upbeat and action-packed.

3 'Rear Window'

Dial M for Murder might not have set the world on fire upon release, but Alfred Hitchcock's second film of 1954, Rear Window, was a good deal more successful at the box office. Critically, it's also commonly regarded as one of Hitchcock's very best directorial efforts, which is truly saying something, when considering his vast and consistent body of work.

The simplicity of Rear Window's premise is part of why it works so well, as it centers on an injured photographer who's cooped up in his apartment and spends large amounts of time observing his neighbors, one of whom he suspects might be a murderer. It builds suspense well throughout and is creatively presented, given it takes place almost entirely in one confined location.

2 'On the Waterfront'

On the Waterfront deservedly won big at the Academy Awards, taking home eight Oscars, including a win for Best Picture. It's a gritty and down-to-earth crime drama, following one man standing up to corruption within the unions that effectively run the docks on the New Jersey waterfront.

It's authentic and realistic in ways that few films of its time generally felt, and without a doubt cemented Marlon Brandoas one of the all-time acting greats (he won his first of two Oscars for his lead performance). It's a movie that's nearly seven decades old, yet still retains its power, making it an undeniable classic of American cinema.

1 'Seven Samurai'

Though a certain war epic made over 30 years later gives it a run for its money, Seven Samurai is quite arguably the greatest film Akira Kurosawa ever made. It's about as good as action movies can get, with it expertly telling a straightforward yet epic story over a 3.5-hour-long runtime, all the while keeping things exciting and engaging.

Like Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto, it also benefited from having a compelling performance from Toshiro Mifune, and the film's ferocious action and emotional story signified that the samurai genre was well and truly back post-WWII, and there to stay. Samurai movies probably don't get any better than this, either, with Seven Samurai still standing as the textbook example of how to execute a perfect action epic nearly 70 years later.

