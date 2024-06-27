It’s one thing to call the 1960s an awesome decade for cinema overall and leave it at that, because great movies – both A-grade and B-grade films alike – came out consistently between 1960 and 1969. But given that overwhelming number of classics, it can also help to narrow things down and look at the 1960s on a year-by-year basis, honing in right now on 1963.

Even running through the greatest movies of 1963 will lead to some noteworthy omissions, but for right now, what matters most is highlighting the absolute best of the best. These following movies will hopefully do just that, all being more than 60 years old while still having so much to offer for cinephiles, even for those who might well have been born decades after the year in question.

10 'Jason and the Argonauts'

Director: Don Chaffey

Jason and the Argonauts was a hugely ambitious fantasy film for its time, having creative special effects, courtesy of Ray Harryhausen, and bringing Greek myths to life on screen. The main plot revolves around the titular Jason being tasked with finding the Golden Fleece before he can rise to sit on the throne that’s rightfully his, leading to much of the film being one epic adventure with a single destination.

It's all about the journey here, with Jason and the Argonauts having one memorable set piece after another, each proving a little more exciting and visually inventive than the one that came before. It’s a very simple film when it comes to narrative and characters, but that straightforwardness works, given the mythological stories being told, and it also ensures that the monsters – and the special effects used to bring them to life – can take center stage.

9 'From Russia with Love'

Director: Terence Young

The three earliest James Bond movies gradually got better and better, with Dr. No being a solid introduction to Sean Connery’s take on the character, and 1964’s Goldfinger being perhaps the best of Connery’s Bond films. In between those was the also very good From Russia with Love, which certainly stood as an improvement over Dr. No, though it left enough room for things to get even more compelling in the following film.

The plot of From Russia with Love is typical stuff by 007 standards, pitting him against the organization known as SPECTRE, which is seeking revenge for what Bond did in Dr. No. It’s fun as an escapist blend of action, thrills, and suspense… and no, it’s not held up perfectly, but that can be said about most James Bond movies from the 1960s and ‘70s. With its age taken into account, From Russia with Love does still work as an entertaining action/adventure film, for the most part.

8 'Contempt'

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Functioning as both a commentary on the film industry and a particularly artsy romantic drama, Contempt is a relatively early film by Jean-Luc Godard, and one of his best overall. It’s about a strained relationship between a screenwriter and his wife, and how they’re tested when he’s hired to work on a film adaptation of The Odyssey that’s had a particularly troubled production.

Godard would get both weirder and more explicit when it came to making movies about movies in the latter decades of his career, but his subversive look at the whole industry is relatively approachable here. Contempt is inventively shot throughout, and also has a rather interesting cast, with Brigitte Bardot naturally shining in the lead role, and German filmmaker Fritz Lang also showing up here, playing himself.

7 'The Birds'

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

One of the last great Alfred Hitchcock movies came out in 1963: The Birds. The master of suspense’s filmmaking career was winding down, to some extent, with his last borderline-perfect movie, Psycho, being released in 1960. But The Birds was still a worthy follow-up, also being a horror movie, but exploring terror of a very different kind.

Fittingly, for its title, The Birds is all about a swarm of suddenly violent birds and how they essentially take over a small town, forcing its inhabitants into a desperate fight for survival while trying to escape. It’s an effective work of horror for the way it takes seemingly ordinary animals (ones people likely see in their everyday lives) and makes them terrifying, with certain sequences of The Birds remaining eerie and suspenseful to this day.

6 'Charade'

Director: Stanley Donen

Speaking of Alfred Hitchcock, but not really, Charade also came out the same year as The Birds, and does feel somewhat inspired by Hitchcock’s breezier/more adventure-focused films. The comparison is particularly easy to make when it comes to 1959’s masterful North by Northwest, because like that film, Charade also balances comedy, romance, and suspense, all while Cary Grant plays the lead character in both.

Grant’s perfectly paired here with Audrey Hepburn, and both commit wholeheartedly to the twist-filled, wild, and always entertaining premise that involves murder, a small fortune, and many people not being who they say they are. It has that old-fashioned Hollywood feel, in some ways, but there’s also something a little more modern or timeless to Charade that’s hard to put into words. It just holds up exceedingly well, and the pacing remains lightning-quick, unlike a good many other thrillers of its era.

5 'The Leopard'

Director: Luchino Visconti