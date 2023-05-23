As the world shifted from the 1960s to the 1970s, the Vietnam War continued to rage on. This seemingly inspired creatives to produce some of the best war movies ever, as Patton, Catch-22, Waterloo, M*A*S*H, Tora! Tora! Tora!, and Kelly's Heroes all took aim at different wars throughout history to large success. While it is rare to see so many high-profile war movies released in the same year these days, in 1970 the genre dominated the big screen.

1970 was not all about war, however, as the romantic Love Story took the crown of 1970's highest-grossing movie. It was closely followed by the high-profile disaster drama Airport, with the movie's biggest mark on popular culture seemingly being the fact that it inspired the beloved spoof Airplane!.

10 'The Bird with the Crystal Plumage'

While visiting Rome with his girlfriend, American writer Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante) witnesses a brutal assault on a woman by a masked figure. When it's revealed the one responsible is a suspected serial killer, Sam conducts his own investigation into the case while he becomes a key witness for the police and a potential target for the killer.

One of legendary horror director Dario Argento's best movies, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage showcases the elements that made him the king of giallo. This stylish thriller combines the best parts of the suspenseful films Alfred Hitchcock made famous with Argento's penchant for shocking violence.

9 'The Aristocats'

When a wealthy woman announces that her fortune will pass to the family of cats she cares for after her death, her villainous butler hatches a plan to dispose of the pampered pets. After they are dumped in the countryside, the cats make new friends as they go on a wild journey to get back home.

While The Aristocats does not enjoy the same popularity as some of Disney's other animated movies, it is still beloved and regularly re-watched by fans despite being over fifty years old. The voice acting is terrific, and the jazz soundtrack will have you humming for hours. A live-action remake is currently in the works, with Questlove attached to direct.

8 'Five Easy Pieces'

When easy-going oil rig worker Bobby Dupea (Jack Nicholson) receives word his father has fallen ill, he is forced to return home with his waitress girlfriend Rayette (Karen Black). There it is revealed that he comes from a privileged upbringing, and that he abandoned his family after rejecting the life of being a piano prodigy.

Five Easy Pieces offers one of the best performances of Nicholson's career as he delivers an unforgettable turn as Bobby. While he makes some questionable decisions, he makes for one of the most captivating characters in cinema as he tries to balance his past, his pregnant girlfriend, and his desire to be free of responsibility.

7 'Kelly's Heroes'

Set during World War II, Kelly's Heroes follows a group of American soldiers as they learn about a hidden stash of gold meant to be worth millions. With the gold's location revealed to be behind enemy lines, the soldiers devise a plan to sneak into enemy territory that becomes more and more complicated with every moment.

One of the best adventure movies about a ragtag team, Kelly's Heroes lighthearted tone helps to set it apart from other WWII movies which tend to focus on the horrific nature of war. Clint Eastwood and Donald Sutherland lead the crew of renegade GIs, and the cast is clearly having a great time as the picture shifts between clever military satire and thrilling battlefield action.

6 'Scrooge'

An adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge follows Ebenezer Scrooge (Albert Finney), a greedy and grumpy moneylender. As he sets in for a lonely Christmas Eve, he is visited by several ghosts who share the fact that his selfish existence will condemn him to be miserable in the afterlife.

Everyone is familiar with the classic tale, but Scrooge was the first to adapt it into a musical, making for a pleasant tonal shift. Perhaps the best take on A Christmas Carol aside from The Muppet Christmas Carol, Finney won a Golden Globe for his memorable take on the legendary character.

5 'Little Big Man'

121-year-old white man Jack Crabb (Dustin Hoffman) claims to have been raised by the Cheyenne people, and recounts a story that sees him at the forefront of important events in American history before trying to reintegrate into pioneer society.

Pitched as a parody of other Western movies, Little Big Man combines elements of that genre with a nice helping of comedy. It is notable for being one of the first movies to portray Native Americans in a positive light, showcasing the injustices inflicted upon them rather than other Westerns that portrayed them as villainous savages.

4 'M*A*S*H'

Set during the Korean War (serving as a surrogate for the Vietnam War that was raging at the time) M*A*S*H follows a team of medics stationed in the middle of the conflict. While the specialists are highly competent, they have no regard for rules and regularly engage in jokes and pranks to shield themselves from the horrors present around them.

While it has since been overshadowed by the television series that followed, M*A*S*H the movie is still a masterful black comedy that subverts tragedy with big laughs. The film is also a perfect time capsule to the counterculture of the 70s, capturing the way many Americans felt at the time.

3 'The Boys in the Band'

While Michael (Kenneth Nelson) is organizing a birthday for a friend, he is unexpectedly visited by his old roommate Alan (Peter White). Michael is worried about the straight-laced and straight Alan's arrival, as he and everyone else at the party is gay, and what follows is a confronting but touching drama as the group of men reveals their inner selves.

The Boys in the Band was a landmark moment for queer cinema, as it released at a time when the community was regularly discriminated against and barred from mainstream movies. While some of the content is definitely a product of its time, other parts feel just as relevant today.

2 'Patton'

Based on the life of George S. Patton, a general in the U.S. Army during World War II, Patton stars George C. Scott as the historical figure. While Patton was a gifted commander, and excelled at commanding his troops on the battlefield, he was also a controversial figure, and the movie showcases both sides of his character.

Highly acclaimed, Patton would go on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. While it is definitely a well-made movie, what makes Patton so special is Scott's towering performance at the film's center. It is one of the best performances in a biopic ever, and earned Scott a Best Actor Oscar, which he chose to decline.

1 'Woodstock'

In 1969, the legendary Woodstock music festival took place across three days. While attendees did not know it at the time, Woodstock proved to be a defining moment in history, music, and society. Woodstock is a documentary set at the festival and features performances from the bands while also showing interviews with those involved.

Even though most of us were not present for this sacred festival, Woodstock does a fantastic job of transporting the audience back to this time period, making the viewer feel like they are standing there in 1969 and watching the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Who perform. Woodstock is still one of the greatest documentary movies of all time, and the defining movie moment of 1970.

