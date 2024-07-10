1962 was a year like any other, which means that yes, films both good and bad came out during it. Usually, the good stuff stays relevant, and those films that are either mediocre or forgettable tend to get, you know, forgotten. It’s easier and more fruitful to look back on what worked than what didn’t, and that’s what the ranking below intends to do.

Across the world, from the U.S., to Japan, to the USSR, and to France, numerous classics saw their theatrical release in 1962, most of them in black-and-white, as seemed to still be fairly common in the early 1960s. Anyone who sometimes finds themselves hesitant to watch older movies, say 60 years of age or older, ought to check the following out, with the ranking below starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

10 'The Trial'

Director: Orson Welles

By no means should anyone’s knowledge of Orson Welles and his filmography begin and end with Citizen Kane. While that 1941 film is arguably his best (and has a ridiculously lofty reputation), The Trial isn't far behind quality-wise, doing a surprisingly good job at adapting the Franz Kafka novel of the same name, capturing the same frenzy and intensity on the screen that Kafka did on the page.

The Trial succeeds in being uniquely nightmarish without being a horror movie (at least not directly), following the madness that follows a man being accused of committing a crime, but never told what that crime was. It’s dizzying stuff and always compelling as a mystery/thriller film, albeit one that’s confident in being more about the journey than the destination. Still, what a journey The Trial is.

The Trial (1962) Release Date December 22, 1962 Director Orson Welles Cast Anthony Perkins , Orson Welles , Jeanne Moreau Runtime 118 Main Genre Drama

9 'Jules and Jim'

Director: François Truffaut

François Truffaut specialized in stylish comedies, dramas, and romance films, with Jules and Jim being one of his very best efforts. It’s mostly a romantic drama that has a love triangle at its core, sure, but handles such a premise in a way that’s more than tolerable. Love triangles can be misused and made stupid, but Jules and Jim doesn’t fall victim to doing that.

The titular characters become friends and then find that friendship tested when they both fall for the same young woman, which creates complications and an understandable strain on their friendship. Jules and Jim feels as youthful as its characters and has a certain spark and energy to it that ensures it’s still pretty easy to get swept up in, even with its age.

Jules and Jim Release Date January 23, 1962 Director Francois Truffaut Cast Jeanne Moreau , Oskar Werner , Henri Serre , Vanna Urbino Runtime 105 minutes

8 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance'

Director: John Ford

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a film that’s unafraid to look back on Old West times with a slightly more critical lens, thereby becoming an effective revisionist Western. It’s a movie about looking back on a previously glorified time with brutal honesty, with a central character who looks backward and inward at the same time, and the film overall does the same for its genre.

That’s all to say there’s a good deal going on with The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance thematically, and that’s before taking into account its casting, given it has John Wayne and James Stewart in the lead roles. Both of them turn in some career-best performances, and it’s all well-handled from a directorial perspective by John Ford, who’d proved by 1962 that he could just about make a great Western seemingly in his sleep.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Release Date April 22, 1962 Director John Ford Cast James Stewart , John Wayne , Vera Miles , Lee Marvin , Edmond O'Brien , Andy Devine , Ken Murray , John Carradine Runtime 123 Minutes

7 'Sanjuro'

Director: Akira Kurosawa

If Akira Kurosawa’s Sanjuro counts as a sequel to 1961’s Yojimbo, then it might well be one of the best of all time, matching its predecessor when it comes to being entertaining while also providing something quite different. The one constant across both movies is Toshirō Mifune and his character, with him helping out a different group of people in each film.

Sanjuro has a good deal more action and comedy compared to Yojimbo, though that 1961 film probably has the more compelling premise. Still, everything you’d want out of a fairly light-hearted Kurosawa film (at least by his standards) can be found in plentiful quantities within Sanjuro, which allows Mifune to be charismatic and continually cunning, and not afraid to fight his way out of a situation when all else fails.

Sanjuro (1962) In this companion piece and sequel to “Yojimbo,” jaded samurai Sanjuro helps an idealistic group of young warriors weed out their clan’s evil influences, and in the process turns their image of a proper samurai on its ear. Director Akira Kurosawa

6 'Ivan’s Childhood'

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Ivan’s Childhood isn't as long or as thematically dense as some of Andrei Tarkovsky’s later films, but it might well be the most impactful emotionally. It takes place during World War II with its central character being a young boy named Ivan, detailing the immense danger that comes with him acting as a spy for the Soviet forces, able to stay undetected due to his size and unassuming nature.

It looks at war in a unique way, not so much being about combat or showcasing anything that could be described as particularly exciting, but it’s compelling in its own ways. Ivan’s Childhood isn't an easy or fun watch, exploring a loss of innocence, in a way, and how war overall takes its toll on the young in society; even those who aren’t of fighting age.

