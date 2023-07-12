The dawn of the 1970s marked a new era for Hollywood, as the idealism of the “Golden Age” of the industry had faded towards the end of the previous decade. The 1970s saw the rise of a new generation of young filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, and Peter Bogdonavich, who challenged the traditional formulas of the industry and introduced radical new ways of filmmaking.

While the critical and commercial success of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather in 1972 truly marked a changing of the guard, the early years like 1971 featured an interesting mix between more traditional studio fodder and films that pushed the boundaries of what audiences had seen before. 1971 saw the debut of Sean Connery’s worst James Bond movie ever with Diamonds Are Forever, as well as classical bloated movie musicals like Fiddler on the Roof and Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks. However, it also included more experimental projects like Spielberg’s Duel, Sam Peckinpah’s Straw Dogs, Ken Russell’s Devils, and Nicolas Roeg’s Walkabout.

10 ‘Carnal Knowledge’

As with many films from director Mike Nichols, Carnal Knowledge is both deeply heartbreaking and incredibly funny. The film begins by examining the adolescent conversations about sex and relationships between lifelong best friends Sandy (Arthur Garfunkel) and Jonathan (Jack Nicholson) as they prepare to graduate college, but it goes on to show the depressing reality they face once they enter the adult world.

Nichols’ insight on the changing perspective of youth showed a maturation of the same themes he had introduced in 1967’s The Graduate.It clearly had a major influence on other films about young people coming to grips with reality, such as Noah Baumbach’s Kicking and Screaming and Greta Gerwig’s Frances Ha.

9 ‘THX-1138’

Although Lucas would become a mainstream filmmaker just two years later thanks to the commercial success of American Graffiti, it was his feature film directorial debut THX-1138 that first showcased his talents to a widespread audience.

The film was inspired by a highly influential college short film that had won him acclaim, and its sadistic nihilism stands out as completely different from anything he’s ever attempted to do again.

8 ‘Dirty Harry’

While Clint Eastwood would also make his directorial debut in 1971 with the psychological thriller Play Misty For Me, he gave one of his most defining performances of all-time in Don Siegel’s highly influential action classic Dirty Harry.

While the titular character of Harry Callahaun would become a caricature by the end of the franchise, the original Dirty Harry is a tightly constructed, nauseating thriller featuring a great villainous performance from Andrew Robinson as the serial killer ‘Scorpio.’

7 ‘The Last Picture Show’

Bogdanovich’s seminal coming-of-age classic The Last Picture Show addressed many of the same themes that Nichols had introduced in Carnal Knowledge, as it also focused on a group of young people facing the realities of growing up and the harshness of adult responsibilities. The difference was that where Nichols’ film revolved around pseudo-intellectual college graduates, Bogdanovich explored the dismal lives of high school graduates in a small Texas town.

The characters were more inherently likable in The Last Picture Show, and the film launched the careers of many young actors such as Jeff Bridges, Ellen Burstyn, Ben Johnson, Cloris Leachman, and Cybill Shepherd.

6 ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory’

1971 wasn’t just a year of doom and gloom, as it also saw the debut of Gene Wilder in one of his most iconic roles ever as the titular candy curator in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. It’s a performance that will never be imitated or improved upon, as much as Tim Burton and Johnny Depp attempted to do so.

While musicals like Fiddler on the Roof and Bedknobs and Broomsticks don’t exactly hold up by today’s standards, the music of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory remains as timeless as ever.

5 ‘Get Carter’

While American action movies ramped up with Dirty Harry and the escalation of the James Bond franchise, excitement was brewing on the other side of the pond through the rise of British neo-noirs. Mike Hodges’ Get Carter featured a standout turn from Michael Caine as a London gangster out to get revenge for the death of his brother.

4 ‘McCabe & Mrs. Miller’

Westerns will never go away, as the genre has a penchant for reinventing itself for each generation. While the 1960s saw the influence of Italian filmmakers through the inception of the "Spaghetti Western," Robert Altman took a much more realistic film with his romantic drama McCabe & Mrs. Miller.

Rather than focusing on gunslingers and shootouts, McCabe & Mrs. Miller centered on the decline of a small town upon the arrival of the enigmatic gambler John McCabe (Warren Beatty).

3 'The French Connection’

The 1970s had one of the best lineups of Best Picture winners ever, and The French Connection still holds up as one of the best films to ever take home the top trophy. It starred Gene Hackman as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle.

While action films have improved and advanced in the years that followed, there are few car chases in motion picture history as riveting as the extended chase in the center of The French Connection.

2 'Klute’

Alan J. Pakula is one of the most underrated directors of all-time; while Pakula’s name isn’t as well known as Scoresese’s or Coppola’s, he’s responsible for such neo-noir classics as All the President’s Men, The Parallax View, and Presumed Innocent.

Klute is a riveting mystery revolving around the meticulous detective John Klute (Donald Sutherland) and the call-girl Bree Daniels (Jane Fonda) that he’s forced to use as a contact.

1 ‘A Clockwork Orange’

Even after five decades, Stanley Kubrick’s stunning masterpiece A Clockwork Orange still has the ability to shock and disturb. Kubrick’s film invoked serious controversy due to its excessive violence and explicit sexual content.

Pushing the boundaries is not uncalled-for given the right context, and A Clockwork Orange needed its divisive content in order to hammer home its themes about perpetual violence and the corrupting nature of the media.

