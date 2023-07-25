It often takes time to truly measure the impact of a film. Instantly declaring a new work to be one of the all-time greatest is unwise, as there’s no telling what sort of influence it may have, or how it will be remembered. Sometimes, it takes 55 years to see whether a film has stood the test of time.

The best films of 1968 don’t just hold up in a modern context; they’ve influenced the way that the medium has changed, and inspired sequels, reimaginings, and remakes that have their own legacy. Here are the top ten best films of 1968, ranked.

'Monterey Pop'

D. A. Pennebaker’s name is often left off of lists of the greatest directors of all-time, which is a shame considering how much he contributed to the art of concert filmmaking and music documentaries. His other credits include Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars, Don’t Look Back, and the original cast recording of Company.

Monterey Pop is an extraordinary collection of the era’s greatest artists, including The Who, The Mammas and Pappas, Simon and Garfunkel, Scott McKenzie, Otis Redding, Canned Heat, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, and Jefferson Airplane among others.

'The Immortal Story'

Even though over two decades had passed since the release of Citizen Kane, Orson Welles wasn’t done making masterpieces. The Immortal Story may not have the same reputation as Welles’ work on Macbeth, The Stranger, The Lady From Shanghai, or The Magnificent Ambersons, but it is still a film from perhaps the greatest director that ever lived.

'The Thomas Crown Affair'

No one is cooler than Steve McQueen. The Thomas Crown Affair is simply coasting off of McQueen’s star power; even if they’re well aware that he’s playing a conman, it’s hard not to be caught up in Thomas Crown’s intriguing web of deception as he spins one scheme after another.

While the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan may be more nuanced on an intellectual and dramatic level (and certainly has a better depiction of its female characters), it was hard for anyone (even James Bond himself) to replicate what McQueen had done.

'Oliver!'

As far as Best Picture winners go, Oliver! may seem like an odd choice given the deep bench of great films released in 1968. While it’s hard to argue that Oliver! is the film that is best remembered, it was still a worthy winner and has incredible musical sequences that have stood the test of time.

Adapting a stage play to the screen can be very challenging, and many classical musicals sadly collapse under the weight of their epic runtimes. Oliver! is remarkably well-paced for being a 153 minute film.

'Bullitt'

Bullitt is remembered for a lot of reasons (McQueen’s effortless sense of cool among them), but its greatest legacy is creating the single greatest car chase in film history. Not even The French Connection chase would have been possible without the precedent that Bullitt set.

RELATED: 10 Films From the 20th Century You Need to See Now that Steven Spielberg is working on a new version of the film with Bradley Cooper attached to star in the titular role, it’s a better time than ever to catch up with Bullitt. The only question is if Cooper has what it takes to live up to McQueen’s charisma.

'Night of the Living Dead'

While there’s a hot debate to be had over which of George Romero’s Living Dead films is the best, Night of the Living Dead essentially created the version of zombies that we see in cinema today. Romero’s practical effects painted a starkly terrifying depiction of the undead, but ultimately, it’s the paranoia and anxiety among the survivors that was scariest of all.

Romero used the idea of man turning on itself in times of crisis to make allusions to the “Red Scare” and the collective fear over the rise of Communism.

'Planet of the Apes'

While The Empire Strikes Back, The Sixth Sense, and The Usual Suspects may give it a run for its money, there's an argument to be made that Planet of the Apes has the single greatest plot twist in film history. The reveal that the planet conquered by intelligent apes is actually Earth is the type of shocker that would never be possible today given social media’s tendency to reveal spoilers.

Planet of the Apes inspired a massive franchise that included four direct sequels, a terrible Tim Burton remake, and the excellent modern prequel trilogy.

'Rosemary’s Baby'

Rosemary’s Baby was the film that more or less popularized the “prestige horror” label in the United States; while obviously great horror films had existed before, the idea that a fantasy possession movie could be considered as a serious awards contender was unheard of. The performances of Mia Farrow and John Cassavettes transcended the typical archetypes of horror characters that were popular in America during the 1960s.

Rosemary’s Baby is also a definitive work of feminine text; the notion of not believing women and the allusions to sexual assault make it a disturbing, yet essential piece of the all-time horror canon.

'Once Upon a Time in the West'

While Sergio Leone’s “The Man With No Name” trilogy may be what he is most well known for, one of his best films didn’t star Clint Eastwood. Once Upon A Time In The West marked a shift in the way that the “Spaghetti Western” evolved, as it shows the end of the Western era due to the rise of the railroad system.

Charles Bronson gives the performance of his career as Harmonica, a near-silent drifter who sets out on a long journey to avenge his brother’s murder.

'2001: A Space Odyssey'

2001: A Space Odyssey is, without question, one of the greatest films of all time. It’s the type of definitive masterpiece that reveals its deeper insights upon every viewing, and stands as the greatest achievement of Stanley Kubrick’s career. Generations of filmmakers grew up in the shadow of 2001; it’s a film that has the ability to inspire, provoke thought, and let the viewer believe in the unimaginable.

55 years later, the gorgeous space sequences are just as stunning, and the mysteries that both the monolith and HAL provoke will continue to provide movie buffs with fodder to debate over for years and years.