5 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?'

Director: Robert Aldrich

Blurring the line between horror and drama in a way that still feels distinctive, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? manages to be both entertaining and kind of stomach-churning. It’s a film that aims to keep viewers on edge as much as possible, and succeeds at that almost too well, being about two aging sisters/actresses living together in a single decrepit mansion, with the bitterness they feel for each other gradually becoming more violent.

It's a bit like Sunset Boulevard, but with two characters comparable to Norma Desmond being at each other’s throats the whole time. That’s to say What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? can be exhausting, but it’s also undoubtedly effective, with stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford being just as formidable an acting duo as John Wayne and James Stewart were in the aforementioned The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Director Robert Aldrich Release Date October 12, 1962 Cast Bette Davis , Joan Crawford , Victor Buono , Wesley Addy , Julie Allred Runtime 134 Minutes

4 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Director: Robert Mulligan

A film that likely springs to mind for many almost straight away upon hearing the words “courtroom drama,” To Kill a Mockingbird successfully adapts a beloved novel to the screen and does it justice. Speaking of justice, it’s also a quintessential movie about just that, following the quietly heroic Atticus Finch as he defends a Black man who swears he’s innocent in a case where everyone else seems to have assumed his guilt.

It unpacks prejudice and how it impacts the legal system, but also serves as a great coming-of-age movie, owing to how much of the film is seen from the perspective of the young Scout, Atticus Finch’s daughter. It hits all the notes it needs to as an approachable and moving drama, and, in the end, To Kill a Mockingbird also shines as an example of how to pull off a great/faithful adaptation.

To Kill A Mockingbird Release Date December 20, 1962 Director Robert Mulligan Cast gregory peck , John Megna , Frank Overton , Rosemary Murphy , Ruth White , Brock Peters Runtime 129 minutes

3 'Cléo from 5 to 7'

Director: Agnès Varda

Agnès Varda made her fair share of groundbreaking and boundary-pushing films across a career that spanned decades, but one of her earliest feature films, Cléo from 5 to 7, remains one of her very best. It’s about the titular Cléo anxiously waiting for the results of a biopsy, largely spending the time (from 5 to 7) wandering around and interacting with a wide assortment of people.

So, Cléo from 5 to 7 is technically a slice-of-life film, but one that’s far more compelling and visually creative than most. It’s all in the execution, with Varda taking a simple premise and doing remarkable and unexpected things with it. Despite the title, it clocks in at 90 minutes, but otherwise feels close to real-time and is honestly engaging enough that it could well have been significantly longer and still stayed absorbing.

Cléo from 5 to 7 Director Agnès Varda Release Date April 11, 1962 Cast Antoine Bourseiller , Corinne Marchand , Dominique Davray , Dorothée Blanck Runtime 90 minutes

2 'Lawrence of Arabia'

Director: David Lean

Of all the epic movies to have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, there’s an argument to be made that Lawrence of Arabia is the most epic of them all. It clocks in at almost four hours and succeeds in being a character study, a war movie, and an adventure film, all at once, featuring Peter O’Toole giving an all-time great lead performance as T.E. Lawrence.

It’s enough to qualify Lawrence of Arabia as not just a highlight of 1962, but a landmark film for the 1960s as a whole, and, in just about any other year that decade, it would be right at the top. As it stands, it’s right near the top, because there’s arguably one film released in 1962 that trumps it, if only slightly (very, very, very slightly).

Lawrence of Arabia Director David Lean Release Date December 11, 1962 Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Runtime 227 minutes

1 'Harakiri'

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

It takes a lot for a film to arguably dethrone something as grand as Lawrence of Arabia, but Harakiri arguably does. This is a film that represents the samurai genre at its potential best and darkest, with a grim story told in flashback by one man who arrives at a wealthy samurai clan and tells them of his intention to commit seppuku, his tragic tale intended to showcase why he’s been driven to make that decision.

It's slow-burn stuff, but ultimately very rewarding and consistently intense. There’s less fighting in Harakiri than in most samurai movies, but when it does deliver sword-fighting action, the results are visceral and impactful in a way you wouldn’t expect from a film of its age. It’s thrilling as a drama, compelling as a mystery film, and ultimately powerful as a tragedy, and is well-acted/well-made enough in every way to qualify as the single best film of 1962.

Harakiri (1962) Director Masaki Kobayashi Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Ishihama , Shima Iwashita , Tetsurô Tanba , Masao Mishima , Ichirô Nakatani , Kei Satō , Yoshio Inaba Runtime 133 Minutes

