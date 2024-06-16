Like any individual year of the 1960s, 1965 was a 12-month period that saw its fair share of great film releases. It’s hard to call it particularly strong or lacking compared to any other year, because it’s just a fact of life that something good will come out every year, and it usually takes something like a global pandemic or an industry-wide strike (or two) to make an individual year stand out as a little lacking.

Thankfully, most film industries seemed to be doing pretty well in 1965, and there are plenty of classics from around the world (not just the U.S.) that still hold up and remain worth watching almost six decades on from release. The best of the best are ranked below, starting with some cult classic oddities and ending with the true landmark films from the year in question.

10 'Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!'

Director: Russ Meyer

Close

Feeling like a cut above most B-movies from the 1960s, Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! was decently ahead of its time, perhaps being a little much for audiences at the time but faring better for viewers rediscovering it. It’s low-budget and certainly trashy, but has an amount of self-awareness that’s helped it age decently well, and it’s forward-thinking in the way it centers female characters in its crime/thriller narrative.

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! involves three women going on a crime spree in the desert, with all the outdoor locations and a relatively small cast (for the most part) keeping things low-budget and grounded. It feels like a stepping stone sort of film, pushing boundaries and paving the way for comparable efforts released later in the decade – as well as into the 1970s – to go even further, and prove arguably even better.

Buy on Amazon

9 'Help!'

Director: Richard Lester

Image via United Artists

The general consensus seems to be that A Hard Day’s Night is the better Beatles film than Help!, and the general consensus is right… but the gap between the quality of these two movies is a lot smaller than most people will care to admit. A Hard Day’s Night is mildly chaotic and more digestible, whereas Help! explodes without a care for any logic or reason. It has almost no plot. It is cinematic chaos with a great soundtrack.

But that’s also what makes it oddly endearing. All four members of The Beatles were definitely on a strange wavelength (spiritually, physically, chemically… maybe all of the above), and Help! was a movie that could’ve only come to fruition at this point in the band’s lifespan. There’s a carefree, surreal, and dreamy feel to the whole thing, its sense of humor is remarkably weird, and it’s wholly distinct. It’s A Hard Day’s Night’s weirder, more annoying, but debatably more memorable younger brother, for better or worse (mostly for the better).

Help! Release Date July 29, 1965 Director Richard Lester Cast John Lennon , Paul McCartney , George Harrison , Ringo Starr , Leo McKern , Eleanor Bron Runtime 90

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Doctor Zhivago'

Director: David Lean

Image via MGM

Doctor Zhivago was one of the longest movies of its decade, and considering the epic genre was still going pretty strong in the 1960s, that’s definitely saying something. Running for more than three hours, it follows the passionate affair between a Russian physician (who’s married) and a woman (who’s also married), with personal turmoil playing out against various dramatic historical events.

It spans a great deal of time and is generally successful at balancing the bigger moments with the quieter ones, ultimately focusing more on the latter, as it is quite romance-heavy. Doctor Zhivago might not be quite as good as some earlier David Lean-directed epics like The Bridge on the River Kwai and Lawrence of Arabia, but it still works exceedingly well for a film of its size, and is worth devoting 3+ hours of one’s time to.

Doctor Zhivago Release Date December 22, 1965 Director David Lean Cast Tom Courtenay Omar Sharif , Julie Christie , Geraldine Chaplin , Rod Steiger , Alec Guinness Runtime 197 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Tubi

7 'The Sound of Music'

Director: Robert Wise

Image via 20th Century-Fox

Speaking of long and popular movies released during 1965, here’s The Sound of Music, which ended up winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards for the year in question. It’s a musical with a capital M, being the kind that isn’t likely to convert individuals who aren’t already partial to the genre, but anyone with a fondness for old musicals will get something out of The Sound of Music (assuming such people somehow haven’t seen it already).

It's one of those mass-appeal 1960s classics, telling the story of a young woman who becomes a governess for seven children, instantly charming them and eventually developing feelings for their widowed and initially withdrawn father. It falls victim to putting most of the memorable songs in the first half and then taking a weird detour tonally during its final hour or so, but when most of the film works – not to mention works for most people – such things are probably nitpicks. Unlike Maria, they’re problems that don’t really need solving.

The Sound of Music Release Date April 1, 1965 Director Robert Wise Cast Julie Andrews , Christopher Plummer , Eleanor Parker , Richard Haydn , Peggy Wood , Charmian Carr Runtime 172 minutes

Watch on Disney+

6 'The Hill'

Director: Sidney Lumet

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The most popular Sean Connery movies released in the ‘60s tended to feature the legendary actor playing a certain iconic spy (one of them, Thunderball, even came out in 1965), but he did a great deal more than just James Bond. One such sometimes overlooked film is The Hill, which puts a unique spin on the war genre by not featuring traditional combat sequences, all the while still being grueling and emotionally intense.

The Hill is all about various British soldiers being punished for certain misdeeds, getting physically tested by their own side and being made to suffer in much the same way they would be if they were in active war zones. It feels effectively anti-war by showing its institutionalizing nature and the way its consequences were felt outside battlefields, and the fact it contains one of Connery’s best-ever performances doesn’t hurt, either.

The Hill Release Date June 17, 1965 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Sean Connery , Harry Andrews , Ian Bannen , Alfred Lynch , Ossie Davis , Roy Kinnear Runtime 123 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Repulsion'

Director: Roman Polanski

Image via Columbia Pictures

Repulsion succeeds strikingly well as a psychological horror/thriller film, and remains genuinely unnerving long after it first came out, being comparably impactful to another Roman Polanski horror film from the 1960s, Rosemary’s Baby. Narratively, Repulsion focuses on a woman dealing with hallucinations and intense fears, all of which become worse when she’s left on her own for an extended period of time.

It's easy to imagine Repulsion feeling particularly alarming in 1965, and it’s one of those seminal 1960s releases that demonstrates how the horror genre was really taken to the next level during that decade (arguably kicked off by Psycho in 1960). It also has an all-time great lead performance from Catherine Deneuve, who wasn’t usually well-recognized for starring in horror movies, but certainly proved capable – and then some – here.

Repulsion In Roman Polanski’s first English-language film, beautiful young manicurist Carole suffers from androphobia (the pathological fear of interaction with men). When her sister and roommate, Helen, leaves their London flat to go on an Italian holiday with her married boyfriend, Carole withdraws into her apartment. She begins to experience frightful hallucinations, her fear gradually mutating into madness.

Watch on Amazon

4 'Pierrot le Fou'

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Image via SNC

Just about every film directed by Jean-Luc Godard feels arthouse to some extent, but there is an approachability to Pierrot le Fou that makes it a good starting point for anyone new to Godard. It has its out-there moments and stylistic quirks, to say the least, but it ends up being a relatively digestible and entertaining blend of various genres, most notably romance and crime.

At its simplest, Pierrot le Fou can be described as a movie about a man and a woman who are both on the run from various individuals, falling in love more and more as the level of danger they’re in also increases. It has a few similarities to Breathless, an earlier Godard film, but feels a little gentler and less abrasive, not to mention winds up being (debatably) more entertaining and enjoyable.

Pierrot le Fou Release Date January 8, 1969 Director Jean-Luc Godard Cast Jean-Paul Belmondo , Anna Karina , Graziella Galvani , Aicha Abadir , Henri Attal Runtime 110 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

3 'Red Beard'

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

Given he was a director who pretty much never missed, most movies directed by Akira Kurosawa tend to rank among the best released for every year that was graced with one of his films. Red Beard marked the final time he collaborated with Toshiro Mifune, as the two regrettably had a falling out that lasted the rest of their respective careers, but their final film together saw both Kurosawa as director and Mifune as actor at the top of their respective games.

While Red Beard is long and willing to take its time, it nonetheless manages to be absorbing, centering on a stern doctor being a mentor for a young medical student, the two working together in a small, rural clinic. It’s one of Kurosawa’s most straightforward dramas (no samurai or big action scenes to be found here, outside a rather surprising brawl at one point), and soars thanks to its measured storytelling, typically strong visuals, and excellent performances.

Red Beard (1965) Release Date April 3, 1965 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Yūzō Kayama , Reiko Dan , Kyôko Kagawa , Akemi Negishi , Miyuki Kuwano , Tsutomu Yamazaki , Takashi Shimura Runtime 185 Minutes

Watch on Max

2 'War and Peace, Part I: Andrei Bolkonsky'

Director: Sergey Bondarchuk

Image via Mosfilm

Standing as the first part of what’s perhaps the ultimate movie about the Napoleonic Wars, War and Peace Part I: Andrei Bolkonsky begins the epic arthouse film series with a bang. It’s easy to admire the entire four-part film (which runs for about seven hours) as one of the best epics ever made, but it was nevertheless released in parts, which makes it hard to refer to War and Peace as a whole as a movie belonging to a single year.

But honestly, War and Peace Part I: Andrei Bolkonsky is a remarkable cinematic achievement even when judged on its own. It doesn’t complete the story, but it begins it with a bang, and is perhaps the most expansive single part of War and Peace (it’s also the longest of the four). Obviously, one should watch the rest of the series, and it’s honestly hard to imagine someone not wanting to after sitting through the spectacle on offer here.

War and Peace (1965) Director Sergey Bondarchuk Cast Ludmila Savelyeva , Sergey Bondarchuk , Vyacheslav Tikhonov , Viktor Stanitsyn , Kira Golovko Runtime 393 Minutes

Watch on Max

1 'For a Few Dollars More'

Director: Sergio Leone

Image via United Artists

Just as A Fistful of Dollars was one of the best movies released in 1964, and the genre-defining The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly was a highlight of 1966, For a Few Dollars More – the second of Clint Eastwood’s three collaborations with Sergio Leone – is also a classic. It might not reach the heights of that aforementioned 1966 epic, but it’s honestly not far off, and doesn’t deserve to live exclusively in that one’s shadow.

For a Few Dollars More is about two bounty hunters after the same target; one for money, and one for more personal reasons. They clash and eventually form an alliance of sorts, all the while things build slowly to an unforgettable and cathartic final showdown at the film’s conclusion. It’s masterfully paced, exciting, funny at times, and effectively dramatic when it needs to be, feeling all around like one of the very best Spaghetti Westerns ever made.

For a Few Dollars More Release Date May 10, 1965 Director Sergio Leone Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Gian Maria Volonte , Mara Krupp , Luigi Pistilli , Klaus Kinski Runtime 132 Main Genre Western

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Best Movies of 1969, Ranked