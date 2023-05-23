1973 had a little something for everybody when it came to movies. The Sting proved to be a massive hit with critics and audiences, as the crime caper won Best Picture while also finishing second at the yearly box office. Those looking for something more sappy indulged in The Way We Were, which also starred Robert Redford as he romanced Barbra Streisand.

Action fans were treated to Clint Eastwood's return to Dirty Harry in Magnum Force, while Roger Moore took over the James Bondmantle for the first time in Live and Let Die. Perhaps the biggest release of the year, however, was The Exorcist. The legendary horror movie that has been terrifying viewers for decades was unleashed in 1973 and proved to be a massive hit as it was the highest-grossing movie of the year. In short, 1973 was fantastic for film.

10 'Mean Streets'

Image Via Warner Bros

When Charlie (Harvey Keitel), a young Italian-American man living in New York City, finds himself struggling to choose the right path as he deals with his family's Mafia ties and his self-destructive best friend, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro). As more dangers surface, Charlie must decide how far he will go to save his friend.

One of Martin Scorsese's early films, Mean Streets, is the first to showcase his penchant for mob storytelling that would go on to factor in the majority of his work. It was also the first time Scorsese worked with De Niro, sparking a lifelong partnership that has resulted in the pair making ten movies together.

Watch on Max

9 'The Wicker Man'

Image Via Warner Bros

When Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) arrives at a small Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, he soon interacts with the strange locals. As their Pagan rituals clash with Howie's Christian views, he finds himself increasingly disturbed as he ventures further into darkness throughout his investigation.

One of the best folk horror movies ever made, The Wicker Man's influence on the genre is profound. Perhaps its greatest gift to popular culture, however, is producing the lackluster remake, which starred a gonzo Nicolas Cage as he delivered unforgettable moments like "no, not the bees!".

Watch on Shudder

8 'Robin Hood'

Image Via Disney

Everyone has heard of the tale of Robin Hood, and in 1973 Disney produced their own animated take on the character. Set in a world where animals are people, Robin Hood is a fox as he steals from the rich and gives to the poor. Joined by his loyal crew of Merry Men, Robin stands tall against the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham.

While initial reviews were mixed, Robin Hood has remained a favorite among all audiences, and is one of the most popular takes on the character. Its anthropomorphic cast inspired other animated projects to adopt a similar storytelling technique, with Robin Hood clearly influencing Zootopia.

Watch on Disney+

7 'American Graffiti'

Image Via Universal

Set in 1962, American Graffiti follows a group of teenage friends as they cruise around on the last night of summer vacation. About to set off for college, the young men find themselves at a crossroads regarding what they want to do with their lives, and this fateful night full of girls, punks, and street racing will help them see the light.

Directed by George Lucas, American Graffiti is one of the best coming-of-age movies of all time. It perfectly captures the feelings that everyone goes through in that transitional period after high school ends, with its characters remaining relatable regardless of the hi-jinks they get up to.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Enter the Dragon'

Image via Warner Bros.

When martial artist Lee (Bruce Lee) is recruited by a British intelligence division, he goes undercover at a fighting tournament on a private island. As Lee makes new allies and competes in the tournament, he infiltrates the island before coming face to face with the man who murdered his sister.

Enter the Dragon is Lee's most popular film, and is one of the greatest martial arts movies ever. It proved highly influential on the martial arts genre as well as action movies in general, and its influence can even be felt in videogames, as Mortal Kombat and Tekken both copied its tournament structure.

5 'Serpico'

Image Via Paramount

When honest police officer Frank Serpico (Al Pacino) discovers that corruption is rampant in the New York Police Department, he wages a one-man operation to end it. But his fellow officers do not take kindly to him turning whistleblower, and soon Serpico will have to watch his back for both criminals and cops.

Based on the story of the real Frank Serpico, who outed corruption in his police department, Serpico is a gripping watch as its hero tries to stay alive long enough to expose his fellow officers. The film also features one of Pacino's best performances, and he received his second Academy Award nomination for his work.

Watch on Prime Video

4 'Papillon'

Image Via Allied Artists

When a safecracker nicknamed Papillon (Steve McQueen) is sentenced for murder, he is sent to a prison in the French jungle. As Papillon struggles to survive the harsh conditions and backbreaking labor, he befriends forger Louis Dega (Dustin Hoffman), and the pair hatch a plot to escape.

Based on an autobiography written by the real Papillon, Papillon is a bleak and harrowing drama anchored by quality performances from McQueen and Hoffman. While many prison break movies tend to ratchet up the action, Papillon instead offers a more realistic take on the scenario, ultimately delivering a more depressing tale.

Watch on Max

3 'Paper Moon'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in the 1930s, Paper Moon follows Moses Pray (Ryan O'Neal), a con artist who is forced to take care of his 9-year-old daughter Addie (Tatum O'Neal) after the death of her mother. As the pair travel across Kansas, Addie discovers a knack for her father's con artist ways, and the duo begin duping people for money across their road trip to Addie's aunt's house.

Paper Moon is one of the best comedies of the '70s, and is bolstered by the terrific performances from the real-life father/daughter duo. Tatum in particular is a revelation in her debut role, and her performance as the clever Addie earned her an Oscar, making her the youngest Academy Award winner of all time.

Watch on Max

2 'The Exorcist'

Image Via Warner Bros.

When young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) begins to exhibit horrific and demonic behavior, her mother Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) seeks help from the priesthood. As a duo of priests confronts the deranged girl, they must contend with a night of frights as they battle to save the child's soul.

Despite suffering one of the most cursed film sets of all time, The Exorcist was a massive success and is considered one of the best horror movies ever. Along with being the highest-grossing movie of 1973, The Exorcist is also one of the few horror movies to be recognized at the Oscars, winning two and being nominated for another eight.

Watch on Max

1 'The Sting'

Image via Universal Pictures

After career criminal Johnny Hooker's (Robert Redford) partner is murdered, he vows revenge. Partnering with veteran con man Henry Gondorff (Paul Newman), the two swindlers concoct a plan to take everything from the one responsible in this highly-entertaining crime caper.

The Sting would go on to win Best Picture, and is still held in high regard today. It is considered to have one of the greatest screenplays of all time, while Redford and Newman share great chemistry just like they did in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Every crime comedy released since is just trying to be as cool as The Sting.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDb